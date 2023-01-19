HERMITAGE — The wrestling team at Erie City High School had been on its feet for only a few years before COVID dealt it with a setback.
The program is still recovering from the layoff, said coach John Easter.
“We’re building from scratch,” he said.
Hickory’s wrestling team didn’t cut the Royals a break on Wednesday night, as the Hornets took advantage of nine forfeited bouts en route to a 66-12 victory.
Erie has 10 eligible wrestlers, but Easter said six were unable to compete Wednesday, leaving the Royals with four varsity participants, including 172-pounder Ed Williams, who received a forfeit victory to account for half of Erie’s team points.
There were only three contested varsity bouts in the match. Hickory’s Tyler Boyle pinned Cameron Still of Erie in 52 seconds, and the Hornets’ Adam Myers took 56 seconds to defeat Mandragon Denisio.
Erie’s Chase Metendon pinned Noah Schmidt of Hickory in the second period of their bout in the last contested match of the night.
Brady Bishop (107), Conner Saylor (139) and Ty Holland (189) all left The Hive Wednesday with wins by forfeit. Hornets’ coach Nick Clepper said those three are carrying the highest expectations heading into the postseason tournaments in a few weeks.
“Those are the three guys leading us in the room,” Clepper said.
Dylan O’Brien, who received a forfeit victory at 121, leads the team in individual victories and Clepper said he could make some noise in the postseason.
Hickory’s other walkover winners Wednesday were Mike Reardon (127), Logan Kent (133), Liam Slicker (145), Landon Lee (152) and Noah Schmidt (286).
Clepper said the Hornets are heading for a more rigorous test next Wednesday when they travel to Cathedral Prep, one of the top teams in District 5, as Hickory gears up for the individual tournaments.
“Our goal is as it always is,” he said. “Get as many bodies on the state floor as we can and bring home as many medals as we can.”
Notes: Erie’s junior high team brought large numbers — there were 18 junior high bouts. Hickory won 17 by pin and one by technical fall en route to a 107-0 victory.
––––––
HICKORY 66, ERIE 12
107 Brady Bishop (H) won by forfeit; 114 Tyler Boyle (H) p. Cameron Still (E), 0:52; 121 Dylan O’Brien (H) won by forfeit; 127 Mike Reardon (H) won by forfeit; 139 Conner Saylor (H) won by forfeit; 145 Liam Slicker (H) won by forfeit; 152 Landen Lee (H) won by forfeit; 160 Adam Myers p. Mondragon Denisio (E), 0:56; 172 Ed Williams (E) won by forfeit; 189 Ty Holland (H) won by forfeit; 215 Chase Metendon (E) p. Jacob Rodgers (H) 3:14; 286 Noah Schmidt won by forfeit.
