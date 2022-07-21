BLAINE, Minn. (AP) — Scott Piercy shot a 6-under 65 to share the 3M Open lead with Sungjae Im after the first round Thursday.
Tony Finau was two strokes back, with three near misses of birdie putts over his last four holes, along with Brice Garnett, Doug Ghim, Emiliano Grillo and Tom Hoge.
On a dry, windy, 86-degree day at the TPC Twin Cities in suburban Minneapolis, the course's penchant for producing low scores held up once again.
Playing in the second group of the day off the first tee, Piercy made 151 feet worth of putts. He birdied four of the first five holes on his back nine.
The 43-year-old Piercy, who led the 3M Open in 2019 by two strokes after the first round, is one of several on-the-fringe players in the field this year seeking a late-season lift in the FedEx Cup race. Piercy arrived in Minnesota in 138th place, with the cut for the playoffs at 125 and two events left after this to qualify. In four of his last six starts, Piercy has failed to advance to the weekend.
On tour since 2009, Piercy has four career wins. Just last week, he switched his caddie, his swing coach, his driver and his putter — an uncharacteristically drastic series of decisions for him.
“Every shot counts, and it’s time to buckle down,” Piercy said. “Not that we don’t try to buckle down all the time, but there’s extra buckling down, I guess. To start off this way is really nice.”
Im, who's 19th in the FedEx Cup standings and 24th in the world, birdied four of his last six holes. The 24-year-old from South Korea tied for eighth at the Masters this year but tied for 81st last week at the British Open.
Finau, the lone member of last year's U.S. Ryder Cup team and the 17th-ranked player in the world, has two top-five finishes this summer.
The Utah player missed a 3-foot birdie putt on 15 and left a 4-footer for birdie just short on 16. Then on the 18th, his tee and approach shots were spot on, but an 8-foot birdie putt lipped out and settled 4 inches from the cup. Making two of those three would've put him in the lead.
The highest-ranked player in the field, Hideki Matsuyama, withdrew. He cited a sore wrist after shooting a 77 to match his worst round of the season, his Saturday at the Masters on April 9.
Entering the week in eighth place in the FedEx Cup race and the world's No. 14 player, Matsuyama hit into the water three times on the unforgiving and lakeside 18th hole and took a quadruple-bogey 9. Matsuyama, the 2021 Masters winner and a fourth-place finisher at the U.S. Open this summer, tied for seventh at the first edition of the 3M Open in 2019.
Mardy Fish, the former tennis star who's playing on a sponsor exemption, was tied for last at 81.
------
At TPC Twin Cities
Blaine, Minn.
Purse: $7.5 million
Yardage: 7,431; Par: 71
1st Round
Sungjae Im31-34—65
Scott Piercy33-32—65
Tony Finau32-35—67
Brice Garnett34-33—67
Doug Ghim32-35—67
Emiliano Grillo33-34—67
Tom Hoge32-35—67
Ricky Barnes31-37—68
Chesson Hadley35-33—68
Adam Hadwin35-33—68
Patton Kizzire31-37—68
Hank Lebioda36-32—68
David Lingmerth34-34—68
Peter Malnati35-33—68
Robert Streb34-34—68
Jared Wolfe35-33—68
Jonas Blixt35-34—69
Scott Brown32-37—69
James Hahn33-36—69
Adam Long32-37—69
Seung-Yul Noh33-36—69
C.T. Pan34-35—69
Greg Chalmers35-35—70
Cameron Davis36-34—70
Jason Day34-36—70
Rickie Fowler36-34—70
Paul Goydos36-34—70
Lee Hodges36-34—70
Kelly Kraft35-35—70
Andrew Novak33-37—70
Matthias Schwab35-35—70
Greyson Sigg34-36—70
Roger Sloan32-38—70
Brendon Todd33-37—70
Kevin Tway33-37—70
Matt Wallace35-35—70
Ryan Brehm37-34—71
Stewart Cink36-35—71
Nick Hardy37-34—71
Rick Lamb35-36—71
Derek Lamely35-36—71
Maverick McNealy36-35—71
Ryan Moore36-35—71
Matthew NeSmith37-34—71
J.T. Poston35-36—71
Andrew Putnam34-37—71
Doc Redman33-38—71
Chase Seiffert36-35—71
Callum Tarren35-36—71
Nick Taylor37-34—71
Aaron Baddeley35-37—72
Paul Barjon34-38—72
Hayden Buckley35-37—72
Jonathan Byrd34-38—72
Wyndham Clark36-36—72
Michael Gligic36-36—72
Jason Gore34-38—72
Scott Gutschewski38-34—72
J.J. Henry38-34—72
John Huh34-38—72
George McNeill37-35—72
Troy Merritt36-36—72
Andre Metzger36-36—72
Cameron Percy37-35—72
Ted Potter Jr.37-35—72
David Skinns36-36—72
Austin Smotherman35-37—72
Brendan Steele33-39—72
Brian Stuard35-37—72
Michael Thompson37-35—72
Camilo Villegas37-35—72
Danny Willett36-36—72
Arjun Atwal36-37—73
Joseph Bramlett40-33—73
K.J. Choi36-37—73
Ben Crane38-35—73
Tyler Duncan36-37—73
Derek Ernst37-36—73
Matt Every37-36—73
Harry Higgs33-40—73
Joohyung Kim35-38—73
Jim Knous35-38—73
Satoshi Kodaira36-37—73
Ben Kohles39-34—73
Martin Laird38-35—73
Mo Lim36-37—73
Justin Lower33-40—73
Dylan Menante34-39—73
Grayson Murray37-36—73
Henrik Norlander37-36—73
Seth Reeves35-38—73
Davis Riley37-36—73
Adam Schenk37-36—73
Adam Svensson38-35—73
Sahith Theegala35-38—73
Martin Trainer38-35—73
Cameron Tringale36-37—73
Daniel Gale35-39—74
Cody Gribble36-38—74
Bill Haas37-37—74
Kramer Hickok38-36—74
Stephan Jaeger38-36—74
Ben Martin38-36—74
Sam Ryder36-38—74
Curtis Thompson37-37—74
Kiradech Aphibarnrat38-37—75
Cameron Champ41-34—75
Austin Cook39-36—75
Joshua Creel36-39—75
Dylan Frittelli40-35—75
Lucas Glover37-38—75
Chris Gotterup37-38—75
Bo Hoag39-36—75
Beau Hossler38-37—75
John Huston39-36—75
Chris Naegel40-35—75
Ryan Palmer37-38—75
Ted Purdy36-39—75
Chez Reavie38-37—75
Vaughn Taylor35-40—75
D.J. Trahan36-39—75
Bo Van Pelt39-36—75
Dawie Van der Walt38-37—75
Jason Bohn36-40—76
Brett Drewitt36-40—76
Jason Dufner36-40—76
Tommy Gainey38-38—76
Brandon Hagy34-42—76
David Hearn39-37—76
Garrick Higgo37-39—76
Sung Kang37-39—76
Andrew Landry37-39—76
Nate Lashley37-39—76
Max McGreevy38-38—76
John Merrick41-35—76
Sean O’Hair36-40—76
Chris Stroud36-40—76
Dylan Wu36-40—76
Ryan Armour39-38—77
Kevin Chappell38-39—77
Brian Davis38-39—77
Cole Hammer40-37—77
Parker McLachlin40-37—77
Jeff Overton39-38—77
Jeff Sorenson39-38—77
Richy Werenski32-45—77
Hideki Matsuyama36-41—77
Daniel Chopra36-42—78
Brandon Matthews41-37—78
Kevin Stadler38-40—78
Nick Watney38-40—78
Brian Gay37-42—79
D.A. Points40-39—79
Wesley Bryan36-45—81
Mardy Fish42-39—81
Robert GarrigusWD
