GROVE CITY — The National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) honored four Grove City College men’s basketball players as members of its Honors Court for the 2021-22 season.
Recent graduates Josh Brown, Ben Rose and Isaac Thrasher (Grove City High) earned Honors Court distinction, as did rising senior Josh Bryan.
The NABC Honors Court recognizes junior, senior and graduate student men’s basketball players who finished the 2021-22 academic year with a cumulative grade-point average of 3.2 or higher.
Brown graduated with a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering while Rose completed his bachelor’s degree in business.
Thrasher earned a bachelor’s degree in exercise science. Bryan is majoring in management.
Brown, Rose and Thrasher also earned Honors Court placement following their junior seasons in 2021.
The Grove City men’s basketball team also earned the NABC Team Academic Excellence Award, which is awarded to programs with a team GPA of 3.0 or higher. It is the second straight year in which Grove City has earned the Team Academic Excellence Award.
The NABC’s academic awards include honorees from all levels of college basketball.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.