PITTSBURGH – Last year, a heavily favored Pitt team lost at home to Western Michigan. On Saturday, a heavily favored Pitt team lost at home to Georgia Tech, a team that had fired its head coach five days earlier.
After last year’s loss to the Broncos, the Panthers were able to turn things around and make some defensive adjustments going forward after Western Michigan’s run-pass option plays gave them fits.
This year, Pitt is searching for answers on offense after Saturday’s 26-21 loss to the Yellow Jackets.
Coach Pat Narduzzi says he’s not comparing the two losses.
“I don’t see it as that,” Narduzzi said at his Monday press conference. “Georgia Tech is a good football team. Anybody standing on the sideline, you look at them compared to Western Michigan – no disrespect to Western Michigan – you see what they look like. They’re a good-looking football team. They’ve got some great players from down the Georgia area, surrounding states down there.”
Narduzzi added that he believed the coaching change galvanized the Yellow Jackets.
“They played energized, like I knew they would, like I warned our team,” Narduzzi said.
The Panthers offense failed to find any sort of rhythm early, beginning the game with three consecutive three-and-outs and failing to make a first down in the opening quarter.
“I’m telling you, it’s hard as a play-caller to get in rhythm when you run nine plays in the first quarter,” Narduzzi said.
Despite the offensive issues that plagued Pitt for much of Saturday night’s game, Narduzzi said he never thought about making a change at quarterback and plans to stick with Kedon Slovis.
“He’s the best quarterback we’ve got at this point, without a question,” Narduzzi said.
The coach added that the offensive struggles were not solely the fault of his quarterback.
“The first attempt, the first play of the game, we go to throw it – we got a guy that’s wide, wide open, okay? Kedon can’t see him because there’s a protection issue, then takes a hit. Just start off in that place,” Narduzzi said.
“Second play is a drop. You can talk completions. In the NFL or college football, you catch it or you don’t,” Narduzzi continued. “Everybody has to help him, too. Completions aren’t all on the quarterback.”
Slovis’ final stat line didn’t look all bad – he completed 26 of 45 attempts for 305 yards, three touchdowns and an interception – but much of the yardage came late in the game against Georgia Tech’s prevent defense, and two of his touchdown passes came in the final two minutes of the game.
Following the Georgia Tech contest, Narduzzi said he was still encouraged by what Slovis did late in the game, a sentiment he reiterated on Monday.
“Just watch the way he operates in the second half (against Georgia Tech),” Narduzzi said. “You talk about having a short memory. To rebound in the second half. First half compared to the second half.”
In the first half, Slovis completed just one pass for more than 10 yards, a 29-yard touchdown pass to tight end Gavin Bartholomew. In the second half, Slovis had 14 completions of 10-plus yards, including two touchdowns to wide receiver Jaden Bradley, one for 26 yards and one for 18.
The Panthers may have found something to build upon with the success they had throwing downfield in the second half against the Yellow Jackets.
They may also need to depend on the passing game more as the team lost standout running back Israel Abanikanda to injury on Saturday night, causing him to miss the second half.
Abanikanda has been a large part of the offense and led the ACC in rushing coming into the game. If the team is without him going forward, the offense will certainly have to rely more on Slovis and the passing game.
Narduzzi says it’s up to him and the coaching staff to ensure Slovis can be effective.
“We just got to get him in a rhythm,” Narduzzi said. “I’ve said already after the game, our job as coaches is to put the kids in position to be successful. As you keep going, that’s what we have to do, is put them in better positions to be successful.”
