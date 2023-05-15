GROVE CITY — Twenty-four Grove City College track and field athletes will compete at the All-Atlantic Region Track and Field Conference (AARTFC) Championships, held Wednesday and Thursday at Susquehanna University in Selinsgrove, Pa.
Three school record-holders will help lead Grove City’s 14-woman contingent at the AARTFC meet. Freshman Audrey Karwowski will compete in the 800 meters after setting the Grove City and Presidents’ Athletic Conference record this season in that event with a time of 2 minutes, 16.52 seconds.
Sophomore Lydia Bennett will represent Grove City in the 1500 as she set the program record in that event Friday night at Baldwin Wallace’s Harrison Dillard Twilight meet with a time of 4:40.15. Sophomore Grace Smith, who held the previous school record of 4:43.06, will join Bennett in the 1500.
Senior Emma Vezzosi owns the program record in the heptathlon with 4,205 points. She will compete in the seven-event program over both days at Susquehanna.
Sophomore Ella Lyle owns the No. 2 all-time mark (11:27.07) in the 3000 steeplechase and will compete at the AARTFC meet. Sophomore Julia Bauer will compete in the 10,000 meters.
Two Grove City field athletes have individually qualified. Junior Katie Baller will compete in the high jump after a season-best effort of 5 feet, 1 3/4 inches. Classmate Sydney Stainbrook (Greenville High) qualified in the pole vault with a season-best mark of 10-9 1/2.
Grove City will also have teams entered in each of the three relay events. Sophomore Carolyn Colteryahn, sophomore Britta Lagerquist, senior Hailey Weinert and sophomore Clara Hannon (Grove City High) will compete in the 4x100 relay.
Colteryahn, Bennett, Karwowski, Smith and senior Abby Biddle (Grove City High) will comprise Grove City’s 4x400 relay, with one of the five serving as alternate. In the 3200 relay, Grove City will select from Bennett, Biddle, Karwowski, Lyle, Smith and sophomore Kaylynn Johnson for its four relay entrants.
On the men’s side, three Grove City performers have qualified in multiple individual events. Junior Gabe Dunlap will compete in the decathlon, as well as the open javelin. Dunlap ranks second all-time at Grove City in the decathlon with 5,573 points. He also has Grove City’s top throw (181-7) in the javelin in 2023.
Sophomore Ryan Lenhart will compete in the shot put and discus. He owns Grove City’s top mark in the discus (150-9) and the No. 2 shot put performance (49-3/4) this spring.
Freshman Alex Mitchell set Grove City’s record in the 400 meters (48.50) at the Presidents’ Athletic Conference Championships and will compete in that race at the AARTFC Championships. Mitchell will also run in the 200 meters.
Mitchell will join freshman Greg Wilson, senior Tyler Eagan and senior Aaron Jenks in the 400-meter relay. Their time of 43.08 seconds ranks third all-time at Grove City.
Freshman Luke Roberts will compete in the 10,000 meters, rounding out Grove City’s track performers.
Eagan, junior J.D. Black and freshman Ethan Wiley (Mercer High) will join Dunlap in the javelin. Meanwhile, junior Nick Gustafson will represent the Wolverines in the shot put. He ranks 23rd in NCAA Division III with a best mark of 52-5 1/2.
Wednesday’s session begins at noon. Thursday’s competition starts at 10 a.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.