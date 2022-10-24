GROVE CITY — Five Grove City College athletes earned weekly recognition Monday afternoon from the Presidents’ Athletic Conference in honor of their respective performances last week. The Grove City soccer programs each produced an honoree while three Grove City swimmers also captured weekly awards.
Junior defender Emily White earned Defensive Player of the Week in women’s soccer while freshman defender Camden Thomas earned Rookie of the Week in men’s soccer.
The Grove City men’s swimming and diving team swept this week’s awards as freshman Caleb Einolf won Swimmer of the Week honors and classmate Will Sterrett secured Rookie of the Week. In women’s swimming and diving, senior Rachael Wallace earned Swimmer of the Week for the second straight week.
White’s defensive work at center back helped Grove City to a 2-0 week, along with an aggregate 1.00 goals-against average. The Wolverines yielded only 10 total shots in the two wins. White had an assist Wednesday in a 3-0 home win over Waynesburg, then tied Saturday’s match in the 55th minute by scoring a penalty kick goal as Grove City (9-6-1, 6-2-1 PAC) rallied for a 3-2 win at Saint Vincent.
White has started all 16 matches this season for Grove City, which has won seven straight matches.
Thomas started both games at outside back for Grove City last week, helping the Wolverines pick up shutout wins over Waynesburg (4-0) and Saint Vincent (3-0). Thomas scored the game-winning goal last Wednesday in the Wolverines’ home win over Waynesburg. That marked his first collegiate goal. He then played 56 minutes in Saturday’s win at Saint Vincent.
Einolf won three events in Grove City’s 193-61 victory Saturday over conference rival Allegheny at James E. Longnecker Pool. He won the 100 backstroke in a time of 53.73 seconds, then took the 100 butterfly in 52.07 seconds. Einolf also won the 200 individual medley in 2:00.20. He also contributed the butterfly leg to Grove City’s winning 200 medley relay (1:34.12). Einolf’s times in the 100 back, 100 fly and 200 IM top the league’s performance lists.
Like Einolf, Sterrett won three events Saturday against Allegheny, as he prevailed in the 200 free (1:46.05), the 500 (5:00.40) and the 200 backstroke (1:59.27). Sterrett also swam backstroke on Grove City’s winning 200 medley relay.
His times in the 200 free, 500 and 200 backstroke all rank first on the conference’s performance list. His 200 free time ranks 11th in Division III, while his 200 backstroke time ranks 18th.
Last week, Sterrett earned Swimmer of the Week and Einolf captured Rookie of the Week.
Wallace helped lead Grove CIty to a 220-52 conference win Saturday over visiting Allegheny by winning three events. Wallace swept the butterfly and also won the 200 individual medley in 2:18.97. She won the 100 butterfly in 59.83 seconds and recorded a winning time of 2:13.56 in the 200 butterfly. Wallace also contributed the butterfly leg on Grove City’s winning 200 medley relay (1:52.32).
She owns the conference’s top times this season in the 100 butterfly, the 200 butterfly and the 200 IM.
The soccer teams close the regular season Wednesday night at W&J. The women will play at 6 p.m. while the men’s match follows at 8 p.m. The men’s swimming and diving team returns to action Saturday, November 5 at Geneseo State (N.Y.) for a double dual meet with Geneseo and Fredonia State. Meanwhile, the women’s swimming and diving squad will visit conference foe Franciscan for a 1 p.m. dual meet Saturday in Steubenville.
WESTMINSTER
• Football — Brayden Thimons was named PAC Defensive Player of the Week on Monday.
Thimons finished with a season-high 10 tackles (seven solo), a sack and a pass breakup in Saturday’s 24-17 victory at Grove City. His sack came with under 30 seconds remaining in regulation on a 2nd-and-5 play at the Westminster 13-yard line.
Thimons gave Westminster a 7-0 lead with just under 13 minutes left in the first quarter after scoring on a 2-yard rushing touchdown. It was his second rushing touchdown this season.
Thimons’ 11.5 tackles for loss rank third in the league and his 5.0 sacks rank fifth.
• Men’s Soccer — Tyler Caterino was named PAC Offensive Player of the Week.
Caterino totaled eight points during Westminster’s 2-0 week. In Wednesday’s 2-1 victory over W&J, he scored the game-winner in the 57th minute.
Caterino had a six-point outing in Saturday’s 4-0 shutout of Thiel.He scored off of a Lucas Toohey assist in the 42nd minute before scoring off of a Ivan Mojica assist in the 59th minute.
Caterino’s 33 points (12G, 9A) lead the PAC this season… His nine assists lead the league while his 12 goals scored rank second.
PENN STATE
Quarterback Sean Clifford claimed honors as the Big Ten’s offensive player of the week following his four-touchdown outing in the Nittany Lions’ 45-17 win against Minnesota on Saturday.
Clifford was 23 of 31 passing for 295 yards with four touchdowns and one interception in the White Out win. He registered touchdown passes of 38, 18, 35 and 20 yards against the Golden Gophers.
The Cincinnati, Ohio, native has completed 115 of 187 passes this season for 1,445 yards with 13 touchdowns against three interceptions.
