KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — Pitt junior running back Israel Abanikanda carried the ball 31 times for 131 yards and a touchdown to lead the No. 23 Panthers to a 34-13 victory over Western Michigan on Saturday.
Pitt (2-1) was without its top two quarterbacks for the nonconference contest, but third-string signal caller Nate Yarnell was efficient under center, going 9-for-12 passing for 179 yards and a touchdown.
Western Michigan (1-2) had its opportunities, with a 31-yard double pass from receiver Anthony Sambucci to receiver A.J. Abbott for a touchdown that cut Pitt's lead to 20-13 heading into the fourth quarter.
Pitt responded on its next drive when Yarnell found sophomore receiver Konata Mumpfield for a 6-yard touchdown reception to give the Panthers a two-score cushion. Redshirt junior running back Daniel Carter would ice the game with 3:03 to play in the fourth quarter when he plunged in for a 4-yard touchdown run.
INJURY REPORT
Pitt: USC transfer quarterback Kedon Slovis did not play after suffering an injury in the Panthers’ 34-27 overtime loss to Tennessee. His primary backup, redshirt senior Nick Patti, also sat out against the Broncos after injuring his ankle in the second half against the Vols.
Western Michigan: Western Michigan was without starting defensive end Marshawn Kneeland (lower leg) and starting cornerback DaShon Bussell (knee).
THE TAKEAWAY
Pitt: The Panthers came into Kalamazoo with revenge on their mind. In the first meeting between the schools last season, Western Michigan pulled off a 44-41win, essentially spoiling Pitt's chances of making the College Football Playoff.
Western Michigan: The Broncos kept the game close against a ranked opponent until the final minutes of the contest, but redshirt junior quarterback Jack Salopek struggled in his third career start, throwing three costly interceptions while finishing 6 of 18 passing for 99 yards.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
Pitt: The Panthers couldn’t afford a loss to a Group of Five opponent if they wanted to remain in the Top 25. Even playing with a third-string quarterback, they earned a comfortable margin of victory.
UP NEXT
Pitt: The Panthers welcome Rhode Island on Sept. 24 for their first-ever meeting.
Western Michigan: The Broncos visit San Jose State on Sept. 24. Western Michigan defeated the Spartans last season, 23-3.
No. 23 PITT 34, WESTERN MICHIGAN 13
Pittsburgh 10 3 7 14 — 34
W. Michigan 3 3 7 0 — 13
1st Quarter
PITT-FG Sauls 48, 7:26.
PITT-Mumpfield 22 interception return (Sauls kick), 2:39.
WMU-FG Domschke 32, :31.
2nd Quarter
PITT-FG Sauls 23, 11:31.
WMU-FG Domschke 40, 7:17.
3rd Quarter
PITT-Abanikanda 4 run (Sauls kick), 1:30.
WMU-Abbott 31 pass from Sambucci (Domschke kick), :23.
4th Quarter
PITT-Mumpfield 6 pass from Yarnell (Sauls kick), 8:16.
PITT-D.Carter 3 run (Sauls kick), 3:03.
TEAM STATS
PITT WMU
First downs 23 10
Total Net Yards 417 180
Rushes-yards 52-238 29-50
Passing 179 130
Punt Returns 3--5 1-12
Kickoff Returns 4-75 2-36
Interceptions Ret. 3-22 0-0
Comp-Att-Int 9-12-0 7-19-3
Sacked-Yards Lost 1-9 2-16
Punts 2-38.5 5-42.2
Fumbles-Lost 1-1 1-0
Penalties-Yards 4-30 2-11
Time of Possession 34:36 25:24
INDIVIDUAL STATS
RUSHING-Pitt: Abanikanda 31-133, Davis 11-83, Flemister 4-28, Carter 2-6, (Team) 2-(minus 2), Yarnell 2-(minus 10). W. Michigan: Jefferson 7-35, Hrabowski 6-14, Tyler 9-13, Abdus-Salaam 2-2, Salopek 5-(minus 14).
PASSING-Pitt: Yarnell 9-12-0-179. W. Michigan: Salopek 6-18-3-99, Sambucci 1-1-0-31.
RECEIVING-Pitt: Wayne 3-94, Mumpfield 3-35, Bartholomew 1-37, Means 1-18, Abanikanda 1-(minus 5). W. Michigan: Crooms 3-26, Galloway 2-29, Sambucci 1-44, Abbott 1-31.
MISSED FIELD GOALS-Pitt: Sauls 27.
