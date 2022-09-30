STATE COLLEGE — Northwestern (1-3, 1-0 Big Ten) visits Beaver Stadium Saturday for the first time since the 2014 season for its Week 5 matchup against No. 11 Penn State (4-0, 1-0 Big Ten).
The contest is Penn State’s first of the Big Ten variety since its Sept. 1 win at Purdue, and it signals the start of full-time conference play for the program. Northwestern, meanwhile, seeks its first win since Aug. 27, which is when the Wildcats defeated Nebraska in Dublin, Ireland.
Northwestern enter this weekend in the midst of a three-game skid that includes losses against Southern Illinois and Miami (Ohio).
Saturday’s contest is the 20th in this series. Penn State owns a 14-5 advantage since the Nittany Lions and the Wildcats first met in 1993.
Here are five storylines to follow for Northwestern-Penn State.
Consistency from Clifford: Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford last week completed his first eight pass attempts as the Nittany Lions jumped out to a 14-0 lead just eight minutes into their contest against Central Michigan. Clifford proceeded to go 2-for-6 over his next eight attempts before eventually settling back into a groove. He finished 22 of 34 passing for 217 yards with three touchdown passes in a 33-14 win.
A consistent Clifford nets a successful offense for the Nittany Lions. It’s a trait he’s strived to master during his tenure as a starter. And it’s one that will need to be achieved as Penn State dives further into its conference schedule this season.
Kicking struggles: There have been a number of positives through the Nittany Lions’ first four contests. The running game and offensive line appear to be in sync, the secondary is on a tear with turnovers and the tight end room has excelled.
When it comes to field goals, however, the trend hasn’t been as kind.
The Nittany Lions are 3 of 6 on field goal attempts this season. Jake Pinegar is 3-for-5 with a long of 48 yards (Auburn). Sander Sahaydak is 0-for-1 after missing a 56-yard attempt last week. Pinegar also missed a 38-yard attempt against Central Michigan.
Handling Hull: Northwestern might only have one win, but the Wildcats are far from devoid of talent. Penn State coach James Franklin mentioned Wildcats running back Evan Hull by name during his weekly press conference on Tuesday – and for good reason.
Hull brings 370 yards rushing and three touchdowns into Saturday’s contest. He’s crossed the 100-yard threshold twice this year in games against Nebraska (119) and Southern Illinois (124). Last week’s loss to Miami (Ohio) marked the first time he failed to reach the end zone this season. Hull posted 213 yards receiving and one touchdown against Duke.
Field day: Penn State last week earned its third-straight outing with a 100-yard rusher as Kaytron Allen reached the milestone. Allen posted 111 yards and one touchdown en route to honors as Big Ten Freshman of the Week. Nicholas Singleton claimed the accolade in the previous two weeks.
Penn State could be in line to produce another 100-yard rushing effort against a Northwestern defense that ranks No. 13 in the Big Ten against the run. The Wildcats have yielded 160.8 yards per game to opponents. Miami (Ohio) running back Keyon Mozee gashed Northwestern for 171 yards on 21 carries in last week’s outing.
The Wildcats have yielded eight touchdowns to opposing backs, which also ranks 13th in the league.
Playing it safe: Penn State is idle next week after a demanding opening stretch that included contests at Purdue and Auburn, and a home date against a Central Michigan squad that showed mettle in a 19-point loss.
One of the Nittany Lions’ main objectives this weekend is to enter the idle week free of injuries that could disrupt the roster ahead of a challenging October that includes games at No. 4 Michigan (Oct. 15) and home contests against No. 21 Minnesota (Oct. 22) and No. 3 Ohio State (Oct. 29).
ELTON HAYES covers Penn State sports for CNHI. Email him at ehayes@cnhi.com. Follow him on Twitter @EHDC12.
