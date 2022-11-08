GREENVILLE — The Presidents’ Athletic Conference (PAC) released its 2022 All-PAC women’s volleyball teams and conference award winners Tuesday afternoon. The league’s 11 head coaches determined, by vote, this year’s All-PAC teams and annual award winners.
Bethany College junior middle hitter/middle blocker Emma Marthins was voted the PAC Player of the Year, while Chatham University first-year outside hitter Alyssa Leskovac received the PAC Newcomer of the Year award.
PAC Coach of the Year honors went to Bethany 16th-year head coach Courtney Hilyer.
Marthins helped lead Bethany to its third PAC Championship Tournament title (2016, 2018) with a 3-1 victory over top-seeded Thiel College on Saturday at Maenpa Court at Beeghly Gymnasium in Greenville. Bethany is the league’s first No. 6 seed to claim the tournament title.
Marthins, a three-time All-PAC selection and two-time First Team honoree, earned a spot on the league’s All-Tournament team for the second-straight season. She is Bethany’s third all-time Player of the Year award winner.
Marthins hit .290 this season with 282 kills (2.50/s) and 112 total blocks (0.99/s). Her 282 kills were sixth in the league while her 112 blocks, currently the 16th most in NCAA Div. III, were third. She has totaled 366 points this fall, averaging 3.24 per set. During Bethany’s 6-4 conference regular season, Marthins hit .305 with 114 kills (2.78/s) and 30 total blocks (0.73/s). In league play Marthins posted 140 points (3.41/s).
She had 10 or more kills 18 times this season, including a career-high 16 in a 3-1 victory over Washington & Jefferson College on October 25. Marthins registered a career-best 11 total blocks in a five-set win over Chatham on Sept. 29.
Leskovac had a terrific first season for Chatham, leading the PAC in kills (4.05) and points (4.47) per set. Her 4.05 kills per set average ranks 15th in Div. III while her 4.47 points per set rank 28th. Leskovac’s 385 kills and 424.5 points were both the second most in the league this fall.
She finished the season hitting .189 (385-158-1199) and chipped in defensively with 138 digs (4.06/s). During Chatham’s 6-4 conference regular season, Leskovac totaled a PAC-high 158 kills (4.65/s) and league-best 168 points (4.94/s). She had 20 or more kills four times this season, going for a career-high 28 in a five-set win over Capital University on Sept. 16.
Leskovac is Chatham’s first-ever newcomer of the year award winner.
The coach of the year award is Hilyer’s fourth. She led Bethany to the league’s title match for a second-straight year and has played in the title match six times since 2011. Bethany’s three conference championships have all been won under Hilyer’s direction.
Bethany earned the league’s automatic qualifying bid (Pool A) to the Div. III Championship. Bethany will face No. 6 Emory University in the opening round Thursday at 5:30 p.m. at Transylvania University in Lexington, Ky. It will be Bethany’s third all-time appearance in the Div. III Championship.
––––––
SELECTIONS ON LOCAL TEAMS
ALL-PAC FIRST TEAM
Grove City junior MH Anna DeGraaf
Thiel sophomore LIB Danielle Aulet
Thiel senior MB Raquel McDonald
Thiel sophomore OH/OPP Maria Torres
ALL-PAC SECOND TEAM
Grove City senior OH/OPP Faith Keating
Westminster junior LIB Malia Duffy
HONORABLE MENTION
Grove City sophomore S Kennedy Kerr
Grove City junior LIB Gabby Lucas
Thiel senior MB Jordan Liedike
Thiel freshman S Brooke Talbot
Westminster junior OH Lauren Lampus
ALL-SPORTSMANSHIP TEAM
Grove City’s Keating
Thiel’s McDonald
Westminster freshman DS Kenna Tatum
