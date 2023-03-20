The 24th annual Buddy Guerino Underclassmen Basketball Tournament begins March 27 and will conclude on April 1 at Sharpsville High School.
Game times will be at 5:15 p.m., 6:40 p.m., 7:45 p.m., and 9 p.m.
Boys teams: Commodore Perry, Farrell, Greenville, Hickory, Mercer, Rocky Grove, Sharon, Sharpsville, and West Middlesex.
Girls teams: Central Valley, Lakeview, Laurel, Mercer, Sharpsville, Slippery Rock, and West Middlesex.
The Lakeview girls and Franklin boys captured the Guerino titles last year. Lakeview beat Sharpsville, 37-31, while Franklin defeated Hickory, 35-33.
The consolation game winners last year were the Farrell boys and Central Valley girls. Farrell beat Neshannock, 68-46, while Central Valley defeated Hickory, 60-28.
