Hickory’s Sasha Petrochko and Luciana Masters, West Middlesex’s Kate Sowers and Reynolds’ Zoe Stern are all in the top 10 and Slippery Rock’s Jacob Wolak is tied for sixth after the opening day of the PIAA Class 2A Golf Championships in State College.
Petrochko led the locals on Monday by shooting a 4-over-par 76 for fourth place on the opening day of the tourney while teammate Masters is tied for fifth with Sowers and Boiling Springs’ Brooke Graham with 77s. Stern shot an 82 and is tied for 10th place with Scranton Prep’s Gianna Cafarella.
Petrochko, last year’s D-10 champ, is only a junior, Masters is a sophomore, while Sowers and Stern are only freshmen.
Warrior Run’s Hannah Rabb shot a 70 to take the first-round lead while District 10 champ Anna Swan of North East is in second place with a 73. Saint Joseph’s Aacademy’s Maddie Koshko is third with a 74.
In the boys Class 2A tourney, Slippery Rock senior Jacob Wolak shot a 72 and is in a three-way tie for sixth place along with Evan Eichenlaub of Moravian Academy and Uniontown’s Logan Voytish.
West Middlesex’s Caden Bender shot an 84 and is tied for 54th place.
Union City’s Josh James, the District 10 champ, is the first-round leader with a 69. Devon Prep’s Nick Ciocca fired a 70 and is in second place.
Wyoming Seminary’s Nick Werner, Lake Lehman’s Michael Lugiano and Cael Ropietski are tied for third place with 71s.
Today is the final round of the individual tournament. Play resumes at 9:30 a.m. The PIAA rescheduled the start time due to anticipated frost on the course.
The Hickory girls and Lakeview boys teams will compete for the team championships on Wednesday.
