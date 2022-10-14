STATE COLLEGE — No. 10 Penn State (5-0, 2-0 Big Ten) resumes its season this afternoon when it travels to No. 5 Michigan (6-0, 3-0 Big Ten). Kickoff is scheduled for noon on FOX.
The Nittany Lions’ last visit to the Big House produced a 27-17 win in 2020. Michigan earned a 21-17 win at Beaver Stadium in last year’s game that wasn’t ultimately determined until the waning minutes in what ended up being a Big Ten championship season for the Wolverines.
Saturday’s meeting pits two of the remaining three undefeated programs in the Big Ten against one another. Michigan owns an all-time record of 15-10 in this series that dates back to 1993.
Here are five storylines to follow for the Penn State-Michigan matchup.
STATUS OF LAMBERT-SMITH
Lambert-Smith left the Oct. 1 contest against Northwestern early after suffering what appeared to be a lower-leg injury. He participated in team drills during the Wednesday portion of practice that was open to members, and Nittany Lions coach James Franklin a day earlier said he was “hopeful” for Lambert-Smith’s return this weekend.
Lambert-Smith has accumulated 104 yards receiving and one touchdown this season. If he’s unavailable against the Wolverines, Harrison Wallace III will likely be used in his absence. Wallace has played in all five games this year. He’s compiled 86 yards on seven receptions during a redshirt freshman season.
CORUM VS. PSU DEFENSE
Corum has thrived in his second season as Michigan’s featured running back. The junior has rushed for a Big Ten second-best 735 yards, and his 11 touchdowns pace all running backs in the conference. Corum has saved his most impressive efforts this year for conference foes, as he’s registered 500 yards rushing in three Big Ten contests.
As a team, the Wolverines average 212.3 yards rushing per game, which ranks third in the Big Ten. Last year, Corum contributed 952 yards rushing and 11 touchdowns as part of a Michigan rushing attack that netted national honors for the Wolverines’ offensive line. The unit last season claimed the Joe Moore Award, which “recognizes the nation’s Most Outstanding Offensive Line Unit that best displays toughness, effort, teamwork, consistency, technique, and finishing.
MICHIGAN’S DEFENSIVE FRONT
The Wolverines forge ahead in 2022 without the talented defensive end duo of Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo. Last year, Hutchinson etched a new Michigan single-season sack record (14), while Ojabo collected first-team All-Big Ten honors in 2021. The duo now plays on Sundays.
Michigan’s defensive line hasn’t experienced any fall-off in the pair’s absence. The Wolverines lead the Big Ten in sacks with 22. Defensive end Mike Morris paces the unit with five sacks. Michael Barrett (linebacker), Mike Sainristil (defensive back) and Derrick Moore (defensive end) have each recorded two sacks apiece. Penn State has yielded seven sacks through five contests. Defensive tackle Mazi Smith (23 tackles) is a force in the interior.
NITTANY LIONS GROUND GAME
A rejuvenated Nittany Lions rushing attack have contributed to the team’s strong 5-0 start. Penn State has turned to its talented pair of first-year running backs to help get the ground game back on track. Starter Nicholas Singleton this year has run for a team-high 463 yards and five touchdowns. Kaytron Allen has produced 303 yards and three touchdowns.
Allen in Penn State’s last outing accumulated 86 yards in just two quarters of work. A week before, he gained 111 yards and one touchdown. Singleton, meanwhile, owns two 100-yard outings this year. Penn State averages 192.6 yards rushing per game, and Michigan’s defense is yielding 81.7 yards rushing per game to opponents.
BATTLE FOR POSITION IN THE BIG TEN EAST
Three of the Big Ten East’s seven programs occupy space in the current AP Top 25 poll. Ohio State leads the pack with its No. 2 ranking, while Michigan and Penn State follow in line.
Last year, the road to the Big Ten East crown ran through Michigan. The Wolverines toppled Ohio State in Ann Arbor in 2021 en route to the eventual Big Ten title. Penn State’s hopes for its first Big Ten East crown since 2016 go through Ann Arbor. A win on Saturday would put the Nittany Lions one step closer to that reality.
