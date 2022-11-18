STATE COLLEGE — No. 11 Penn State (8-2, 5-2 Big Ten) hits the road one final time for the regular season this weekend when the Nittany Lions travel East to New Jersey for a contest against Rutgers (4-6, 1-6 Big Ten).
Rutgers enters the weekend on a three-game losing streak. The Scarlet Knights are 2-3 at home this season.
Penn State, meanwhile, has outscored its last two opponents (Indiana and Maryland) 75-14 following a late-October loss to No. 2 Ohio State. The Nittany Lions are 3-1 in road games this season.
Here are five storylines to follow as Penn State looks to win its 16th-consecutive contest against Rutgers.
TOUGH DEFENSE
Rutgers ranks 21st nationally in total defense and allows 324.8 yards per game, which is good enough to rank seventh in the Big Ten. The program in January added Joe Harasymiak as defensive coordinator, and the move has proven beneficial. Opponents’ yards-per-game average is down 71.7 yards from 2021. Rutgers defenders have also tallied eight interceptions this year. Penn State, offensively, ranks third in the Big Ten behind 434.3 yards per game. The Nittany Lions average 6.1 yards per play and 34 points per game.
CHANGE UNDER CENTER
Sophomore quarterback Gavin Wimsatt brings three career starts into Saturday. The Kentucky native supplanted Noah Vedral and is coming off a 236-yard, two-touchdown effort in last week’s six-point loss to Michigan State that marked the most impressive outing of his young career. Two of his first three starts were tough draws in Minnesota and Michigan. Through six games this season, Wimsatt is 50 of 103 passing for 587 yards with four touchdowns against six interceptions.
DEFENSIVE OPPORTUNITIES
The Nittany Lions’ defense has been consistent all season, but it’s surged in the past few weeks. As a result, Penn State now ranks second in the Big Ten with 30 sacks (13 over the past two games) and it is sixth in the conference with 10 interceptions. Opportunities abound against a Rutgers offense that averages just 19.9 points per game, which 10th-worst in the conference. Earlier this week, first-year defensive coordinator Manny Diaz was announced as a finalist for the Broyles Award, given to the nation’s best assistant.
RUNNING MAN
Freshman running back Nicholas Singleton earned Big Ten Freshman of the Week honors last week following a 122-yard, two-touchdown performance in the Nittany Lions’ win against Maryland. It was the third time this season Singleton claimed the weekly award. Singleton brings 801 yards rushing and 10 touchdowns to Piscataway. The Scarlet Knights yield 134.4 yards rushing a game to opponents, and they’ve allowed 17 rushing touchdowns to opposing backs.
LOPSIDED SERIES
Rutgers joined the Big Ten in 2014, but Penn State’s history against its neighboring state spans more than nine seasons. The programs played their first game in 1918, and Penn State’s since won 30 games in the series. Rutgers’ lone two wins occurred in 1988 and 1918. The Scarlet Knights have scored a combined 39 points against the Nittany Lions in eight games since joining the conference.
ELTON HAYES covers Penn State sports for CNHI. Email him at ehayes@cnhi.com. Follow him on Twitter @EHDC12.
