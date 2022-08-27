PITTSBURGH – The Pitt football team is coming off its best season in four decades after the Panthers won the Atlantic Coast Conference and finished the 2021 season with an 11-3 record, the first time they’ve won 11 games since Dan Marino’s junior year.
The Panthers enter this year without quarterback Kenny Pickett after his impressive 2021 season improved his draft stock so much that he was drafted in the first round by the Pittsburgh Steelers. Wide receiver Jordan Addison transferred to Southern California after winning the Biletnikoff Award.
Despite the losses of their two offensive stars, the Panthers return plenty of talent. The defense returns defensive tackle Calijah Kancey, defensive end Habakkuk Baldonado, linebacker SirVocea Dennis and safety Brandon Hill. Southern California transfer Kedon Slovis will take over at quarterback and Akron transfer Konata Mumpfield is expected to make an immediate impact at wide receiver after being named a freshman All-American in 2021. The three-headed monster of Israel Abanikanda, Vincent Davis and Rodney Hammond Jr. at tailback also figures to play a larger role in Frank Cignetti Jr.’s offense.
Here's a look at Pitt’s schedule:
Sept. 1 vs. West Virginia: The Backyard Brawl will be played for the first time in 11 years. Tickets sold out quickly and the game has a chance to set an attendance record at Acrisure Stadium (formerly Heinz Field). ESPN’s College Gameday crew will be on hand for the renewal of the rivalry that dates back to 1895. The game will feature a likely matchup of two former Southern California quarterbacks in Pitt’s Slovis and West Virginia’s J.T. Daniels. The Mountaineers finished the 2021 season 6-7 and tied for fifth in the Big 12. They have yet to finish with more than six wins in coach Neal Brown’s three-year tenure. Pitt leads the all-time series 61-40-3, but when the annual series ended in 2011, the Panthers had won just six of the previous 20 games.
Sept. 10 vs. Tennessee: Pitt pulled off an impressive 41-34 win in front of more than 80,000 fans at Neyland Stadium last fall in the first edition of the Johnny Majors Classic. This year, the Volunteers will travel north as they become only the second Southeastern Conference team ever to play a game in Pittsburgh and the first since Pitt hosted South Carolina in 1985. Tennessee finished 2021 with a 7-6 record and there is optimism ahead of Josh Heupel’s second season in Knoxville with quarterback Hendon Hooker returning. Hooker completed 68% of his passes while throwing for 2,945 yards, 31 touchdowns and just three interceptions while adding 616 yards and five touchdowns on the ground.
Sept. 17 at Western Michigan: Kenny Pickett threw six touchdowns against the Broncos in 2021, but Pitt’s defense could not contain Western Michigan’s run-pass option (RPOs) offense and the Panthers were upset 44-41 at home. Two of Pitt’s main tormenters in last year’s game, quarterback Kaleb Eleby and wide receiver Skyy Moore, are now both in the NFL. However, the Broncos will return wide receiver Corey Crooms, who posted a game-high 161 receiving yards last year in the meeting. Running backs Sean Tyler and La’Darius Jefferson are also back. They combined for 162 rushing yards and four touchdowns. Irwin native Jack Salopek is expected to be Western Michigan’s starting quarterback as the Panthers will attempt to avenge last year’s loss as they visit Kalamazoo for the first time.
Sept. 24 vs. Rhode Island: Pitt will host Pat Narduzzi’s alma mater for the first matchup between the two schools. Narduzzi graduated from Rhode Island in 1989 and served as a member of the coaching staff from 1993-99, spending his final two years there as defensive coordinator for the Rams. Coach Jim Fleming guided Rhode Island to a 7-4 record and fourth place in the Colonial Athletic Association in 2021, the program’s best record since 2001.
Oct. 1 vs. Georgia Tech: Pitt will host Georgia Tech for the first time since 2018 after traveling to Atlanta to face the Yellow Jackets in each of the past three seasons. Geoff Collins is entering his fourth year as coach and is squarely on the hot seat after leading Georgia Tech to three consecutive three-win seasons. The Yellow Jackets lost their final two games in 2021 to Notre Dame and Georgia by a combined score of 100-0. The offseason dealt them another blow as Jahmyr Gibbs transferred to Alabama after posting 1,805 all-purpose yards for Georgia Tech in 2021. The Panthers have won the past four meetings between the two teams and six of the last seven.
Oct. 8 vs Virginia Tech: The Hokies will have a new coach in Altoona native and former Penn State defensive coordinator Brent Pry. They’ll also have a new quarterback in Marshall transfer Grant Wells. Wells spent two years as the starting quarterback for the Thundering Herd where he racked up nearly 6,000 passing yards. The Panthers have won the past two and three of the last four against Virginia Tech. In 2021, Pitt rushed for 208 yards with Israel Abanikanda leading the way with 140 yards. The Panthers have outscored the Hokies by a combined scored of 99-36 the past two times the teams have played in Pittsburgh.
Oct. 22 at Louisville: The Panthers will travel to Louisville for the first time since 2011. The Cardinals finished the 2021 season with a 6-7 record, but quarterback Malik Cunningham put up the best numbers of his career. He threw for nearly 3,000 yards, 19 touchdowns and only six interceptions. Cunningham was just as much of a force on the ground, rushing for over 1,000 yards and 20 touchdowns. He will return for a fifth season this year looking to improve on his impressive 2021.
Oct. 29 at North Carolina: The Panthers have won back-to-back games in overtime against the Tar Heels, both wins coming in Pittsburgh. Like Pitt, North Carolina will have a new quarterback this year as the Tar Heels try to replace Sam Howell. Mack Brown named redshirt freshman Drake Maye the starter ahead of the team’s first game. Maye appeared in four games during the 2021 season. Most of Maye’s action came against Wofford, when he completed 7 of 9 passes for 89 yards and a touchdown. Wide receiver Josh Downs returns after leading the Tar Heels in receptions and yards as he averaged 102.7 yards per game in 2021. Downs was named to the preseason ACC team and was the leading vote getter among all league players. The Panthers have never won in Chapel Hill.
Nov. 5 vs. Syracuse: Syracuse has defeated Pitt just once since the two schools joined the ACC in 2013 and the Panthers have won the past four. Since their 10-3 season in 2018, the Orange have gone 11-24 and 5-21 in the conference. In 2021’s regular-season finale, Pitt’s defense suffocated the Orange’s potent rushing attack, which was the seventh-best in the country entering the game before the Panthers allowed just 25 yards on the ground. The bright spot for Syracuse in 2021 was running back Sean Tucker, who set a school record for single-season rushing yards (1,496) as a true freshman while compiling the sixth-most rushing yards in the country. Tucker returns this year and was recently named to the preseason ACC and The Associated Press’ All-America second teams.
Nov. 12 at Virginia: Coach Bronco Mendenhall resigned last year following back-to-back seasons of .500 ball and former Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott is the new coach in Charlottesville. Elliott was able to retain quarterback Brennan Armstrong, who finished 2021 with the fourth-most passing yards in the country. Keytaon Thompson returns after compiling 1,237 all-purpose yards in 2021. Thompson accounted for two touchdowns against Pitt last year, one rushing and one receiving. The Panthers have won five of the past six against Virginia, including the last two meetings in Charlottesville.
Nov. 19 vs. Duke: The Blue Devils went 10-25 in David Cutcliffe’s final three seasons as coach. Former Texas A&M defensive coordinator Mike Elko was tapped to replace Cutcliffe after 2021. Quarterback Gunnar Holmberg departed for Florida International, so Duke will have its fifth starting quarterback in the past five seasons regardless of whether Riley Leonard or Jordan Moore win the job. The Blue Devils will have the services of linebacker Shaka Heyward, who was their leading tackler a year ago and has been named to several watch lists ahead of the season.
Nov. 26 at Miami: Mario Cristobal has taken the reins at his alma mater after four successful years at Oregon, where he guided the Ducks to a 35-12 record during that time. Cristobal will have the services of returning quarterback Tyler Van Dyke who turned heads last season. Van Dyke started the final nine games of 2021 after D’Eriq King was injured. In those nine games, Van Dyke completed 62% of his passes for nearly 3,000 yards, 25 touchdowns and just six interceptions. The combination of Van Dyke and Cristobal led to the Hurricanes being picked as the favorites to win the ACC Coastal Division in the preseason media poll.
AMANDA FILIPCIC-GODSEY is a freelance writer in Pittsburgh. She covers Pitt football and basketball for CNHI Pa. newspapers. Follow her on Twitter @AmandaFGodsey.
