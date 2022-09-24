PITTSBURGH – Pitt running back Israel Abanikanda posted a career-high 177 yards yards and four touchdowns, while cornerback M.J. Devonshire had another highlight-reel return touchdown as the Panthers defeated Rhode Island 45-24 Saturday afternoon at Acrisure Stadium.
Devonshire got things started for Pitt. After the Rams went three-and-out to begin the game, Devonshire fielded the punt and cut quickly to his left. He ran along the sideline, turned on the wheels and took it 82 yards to the house for a touchdown, giving Pitt a 7-0 lead 2:42 into the game.
It was Devonshire’s second touchdown of the season after a 56-yard interception return touchdown against West Virginia that wound up being the deciding score of the game in Week 1
Devonshire, an Aliquippa native, became the first Pitt player to return both an interception and punt for a touchdown in the same season since Darrelle Revis – who also hails from Aliquippa – did so in 2006.
Pitt quarterback Kedon Slovis returned from injury and played the entirety of the game, completing 20 of 27 passes for 189 yards, but the story on offense was Abanikanda’s continued dominance on the ground. The junior tailback carried the ball 19 times for 177 yards and four scores. He’s racked up 479 yards on the ground and scored six touchdowns over the first four games of the season.
It was Abanikanda’s third consecutive 100-yard rushing game after rushing for 154 yards and 133 yards against Tennessee and Western Michigan, respectively.
On Pitt’s second offensive drive, the Panthers had a second-and-3 at their own 33. Abanikanda streaked up the middle for a 67-yard touchdown to give Pitt a 14-0 lead with six minutes remaining in the first quarter.
The Rams responded on their next drive with a long touchdown run of their own as Marques DeShields darted in for a 63-yard score.
After Rhode Island got within seven, the Panthers went on a 16-play, 82-yard drive that drained 7:35 from the clock. On the drive, Abanikanda carried the ball seven times for 33 yards and scored from 12 yards out to give Pitt a 21-7 lead.
Rhode Island, again, responded with a touchdown drive, going 75 yards in five plays. After quarterback Kasim Hill connected with Paul Woods for a 45-yard gain to the Pitt 29, the Rams were helped by Pitt penalties on back-to-back plays –safety Judson Tallandier was called for a facemask infraction then cornerback A.J. Woods was flagged for pass interference, giving the Rams a first-and-goal from the 2. DeShields scored his second touchdown two plays later.
The Panthers took a 24-14 lead into halftime.
Pitt got the ball to start the second half and went on a 75-yard touchdown drive. Abanikanda had a key catch that he took for 19 yards, and he capped the drive with a 24-yard touchdown.
The Rams responded but were only able to add a field goal following an 18-play drive that drained more than eight minutes of the clock.
Abanikanda scored his fourth touchdown with 8:32 remaining in the game on a 13-yard rush to put the Panthers ahead 38-17.
Rhode Island added another score after going 96 yards when Pitt turned the ball over on downs deep in Rams’ territory. Kasim Hill connected with Darius Savedge for a 15-yard score to bring the Rams within 14 with 1:21 remaining in the game. The Rams attempted an onside kick and Pitt wide receiver Bub Means recovered and returned to the 18-yard line. Running back Vincent Davis rushed for an 18-yard score on the first play from scrimmage.
AMANDA FILIPCIC-GODSEY covers Pitt football and basketball for CNHI newspapers.
------
No. 24 PITT 45, RHODE ISLAND 24
Rhode Island 7 7 3 7 — 24
Pittsburgh 14 10 7 14 — 45
1st Quarter
PITT-Devonshire 82 punt return (Sauls kick), 12:18.
PITT-Abanikanda 67 run (Sauls kick), 6:03.
RI-Deshields 63 run (Leonard kick), 5:09.
2nd Quarter
PITT-Abanikanda 12 run (Sauls kick), 12:28.
PITT-FG Sauls 31, 3:39.
RI-Deshields 1 run (Leonard kick), :50.
3rd Quarter
PITT-Abanikanda 24 run (Sauls kick), 9:18.
RI-FG Leonard 34, :56.
4th Quarter
PITT-Abanikanda 13 run (Sauls kick), 8:32.
RI-Savedge 15 pass from K.Hill (Leonard kick), 1:21.
PITT-Davis 18 run (Sauls kick), 1:08.
TEAM STATS
URI PITT
First downs 16 25
Total Net Yards 286 460
Rushes-yards 22-63 41-271
Passing 223 189
Punt Returns 1-0 3-75
Kickoff Returns 2-36 4-91
Interceptions Ret. 0-0 0-0
Comp-Att-Int 17-30-0 20-27-0
Sacked-Yards Lost 4-30 0-0
Punts 5-43.6 1-34.0
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 2-0
Penalties-Yards 7-50 9-95
Time of Possession 24:53 34:50
INDIVIDUAL STATS
RUSHING-Rhode Island: Deshields 10-82, J.Smith 4-1, Lee 1-0, Sloat 1-(minus 8), K.Hill 6-(minus 12). Pitt: Abanikanda 19-177, Davis 7-51, Carter 7-19, Flemister 4-13, Slovis 1-7, Means 1-6, (Team) 2-(minus 2).
PASSING-Rhode Island: K.Hill 17-30-0-223. Pitt: Slovis 20-27-0-189.
RECEIVING-Rhode Island: Summers 4-55, Lee 3-28, Warren 2-50, Woods 2-50, Savedge 2-23, Erby 2-6, Sloat 1-13, J.Smith 1-(minus 2). Pitt: Means 6-38, Mumpfield 5-42, Davis 3-34, Bradley 2-4, K.Johnson 1-41, Abanikanda 1-19, Thomson 1-8, Bartholomew 1-3.
MISSED FIELD GOALS-None.
