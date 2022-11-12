Pitt got off to a hot start against Virginia on Saturday afternoon, jumping out to a 14-point lead just 16 seconds into the game after cornerbacks M.J. Devonshire and Marquis Williams picked off Brennan Armstrong’s first and second passes, respectively, and returned them for touchdowns.
The Panthers never relinquished the lead as they cruised to a 37-7 victory over the Cavaliers in Scott Stadium.
PANTHERS ARE BOWL ELIGIBLE
The victory was Pitt’s sixth of the season, granting them bowl eligibility. Both the Panthers and their fans were hoping they’d get back to Charlotte to defend their 2021 Atlantic Coast Conference championship, but a 1-3 conference record to begin the year put an end to that notion.
This marks the seventh time the Panthers have been bowl eligible in Pat Narduzzi’s eight years as coach. The Panthers went 5-7 and missed a bowl in 2017. The team opted not to participate in a bowl game in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic, despite a 6-5 record. Pitt has won just one bowl game in Narduzzi’s tenure, the 2019 Quick Lane Tire Bowl.
Becoming bowl eligible also makes a 9-4 record a possibility, which may make the season a bit easier to swallow despite not competing for an ACC championship.
DEFENSE TURNS IN ANOTHER GREAT PERFORMANCE
The Panthers defense followed up its dominant performance against Syracuse last week with another fine showing in Charlottesville. The defense allowed just 144 yards of offense on Saturday, the fewest yards they’ve allowed this season (and just one yard less than the Orange gained last week).
Devonshire and Williams set the tone early with their pick-sixes, but everyone got involved. The Panthers posted a season-high eight sacks, with defensive tackle Calijah Kancey leading the way with three. John Morgan added two before being ejected following a skirmish with Virginia center Ty Furnish. Defensive ends Habakkuk Baldonado and Deslin Alexandre both had a sack, as did safety Judson Tallandier II.
THE PARTY IN THE BACKFIELD CONTINUES
The team’s six sacks against Syracuse last week were a season high, giving the Panthers 29 sacks on the year, tied for ninth in the country. Linebacker SirVocea Dennis said the defense had a “party in the backfield” against the Orange.
The eight sacks the Panthers added against Virginia gives them 37 sacks on the season.
Liberty and Louisville both entered Saturday with 34 sacks, tied for the most in the country. Pitt leads the country in sacks as Louisville produced two sacks on Saturday and Liberty did not record one.
ABANIKANDA ADDS TO HIS RESUME
After missing the Syracuse game with an injury, running back Israel Abanikanda returned on Saturday. The junior added 121 rushing yards, eight receiving yards and a touchdown to bring his season total to 1,207 yards and 17 rushing touchdowns on the season.
Abanikanda entered Saturday leading the country in rushing touchdowns (16) and all-purpose yards (1,423). The closest player behind him in all-purpose yardage had 227 yards fewer than Abanikanda despite the Pitt tailback missing last week’s Syracuse game and the second half of the Georgia Tech game.
Abanikanda has been the team’s superstar on offense, and he’s put together a truly special season.
SECONDARY DOING THINGS THAT HAVEN'T BEEN DONE IN YEARS
Devonshire and Williams both nabbed their second pick-sixes of the season against Virginia. Devonshire had a pick-six against West Virginia in the opening game that wound up being the game-clinching play for the Panthers. Williams had a pick-six against Western Michigan in Kalamazoo.
The two become the first players to have multiple pick-sixes in a season for Pitt since Darelle Revis did so in 2006.
Devonshire, like Revis a native of Aliquippa, was excited after the game to learn this fact. The junior cornerback considers Revis a hero. Devonshire already had his name alongside Revis’ by becoming the first player since Revis to return both an interception and punt for a touchdown in the same season. Devonshire returned a punt for an 82-yard touchdown against Rhode Island.
AMANDA FILIPCIC-GODSEY covers Pitt football and basketball for CNHI newspapers.
