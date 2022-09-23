STATE COLLEGE — No. 14 Penn State (3-0, 1-0 Big Ten) returns to Beaver Stadium with its undefeated record intact after a successful road trip to Auburn last week that saw the Nittany Lions hand the Tigers their most lopsided home loss to a non-conference opponent since 1982.
Central Michigan (1-2) visits Beaver Stadium for the first time since 2005. The Nittany Lions earned a 40-3 win that season. The Chippewas are in their fourth year under head coach Jim McElwain. The 2019 MAC Coach of the Year guided Central Michigan to a 9-4 finish including a Sun Bowl win against Washington State.
Here are five storylines to follow when Penn State hosts Central Michigan (noon, Big Ten Network).
Central Michigan RB Lew Nichols III: Nichols earned accolades as MAC Freshman of the Year in 2020 after recording 508 yards and four touchdowns in a shortened six-game schedule. The Detroit native followed up with a 1,848-yard, 16-touchdown effort last year in which he led all of FBS in yards rushing.
Nichols is off to another solid start in 2022.
He brings 258 yards rushing and five touchdowns into this weekend’s contest. The 5-foot-10, 220-pound running back opened the season with 72 yards rushing and two touchdowns against Oklahoma State. He only gained 20 yards rushing on 15 carries against South Alabama on Sept. 10, but he rebounded with a 166-yard, two-touchdown game last week against Bucknell.
Progression of the offensive line: Penn State coach James Franklin this week wasn’t quite ready to claim that his offensive line’s problems of the past two seasons have been fixed. But it’s difficult to believe he isn’t optimistic about its recent trend. The entire unit earned honors as Penn State’s offensive player of the week following last week’s performance.
Last week marked the second straight week in which Penn State finished with a 100-yard rusher. Additionally, Penn State’s offensive line kept quarterback Sean Clifford upright as Auburn’s defense failed to register any sacks.
Saturday presents another opportunity to build on the early season success of Penn State’s offensive front, which could set the tone for mid- and late-season push as the Nittany Lions dive into the Big Ten portion of their schedule.
Defense’s momentum: Last week during postgame interviews, Penn State safety Ji’Ayir Brown said he felt the unit’s showing in the 29-point road win was more indicative of what should be expected by the defense. The Nittany Lions tallied four interceptions to go with six sacks.
Although Penn State’s defense entered the season with high expectations, the unit replaced several starters, and it welcomed new defensive coordinator Manny Diaz. Three games in, it looks as if things are starting to settle for the unit.
The Nittany Lions have yielded 17.6 points per game to opponents. Their next test will pit them against a Central Michigan offense that has averaged 36.3 points per game so far this season.
Keyvone Lee’s status: Penn State running back Keyvone Lee suffered an injury during the first quarter last week that caused him to miss a portion of the game before later returning. Lee ended the contest with 18 yards rushing on four carries.
Three days before this week’s Penn State-Central Michigan contest, when asked about Lee’s status, Franklin offered, “I’m not sure yet.” Lee was supplanted last week by freshman Nicholas Singleton, with the start marking the first of Singleton’s career.
Lee has accumulated 49 yards rushing on 14 carries this season. While Penn State’s running back rotation has seen plenty of action, Lee’s been a stable presence. Even with Singleton claiming starter status last week, Lee will have some role in the backfield.
End of the non-conference road: Central Michigan is Penn State’s last non-conference regular-season opponent for 2022.
The Nittany Lions dive into full-time conference play next week as Northwestern travels to State College. After that, it’s an idle week before a Big Ten East matchup at Michigan (Oct. 15).
Penn State has tapped into its roster for depth and development through the first three weeks, and the same is to be expected this weekend.
Look for a number of the Nittany Lions younger and less experienced players to receive playing time before the team begins its conference march.
ELTON HAYES covers Penn State sports for CNHI. Email him at ehayes@cnhi.com. Follow him on Twitter @EHDC12.
