GROVE CITY — Seven Grove City College athletes earned weekly honors Monday afternoon from the Presidents’ Athletic Conference in recognition of their respective performances last week.
Grove City swept the four awards in swimming and diving, earning Swimmer of the Week and Rookie of the Week on the men’s and women’s sides of competition.
Freshman Will Sterrett earned Men’s Swimmer of the Week while classmate Caleb Einolf captured Rookie of the Week.
Senior Rachael Wallace earned Women’s Swimmer of the Week and freshman Paige Doleno secured Rookie of the Week in women’s swimming and diving.
Sophomore Lydia Bennett earned Runner of the Week in women’s cross country while senior forward Sam Belitz captured Offensive Player of the Week distinction in men’s soccer.
Junior Gabby Lucas earned the conference’s Defensive Player of the Week award in volleyball.
Sterrett made his collegiate debut Saturday at the Clarion Fall Classic by winning the 400 individual medley in a pool-record time of 4 minutes, 21.38 seconds. He also contributed to wins in the 200 medley relay and 200 free relay. The 200 medley relay team set a pool record with a time of 1:36.01 while the 200 free relay recorded a time of 1:28.24.
Sterrett also placed runner-up in the 200 backstroke (2:04.95) and 1650 (17:34.93). He added a fourth-place finish in the 100 butterfly (55.91).
Einolf also debuted Saturday at Clarion and joined Sterrett on the winning 200 free relay and 200 medley relay. He won the 100 breaststroke with a pool-record time of 1:00.77. He also took third in the 50 free (22.42) and fifth in the 200 backstroke (2:12.00).
Wallace won the 100 butterfly Saturday at the Clarion Fall Classic with a pool-record time of 58.90 seconds. She also contributed to a win in the 200 free relay (1:43.62) and added a second-place finish in the 50 free (25.62). Wallace also took third in the 100 backstroke (1:04.95) and fourth in the 100 breaststroke (1:12.93).
Doleno highlighted her collegiate debut Saturday at Clarion by taking second in the 200 breaststroke with a time of 2:40.65. She also finished 11th in the 200 IM (2:29.66), 13th in the 100 butterfly (1:09.89) and 14th in the 500 free (6:22.98).
Bennett won the individual title Saturday at the six-kilometer Marymount Derby, held at Morven Park in Leesburg, Virginia. She posted a winning time of 24 minutes, 8.4 seconds in the 44-runner event. Her performance helped Grove City to the team title at the six-team event.
Belitz posted a seven-point week for the conference-leading Wolverines. He had two goals and an assist last Wednesday in a 4-1 win at Allegheny. Saturday, his penalty kick goal at 56:22 broke a 2-2 tie with Bethany, vaulting Grove City (9-5, 7-0 PAC) to a 4-2 triumph.
Belitz leads the league with 12 goals and 25 points this season.
Lucas helped Grove City (14-8, 4-1 PAC) to a pair of conference wins last week by averaging 9.0 digs per set. She had 30 digs last Tuesday night in a four-set win at Bethany. Saturday, Lucas recorded a career-high 33 digs in a 3-0 win over Saint Vincent.
Lucas leads Grove City in digs, averaging 4.90 per set.
The Grove City swimming and diving teams will open their dual meet schedule Saturday at 1 p.m. against visiting Allegheny.
The women’s cross country team returns to action Saturday, Oct. 29 at the conference championships at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe.
Grove City’s men’s soccer team hosts Waynesburg at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. Meanwhile, the volleyball team visits Franciscan at 7 p.m. Wednesday for a conference match at Weirton (W.Va.) Madonna High School.
THIEL
GREENVILLE — Thiel College freshman setter Brooke Talbot was named the PAC Women’s Volleyball Rookie of the Week on Monday.
Talbot helped the Tomcats go 3-0 in conference play last week with 66 assists, 34 kills and 21 digs. She finished the week with a .289 hitting percentage and averaged 4.71 assists, 2.43 kills and 1.50 digs per set.
In a five-set win at Washington & Jefferson on Saturday, Talbot recorded career-highs in points (24.5), kills (21) and blocks (3). She owned an attack percentage of .364 against W&J.
The Tomcats (15-8, 6-0 PAC), winners of 10 of their last 12 matches, will host the Carnegie Mellon Tartans (13-5, 3-4 UAA) on Wednesday. The non-conference match will begin at 7 p.m.
• Thiel College freshman goalkeeper Nick Kristian was named PAC Men’s Soccer Rookie of the Week on Monday.
Kristian recorded eight saves and his first collegiate shutout victory with a 1-0 victory over Saint Vincent on Wednesday.
Kristian currently boasts a .764 save percentage, with 55 saves this season. Kristian’s 55 saves this season rank sixth in the PAC.
Kristian and the men’s soccer team are back in action on Tuesday when they welcome the Bethany Bison to Alumni Stadium for the final home game of the season. Kickoff is scheduled for 5 p.m.
WESTMINSTER
NEW WILMINGTON — First-year quarterback Tyler McGowan was named the PAC Football Rookie of the Week on Monday.
In his first collegiate start, McGowan completed 11-of-17 passes for 117 yards and three touchdowns in a 41-6 PAC victory over Thiel College on Saturday at Harold Burry Stadiu
He connected with Damon Maul on a 17-yard score in the first quarter. McGowan threw a 25-yard touchdown pass to Chevy Dawson early in the third quarter before completing a 12-yard scoring throw to Maul less than three minutes later.
