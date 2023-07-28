GREENVILLE — Director of Athletics Jason Fautas announced the hiring Friday of Alex Skvarch as Thiel College’s men’s lacrosse head coach.
Involved in lacrosse for more than 11 years, Skvarch spent the past 10 years at NCAA Division II Walsh University, including the past nine years as the head coach of the Cavaliers.
“We are excited about the addition of Alex Skvarch to our staff as the head men’s lacrosse coach,” said Fautas. “Alex is going to bring a wealth of knowledge and leadership to our men’s lacrosse program, which will help develop our student-athletes academically and athletically while also positively impacting the community. I look forward to watching him continue to build our men’s lacrosse program.”
A native of Marcellus, N.Y., Skvarch was a four-year letter winner at Hartwick College and served as a team captain for two years. In 2011, he earned Empire 8 All-League honors, as well as Sportsman of the Year accolades.
Skvarch, who becomes the fifth head coach in program history, earned his bachelor’s degree in biology from Hartwick College in 2011.
Skvarch began his career as an assistant coach at Hartwick College. While at Hartwick, Skvarch coached one Academic All-American and also three players earn Empire 8 All-League honors.
“I would like to thank President Traverso, Vice President of Student Life and Athletics Mike McKinney, and Director of Athletics Jason Fautas for giving me the opportunity to lead the men’s lacrosse program”, Skvarch said. “I am very excited for this new chapter in my career, and I cannot wait to meet the team and get started.”
As head coach at Walsh, Skvarch coached two United States Intercollegiate Lacrosse Association (USILA) Scholar All-Americans, one GMAC Goalkeeper of the Year and 18 All-GMAC players, including five first teamers.
Skvarch served on the NCAA North Regional Advisory Committee for two years.
While at Walsh, Skvarch led community service efforts that saw each one of his players average 10 hours of service each year. His team also earned the USILA All-Academic team award three consecutive years.
The Tomcats finished the season 4-9 last season, including conference wins over Franciscan and Bethany.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.