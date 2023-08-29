HARTFORD, Ohio — Following Saturday night’s final “Steel Valley Thunder” program of the season, Sharon Speedway will return to action tonight for the second and final installment of “Wednesday Night Thunder.”
This time, the “410” Sprint Cars will be joined by the Big-Block Modifieds in this powerful two-division show. Qualifying for the Sprint Cars will be at 6:30 p.m. followed by heat race action at 7 p.m.
The “410” Sprint Cars will return for their only appearance in the month of August and will race for $4,000 to-win, $400 to-start. It’ll be the next-to-last non-sanctioned “410” Sprint Car show of the 94th anniversary season. At the last “Wednesday Night Thunder” event, Dale Blaney topped a season high 37-car field for the $4,000 payday.
The Sprints have competed seven times this season with five different winners. Dave Blaney won the May 13 opener then backed that up by winning another $3,000 in his next appearance on June 3 for the Western Pa. Speedweek event for his 36th career Sharon “410” victory. In between, Donny Schatz won his first Sharon “410” race when the World of Outlaws visited on May 20 for $10,000.
Tyler Courtney won his first career Sharon race for the “Lou Blaney Memorial” under the All Star Circuit of Champions sanction with 43 cars in the pits. Dale Blaney picked up his second win on an added event on July 21 part of the “Steel Valley Pro Stock Nationals” worth $2,700. And most recently, Michael Bauer became the third driver to win his first career Sharon “410” race when he won on July 29.
After competing on Saturday night, the Big-Block Modifieds will return tonight for their next-to-last appearance of the season. This time the ground pounders will battle for $2,000 to-win.
Back on June 17, Garrett Krummert ended a near eight-year winless drought in the division to take the $1,500 main event over the 20-car field. On July 8, the BRP Tour made their only appearance of the season and it was Canadian invader Mat Williamson earning his first career Sharon victory, worth $2,500, as there were 40 cars on hand. The July 15 show was rained out. This past Saturday saw Rex King, Jr. become the third different winner in three events this season thanks to a last lap pass of Will Thomas III of Sharpsville to earn $1,500.
The Big-Block Modifieds were a weekly attraction at Sharon from 1981-1992 then again from 1996-2017 and have since made limited appearances each year. There have been 636 races run with 95 different winners. The late Lou Blaney leads the all-time win list with 121 victories over Rex King, who has 54 checkered flags.
“410” Sprint Car Payoff: 1. $4000 2. $2000 3. $1500 4. $1200 5. $900 6. $750 7. $700 8. $675 9. $650 10. $625 11. $600 12. $575 13. $550 14. $525 15-24. $400. Tow/Non-Qualifiers $100.
Big-Block Modified Payoff: 1. $2,000 2. $1,200 3. $750 4. $550. 5. $500 6. $425 7. $375 8. $300 9. $275 10. $250 11. $225 12. $220 13. $215 14. $210 15. $205 16-24. $200. Tow $75.
Note: The “Apple Festival Nationals” is Sept. 8-9. The UMP Mods and Pro Stocks will run a complete show on Sept. 8, while heat races will be contested for the Big-Block Modifieds, RUSH Sprint Cars, RUSH Sportsman Modifieds and Econo Mods. On Sept. 9, the “410” Sprint Cars will run a complete show for $3,000 to-win, while the classes that ran heat races on Friday will run the remainder of their show.
