Several locals, who swim for the Lawrence County YMCA, earned medals at this past weekend’s YMCA District Swim Meet at SPIRE Institute in Geneva, Ohio.
Jacob Prelerson of Sharon (11-12 division) was ninth in the 200 IM, eighth in 100 Breaststroke, sixth in the 100 Freestyle, fourth in the 100IM, third in the 200 Free, and first in the 200 Medley Relay and 200 Free Relay.
Joey Hassan of Sharon (11-12) took first in the 50, 100, and 200 Backstroke along with the 100 Free, 100 and 200 IM, 400 Free Relay, 200 Free Relay, and 200 Medley Relay.
Nadie Dorsch of Hermitage (11-12) was third in the 50 Breaststroke and 50 Fly, fourth in the 100 Fly, eighth in the 100IM, first in the 200 Medley Relay, and second in the 200 Free Relay and 400 Free Relay.
Nate Dorsch of Hermitage (13-14) was first in the 100 and 200 Freestyle, second in the 500, 1,000, and 1,650 Free, and fourth in the 50 Free.
All four qualified for the YMCA state meet on March 24-26 at the University of West Virginia in Morgantown.
