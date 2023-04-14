STATE COLLEGE – Penn State players will step onto the field in front of fans at Beaver Stadium for the first time in nearly five months at 2 p.m. on Saturday for the 2023 Blue-White Game. The annual spring scrimmage will be televised on the Big Ten Network.
While the Nittany Lions won’t officially open the 2023 season until Sept. 2 in their season opener at home against West Virginia, there are storylines to follow for the spring finale. Here are a handful of them to look for this afternoon during the 2023 Blue-White Game.
Third piece at WR
From the first press conference this spring to the final post-practice media availability this past Tuesday, Penn State coach James Franklin has consistently mentioned the importance of finding a third wide receiver for the offense. Omari Evans and Kaden Saunders could help their case by closing out their spring camp with a strong showing on Saturday.
The Nittany Lions return KeAndre Lambert-Smith and Harrison “Trey” Wallace III, and they brought in Florida State transfer Malik McClain in January. The program is also awaiting the arrival of former Kent State wideout Dante Cephas.
Fresh(men) faces
The Nittany Lions added 11 freshmen to the roster as early enrollees this spring. That group includes 247Sports-ranked four-star prospects Tony Rojas (linebacker), J’ven Williams (offensive lineman) and Elliot Washington II (safety). Franklin earlier this month said Rojas gained nearly 30 pounds since his arrival on campus.
Last year’s Blue-White Game offered a first glance at running back Nicholas Singleton before he ended his freshman season as the Nittany Lions’ leading rusher. Penn State's new early enrollees will receive their first piece of game action inside Beaver Stadium on Saturday.
Transfer additions
Penn State added four transfers to the program earlier this year. Including McClain, the group features cornerback Storm Duck (North Carolina), punter Riley Thompson (Florida Atlantic) and kicker Alex Felkins (Columbia).
Thompson brings competition to a special teams unit looking to replace Barney Amor, while Felkins joins a Nittany Lions’ kicker group that includes Sander Sahaydak. Duck’s presence should blend well with talented defensive back pieces in Kalen King and Johnny Dixon.
Emerging leaders
Finding a capable third wide receiver hasn’t been Franklin’s only area of emphasis this spring. He’s been just as vocal about the importance of replacing a veteran-laden leadership component that undoubtedly influenced the Nittany Lions’ 11 victories during a Rose Bowl-winning season.
One of the hallmarks of the 2023 version of the Nittany Lions is their youth.
While one simulated game – and even perhaps even 15 spring practices – is hardly enough to identify emerging young program leaders, experiencing an actual game day environment in front of tens of thousands of fans is undoubtedly a good building block.
Filling in the defensive line
Penn State’s depth and leadership on the defensive line will take a hit in 2023 with the departure of defensive tackle PJ Mustipher, a five-year player and two-time team captain.
Finding a formidable rotation at the position remains of importance to the program. The unit returns Coziah Izzard, Zane Durant, Dvon Ellies, and Hakeem Beamon, among others on the defensive interior. Durant received praise for his athleticism and agility this spring from defensive end Adisa Isaac earlier this week.
ELTON HAYES covers Penn State sports for CNHI. Email him at ehayes@cnhi.com. Follow him on Twitter @EHDC12.
