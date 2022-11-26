STATE COLLEGE — No. 11 Penn State (9-2, 6-2 Big Ten) can clinch its first double-digit-win regular season since 2019 with a victory this weekend against a Michigan State (5-6, 3-5 Big Ten) program on the verge of missing the postseason.
The Spartans come to Beaver Stadium after a 39-31 home loss to Indiana in double overtime. Penn State, meanwhile, erupted for a season-high 55 points in a 45-point blowout win at Rutgers that gave Nittany Lions’ head coach James Franklin his 100th win as a head coach.
Michigan State won last year’s meeting, 30-27, to improve to 18-17-1 in the series. Both teams first met in 1914.
Here are five storylines to follow in today’s Penn State-Michigan State regular-season finale:
GROUNDS CREW
Penn State freshman running back Nicholas Singleton added 62 yards rushing and one touchdown in last week’s Rutgers win to his standout first-year resume. With 863 yards rushing through 11 games, Singleton only needs 137 more to reach the 1,000-yard mark as a freshman. He’s tallied three 100-yard games this year: Ohio (179), Auburn (124) and Maryland (122).
Singleton and fellow freshman Kaytron Allen (748 yards, nine touchdowns) have rotated starts in 2022.
Michigan State is ranked 11th in the Big Ten in rushing defense behind its 180.3 yards-per-game average yielded to opposing running backs. The unit has also given up 14 rushing touchdowns this season.
DUO’S RETURN?
The Nittany Lions have battled their share of injuries this season, and a few have been of the season-ending variety. Earlier this week, it was learned starting wide receiver Parker Washington was the latest Nittany Lions to have his season end prematurely with an undisclosed ailment.
Penn State over the past few weeks has been without starters Olu Fashanu (offensive line) and Joey Porter Jr. (cornerback), but Franklin during his Tuesday press conference said he was hopeful for the pair’s return this season. Fashanu last played on Oct. 29 (Ohio State), while Porter has been out since Nov. 5 with appendicitis.
TEMPERING THORNE
Last year, Michigan State rode then-starting running back Kenneth Walker III to an 11-win season and a win in the New Year’s Six Peach Bowl that Walker abstained from playing. With Walker now with the Seattle Seahawks, Michigan State replaced a lot of that production with the right arm of quarterback Payton Thorne.
Thorne enters the last week of the regular season with 2,450 yards behind 218 of 344 passing. He’s tossed 18 touchdowns against 10 interceptions, and he averages 222.7 yards passing per game.
Michigan State ranks fifth in the Big Ten in passing offense. The Nittany Lions on defense yield an average of 211.3 yards passing per game, which ranks ninth in the conference.
BATTLE IN THE TRENCHES
Penn State’s defense posted four sacks against Rutgers to further pad its Big Ten lead in the category to 34. The Nittany Lions’ 34 sacks are tied with Troy for 10th nationally. Sixteen Penn State defenders have recorded sacks this year.
Penn State has accumulated 17 sacks over its past four games. The sack run began with six against Indiana before tallying seven a week later against Maryland.
Michigan State’s offensive front has succeeded mainly in protecting Thorne this year, as it has only surrendered 15 sacks, the same as Penn State’s offensive front.
SENIOR SEND-OFF
Before kickoff, Penn State will recognize its senior class that includes QB Sean Clifford, LS Chris Stoll, LB Jonathan Sutherland, and DT PJ Mustipher, among others. Since going 11-2 in 2019, members endured a 4-win shortened season in 2020 and seven wins in 2021. They’ll attempt to close out their final game at Beaver Stadium in winning fashion.
ELTON HAYES covers Penn State sports for CNHI. Email him at ehayes@cnhi.com. Follow him on Twitter @EHDC12.
