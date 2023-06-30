STATE COLLEGE — Twelve regular-season games await the Nittany Lions in 2023. And while each is vital as Penn State looks to post its second straight double-digit win season, some hold added significance in the Nittany Lions’ division and conference picture.
Here’s a look at three regular-season defining games for Penn State in 2023.
No. 3: vs. Iowa
Sept. 23 (7:30 p.m., CBS)
That the Nittany Lions and the Hawkeyes represent different conference divisions hasn’t lessened the intensity of their contests.
The Hawkeyes dropped Penn State from the ranks of the Associated Press top four in 2021 via a 23-20 win in Iowa City to give Iowa its second straight win against Penn State. Iowa earned a 41-21 road win in 2021. Before its recent two-game skid, Penn State won six consecutive games against the Hawkeyes dating back to the 2011 season.
Iowa returns what is expected again to be one of college football’s stingiest defenses, and the Hawkeyes’ offense in the offseason brought in former Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara.
No. 2: at Ohio State, Oct. 21
(Time, TV TBA)
The Buckeyes and the Nittany Lions are guaranteed two more regular-season matchups before the series pauses in 2025 under the new Big Ten scheduling model. The teams have played 37 times since Penn State joined the Big Ten in 1993.
It’s been six seasons since Penn State upset Ohio State, 24-21, in Happy Valley, but even in defeat, the Nittany Lions have remained one of the Buckeyes’ most formidable opponents.
Last season’s 13-point Ohio State win tied the team’s largest margin of victory against the Nittany Lions since Penn State’s win in 2016.
Penn State came up nine points short against Ohio State on its last trip to Columbus in 2021. The Nittany Lions suffered an 11-point loss on the road in 2019. Only one point was the difference for the Buckeyes in a 39-38 Ohio State win at home in 2017.
Michigan has helped loosen Ohio State’s stronghold on the Big Ten East, and Penn State could find itself in a position to help further weaken the Buckeyes’ grip.
No. 1: vs. Michigan
Nov. 11 (noon, FOX)
In years past, Ohio State would have occupied the No. 1 spot on Penn State’s list of pivotal games. However, the recent emergence of the reigning Big Ten champion Wolverines has presented a power shift in the division.
In three games played from 2019 to 2021, Penn State has accumulated a 2-1 record. Seven points decided a Nittany Lion victory in 2019, and the Nittany Lions left Ann Arbor with a 10-point win in 2020.
Michigan snapped its two-game skid with a four-point win in Beaver Stadium in 2021 before drubbing Penn State, 41-17, last year in the Great Lakes State.
The Wolverines enter the 2023 season as the favorite to win the Big Ten for the third consecutive season. The squad returns two of the conference’s top rushers from a season ago and a handful of defenders that helped Michigan pace the conference in rushing yards allowed (97.9 yards per game).
BASKETBALL
Nearly one month after Penn State basketball coach Mike Rhoades secured his first verbal commitment from a class of 2023 member, the Nittany Lions’ new leader snagged his first pledge from a 2024 prospect.
Alcoa, Tenn., product Jahvin Carter this week became the first class of 2024 member to verbally commit to the Nittany Lions. The 6-foot-3, 175-pound combo guard announced his decision on Twitter.
Earlier this month, Penn State extended Carter a scholarship offer. He holds additional offers from Georgia Tech and Middle Tennessee.
“After a great conversation with Coach Rhoades I’m blessed to say I’ve received an offer from Penn State!!!” Carter posted to Twitter.
In March, Carter helped guide Alcoa High to a 24-8 record as the school claimed its first state championship in five decades. Carter averaged 27 points per contest during his junior season, according to The Daily Times.
Rhoades, who was hired in April, has tapped into proven talent to bolster his new program. The former Virginia Commonwealth University head coach and Mahanoy City native added nine transfers.
Icelandic point guard Bragi Gudmundsson gave Rhoades his first high school commitment when the 6-foot-5, 185-pound Gudmundsson verbally pledged to play for the program in mid-May.
