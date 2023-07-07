A trio of former Penn State basketball standouts will resume their careers in Las Vegas during the NBA 2K24 Summer League, which runs through July 17.
Jalen Pickett (Denver Nuggets), Seth Lundy (Atlanta Hawks) and Andrew Funk (Denver Nuggets) will compete for their respective squads. League play began Friday. Each team will is guaranteed four games, and contests will be televised on ESPN2 and NBA TV.
Pickett joined former Penn State standout and Denver general manager Calvin Booth when the Nuggets drafted Pickett in the second round with the 32nd overall pick.
With the selection, Pickett became the first Penn State basketball drafted since 2018 (Tony Carr, New Orleans Pelicans). On Thursday, the Nuggets signed Pickett to a four-year deal worth $8.3 million, according Hoops Hype’s Michael Scotto.
The Atlanta Hawks drafted Lundy as the 46th overall pick in the second round. Lundy, on Thursday, signed a two-way contract with the Hawks. Terms of the deal, however, have not bee disclosed.
Former Bucknell-standout-turned-Penn State-sharpshooter Funk will attempt to gain traction in the professional ranks this summer. The Denver Nuggets signed Funk to a Summer League contract in a move that reunites him with Pickett.
Atlanta’s Summer League schedule includes contests against Denver (NBA TV, 9:30 p.m., Sunday), Minnesota (ESPN2, 4 p.m., July 12) and Philadelphia (NBATV, 3:30 p.m., July 13).
The Nuggets’ Summer League slate includes games against Atlanta on Sunday, Utah (NBATV, 6:30 p.m., July 12) and Miami (ESPN2, 6 p.m., July 14).
Note: Former Kennedy Catholic High star Oscar Tshiebwe, who won the Naismith Trophy at the University of Kentucky after the 2021-2022 season, is playing for the Indiana Pacers in the NBA Summer League.
PACERS’ NBA SUMMER LEAGUE SCHEDULE
Tonight: vs. Washington Wizards, 8 p.m. (ESPN2)
Monday: vs. Orlando Magic, 8:30 p.m. (NBA TV).
July 12: vs. Oklahoma City Thunder, 7:30 p.m. (NBA TV).
July 14: vs. Dallas Mavericks, 6:30 p.m. (NBA TV).
ELTON HAYES covers Penn State sports for CNHI. Email him at ehayes@cnhi.com. Follow him on Twitter @EHDC12.
