STATE COLLEGE — No. 14 Penn State (7-2, 4-2 Big Ten) welcomes neighboring Maryland (6-3, 3-3 Big Ten) to Beaver Stadium in the next-to-last game at the Nittany Lions’ home venue this season.
The Nittany Lions enter the mid-November matchup on the heels of a resounding road win at Indiana last week that saw the Nittany Lions accumulate 483 yards while holding the Hoosiers to a mere 196.
Maryland scored just one touchdown in Madison, Wisconsin, last week in a 23-10 loss to Wisconsin. The Badgers held Maryland’s productive offense to 189 yards and nine first downs.
Maryland’s last visit to Beaver Stadium ended with the Terrapins earning a 35-19 win in 2020, their first road win since 2014. Penn State returned the favor in the form of 31-14 win last season at Maryland.
Penn State is 41-3-1 all-time against Maryland.
Here are five storylines to follow for Penn State-Maryland.
PLUG AND PLAY
Penn State’s offensive line has been a patchwork unit over the past few weeks. On Tuesday, Nittany Lions coach James Franklin announced starting guard Landon Tengwall has been shut down after a pregame injury that required surgery and has kept him out of the lineup since mid-October. The status of tackle Olu Fashanu, also a starter, is still unclear two weeks after sustaining an undisclosed injury late against Ohio State. Franklin said Fashanu was “week to week” when giving the forecast for his return. Starting tackle Caedan Wallace hasn’t played since the Oct. 22 White Out (Minnesota).
SLOWING MARYLAND’S
OFFENSE
The Terrapins the past two seasons have possessed one of the Big Ten’s most effective offenses. Part of that success undoubtedly comes from the contributions of starting quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa. The Alabama transfer has thrown for 2,078 yards (14 touchdowns, six interceptions) this season in Maryland’s fourth-ranked conference offense. The Terrapins average 31.4 points and 424.9 yards per game. Freshman running back Roman Hemby has given Maryland balance, as he’s accumulated 747 yards rushing and seven touchdowns this season. Maryland’s offense in the past two contests against the Nittany Lions has registered 824 yards.
RUNNING WILD
Despite running behind a reconfigured offensive line, Penn State’s ground game combined for 179 yards and four touchdowns in last week’s 31-point win at Indiana. Kaytron Allen in his second-career start posted 86 yards rushing and three touchdowns en route to honors as Big Ten Freshman of the Week. Fellow freshman Nicholas Singleton added 73 yards rushing and one touchdown. Nittany Lion running backs draw another favorable matchup against a Maryland squad that ranks 10th in the Big Ten run defense. Wisconsin running backs Braelon Allen (119 yards, one touchdown) and Isaac Guerendo (114 yards, one touchdown) excelled in last week’s win.
DEFENSIVE MOMENTUM
Penn State’s defense exploited a porous Indiana offensive line to the tune of 16 tackles for a loss, which tied a program record. Eight of those came in the first quarter alone. Nittany Lion defenders also recorded six sacks to elevate the unit to fourth in the Big Ten with 23 on the season, and three players posted turnovers. While Penn State will see a more competitive effort from its opponent this week, the defense should roll some momentum from last week into the matchup. While Maryland’s offense has the power to challenge, the Nittany Lions are getting the Terrapins after a season-worst performance that saw just 189 total yards against the Badgers.
CLOSING STRONG
With three games remaining in the regular season, a 10-win season is still in play for the Nittany Lions. They’ll travel to four-win Rutgers next week before returning to Beaver Stadium on Nov. 26 for the regular-season finale against four-win Michigan State. Ten wins would most likely net Penn State a New Year’s Six bowl berth and send the program into the offseason with positive momentum for 2023.
ELTON HAYES covers Penn State sports for CNHI. Email him at ehayes@cnhi.com. Follow him on Twitter @EHDC12.
