Sharon, PA (16146)

Today

Partly cloudy in the morning followed by scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 91F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%.