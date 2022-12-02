The 2022-23 winter sports season begins today with basketball tipoff tournaments and the Hickory Invitational Wrestling Tournament.
Locally, Sharon and West Middlesex are hosting tourneys for boys and girls hoops, Lakeview has its annual boys basketball tourney, and Slippery Rock is hosting its annual girls tipoff event.
Grove City girls were scheduled to host the 51st Kiser Classic, but the event is on hiatus for a year due to Cochranton entering another tournament. Grove City will host a girls game tonight and Saturday.
All tourney matchups are listed on the Scoreboard page (B-4). In all, 11 area boys basketball games are on the schedule tonight along with eight girls games.
The Hickory Invitational Wrestling Tourney starts at 4 p.m. today and 9 a.m. Saturday. The Greenville mat team hosts its annual “Sheetz Classic” at 9 a.m. Saturday.
The Brookfield girls basketball team began The Herald coverage area’s winter sports season on Nov. 22 against Cortland-Lakeview.
The Herald winter sports preview will be published on Dec. 22.
