GROVE CITY — Three Grove City College women’s tennis players earned All-Presidents’ Athletic Conference recognition from the conference’s head tennis coaches after the trio helped Grove City to an 11-4 record this fall.
Sophomore Emily Ivory earned Second Team All-PAC distinction at second singles. She also captured Second Team All-PAC at second doubles with sophomore partner Janel McCray. Senior Maggie Troxel secured Honorable Mention All-PAC at sixth singles.
Ivory compiled an 8-6 overall singles record this fall. She went 5-3 in conference matches during the regular season.
The Ivory-McCray tandem went 8-3 overall, including a 7-1 mark at second doubles during the regular season. The sophomore duo compiled a 4-2 mark in conference action. McCray also went 11-3 as a singles performer, leading Grove City in singles wins this autumn.
Troxel won six of her nine matches this year at sixth singles this fall. She went 4-2 in conference play at No. 6 singles. This marked her first fall tennis season at Grove City after having previously played in the spring portion of the season.
The conference also named Ivory to its Sportsmanship Team.
WESTMINSTER
NEW WILMINGTON — It’s been a different type of season for the Westminster College women’s volleyball program.
The reigning, 3-time Presidents’ Athletic Conference champions have been relegated to the spoiler’s role this season; however the Titans have embraced it.
At Buzz Ridl Gymnasium that was evidenced in Thursday night’s 25-12, 25-15, 25-20 whitewash of Washington & Jefferson College.
Junior outside-hitter Lauren Lampus logged eight kills, 13 digs, three serving aces and a block for the Titans (3-8 PAC, 4-24 overall).
Also contributing were junior setter Reanna Daniels (Hickory High), 15 assists, three serving aces; first-year outside-hitter Ella Stewart, eight kills, 11 digs, three serving aces; junior middle-hitter Saylee Grinnen, seven kills; first-year setter Angie Nardone, 10 assists, and junior Libero Malia Duffy, 20 digs, 5 assists. As a team the Titans tallied 36 kills.
Washington & Jefferson (3-8, 11-11) was led by Piper McFarland (24 digs), Adrianna Sacramento (23 assists), and Claire Sauerland, Lizzie Carmichael and Faith Fetsko, who evenly divided 18 kills.
THIEL
LATROBE — The Thiel College women’s volleyball team earned a 3-2 PAC win Thursday on the road over the Saint Vincent Bearcats.
Thiel won the first two sets 25-22, 25-13. Saint Vincent forced a fifth game after winning 27-25, 25-21 in the third and fourth sets.
Maria Torres led all players with 31 kills, tying her for the second most in a match in PAC history and the most since Thiel’s Alyssa Chine also tallied 31 kills in a 3-2 win over Thomas More on Oct. 11, 2011. Torres also led the Tomcats with 29 digs.
Raquel McDonald recorded 19 kills while Erica Gregory had 24 digs and four kills. Danielle Aulet tallied 28 digs while Brooke Talbot registered 42 assists and nine digs.
Kaelyn Staples paced the Bearcats with 19 kills. Carly Augustine notched 30 digs and 10 kills.
Thiel is now 8-1 in the PAC and 17-10 overall.
