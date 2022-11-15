GREENVILLE — The Presidents’ Athletic Conference released its All-PAC football teams and annual award winners Tuesday afternoon. The All-PAC teams and yearly award winners are determined, by vote, of the league’s 11 head coaches.
Westminster College senior running back Ryan Gomes earned PAC Offensive Player of the Year honors, while PAC Defensive Player of the Year honors went to Westminster College graduate student defensive lineman Brayden Thimons for the second-straight season.
Grove City College freshman linebacker Ben Bladel was selected as the league’s Newcomer of the Year.
Carnegie Mellon University first-year head coach Ryan Larsen was voted the PAC Coach of the Year.
Westminster sophomore Brice Butler (Farrell High) was a First Team selection at defensive back. Honorable Mention selections were Westminster junior wide receiver Ty Eilam (Sharon High), Titans’ junior defensive back Corte Williams (Sharon High), and Thiel sophomore defensive lineman Luke Faber (Reynolds High).
Gomes is the PAC’s current rushing leader with 1,024 yards on 224 attempts. He has eight rushing touchdowns, the third-highest total in the league this season. Gomes has also caught 13 passes for 108 yards and a pair of touchdowns. His 60 points scored this season rank fourth in the PAC. He posted 100 or more rushing yards five times this season, going for a career-best 194 yards in a 42-3 win over Bethany College on Sept. 10.
Gomes is Westminster’s first 1,000-yard rusher since Dominique McKinley ran for 1,262 yards in 2015.
An All-PAC Honorable Mention selection in 2021, Gomes has 1,976 rushing yards and 13 rushing touchdowns on 435 attempts in 26 career games. He is Westminster’s first PAC Offensive Player of the Year since Scott Froelich in 2003.
Thimons, a three-time All-PAC First Team selection, ranks third in the league with 16.0 tackles for loss and fourth in sacks with 8.5. His 16.0 tackles for loss rank 33rd in Division III while his 8.5 sacks rank 43rd.
He currently has 59 total tackles (42 solo). He has also scored three rushing touchdowns this season. Thimons posted five tackes (4 solo), 3.5 tackles for loss and a pair of sacks in Westminster’s 41-6 win over Thiel College on Oct. 15.
In 25 career games at Westminster Thimons has totaled 47.0 tackles for loss and 25.0 sacks.
Bladel appeared in all 10 of Grove City’s games this fall, totaling 44 tackles (19 solo), 10.0 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, four forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and a blocked kick. In a 55-17 victory over Geneva College on Sept. 10 he finished with six tackles (3 solo), 3.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks and a forced fumble. In Grove City’s 55-7 win at Bethany on Oct. 8 Bladel returned a fumble 30 yards for a touchdown.
Bladel is Grove City’s first Newcomer of the Year award winner since Cody Gustafson in 2017.
Larsen guided Carnegie Mellon to its second-straight PAC title, and first outright conference championship since 1985, after finishing the regular season 10-0 overall and 8-0 in league play. This year’s PAC title is the ninth for Carnegie Mellon.
The Tartans also received the PAC’s automatic qualifying bid to the NCAA Div. III Championship. The PAC is one of 27 conferences granted automatic qualification (Pool A) to the Division III Championship. It will be Carnegie Mellon’s eighth all-time appearance in the Div. III Championship.
Carnegie Mellon, No. 15 in this week’s American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) Division III Coaches’ Poll and No. 19 in the D3football.com Top 25, is riding a 17-game winning streak, the longest active streak across all NCAA divisions.
Carnegie Mellon will host DePauw University (9-1), the North Coast Athletic Conference (NCAC) champion, in the Div. III championship first round Saturday. Kickoff at Gesling Stadium in Pittsburgh is slated for 12 p.m.
In addition to Carnegie Mellon representing the PAC in the Div. III championship, three PAC programs secured invitations to compete in Eastern College Athletic Conference (ECAC) Div. III bowl games on Saturday.
Grove City (7-3) will host Fairleigh DickinsonUniversity-Florham (6-4) of the Middle Atlantic Conference in the James Lynah Bowl at Robert E. Thorn Field in Grove City; Washington & Jefferson College (8-2) will host Hobart College (7-3) of the Liberty League in the Asa S. Bushnell Bowl at Cameron Stadium in Washington; and Westminster (7-3) will travel to SUNY Brockport (7-3) of the Empire 8 for the Clayton Chapman Bowl at Bob Boozer Field in Brockport, N.Y.
All three ECAC bowl games are scheduled to kick off at 12 p.m.
THIEL
Five Tomcats earned All-PAC Honorable Mention accolades Tuesday.
On offense, senior guard Dominick Knierman and senior tight end Donny Pattison were recognized. Pattison caught 22 passes for 197 yards on the year. He caught one touchdown pass, a 53-yarder against Geneva.
Faber and Chad Morningstar represented Thiel’s defense on the All-PAC Honorable Mention list. Faber tied for second on the team in total tackles (48). He also recorded four tackles for a loss of yards and a sack. Morningstar tallied 39 tackles to go along with 3.5 tackles behind the line of scrimmage and 2.5 sacks.
Sophomore Andre Rodgers was selected as a returner. He returned 27 kickoffs for 606 yards, averaging 22.4 yards per return. He returned a kickoff 75 yards for a touchdown against Bethany on Oct. 1. Rodgers also returned nine punts for 36 yards. He led the Tomcats with 365 receiving yards on the year on 28 receptions.
Jared Curcio represented Thiel on the PAC Sportsmanship Team. A junior hybrid outside linebacker, Curcio tied for the team lead in tackles (50.0) in 2022.
GROVE CITY
Fifteen Grove City College football players earned All-PAC honors.
Three Grove City players earned First Team honors, including Newcomer of the Year Bladel. Junior wide receiver Scott Fraser and senior guard Vinny LePre joined Bladel on the First Team.
Junior guard Nathan Brady, senior linebacker Parker Kilgore, senior kicker Nick Morrow, senior defensive tackle James Parenti, sophomore quarterback Logan Pfeuffer and junior fullback Robert Tamburrino all earned Second Team All-PAC distinction.
All-PAC Honorable Mention went to senior punter Jared Custer, sophomore running back Nico Flati, senior linebacker Curtis Freyermuth, senior safety Nik Grabiec, junior running back/kick returner Joey Guida and sophomore offensive tackle Dylan Lane.
Bladel recorded 4.5 quarterback sacks, 10 tackles for loss and a conference-leading four forced fumbles this season. He has started all 10 games at defensive end and outside linebacker, finishing the regular season with 44 tackles, along with a blocked field goal against Westminster. Bladel also recovered three fumbles, returning one of those for a touchdown at Bethany.
Fraser led the conference with 66 receptions, 1,113 receiving yards and 10 touchdown catches. His 1,113 yards represents the No. 4 single-season total in Grove City program history. Fraser had five 100-yard receiving efforts during the regular season, including a 209-yard outing in Week Three at Carnegie Mellon.
LePre anchored a relatively young offensive line this season. He started all 10 games at right guard and his efforts helped Grove City lead the conference in total offense, scoring offense, rushing offense and first downs. Grove City running backs averaged 5.0 yards per carry this season. Overall, the Wolverines averaged a conference-leading 6.3 yards per offensive play in 2022.
A team co-captain, LePre earned First Team All-PAC honors for the third consecutive season.
A three-year starter at left guard, Brady joined LePre in fortifying the middle of Grove City’s offensive line. He started all 10 games during the regular season and has made 25 straight starts on the interior of the offensive line.
Kilgore became Grove City’s career leader in tackles during the 2022 season, concluding the regular season with 370 total stops. He had a team-high 67 tackles, along with an interception, during the regular season.
Kilgore earned his fourth All-PAC honor. He earned Second Team in fall 2021 after landing on the league’s First Team in the 2021 spring season. Kilgore received All-PAC Honorable Mention in 2019.
Morrow leads the conference with 73 points this season. He went 52 of 55 on extra points and 7 for 10 on field goals in the regular season.
Morrow ranks fourth all-time at Grove City with 277 career points. He earned Second Team All-PAC in 2019, then captured First Team recognition in the spring 2021 season.
Parenti anchored Grove City’s defensive line this year by making 44 total tackles. His efforts up front kept opposing linemen off of inside linebackers Freyermuth and Kilgore. Overall, Grove City ranked second in the conference in rushing defense by allowing only 86.7 yards per game. Grove City held opponent runners to 2.9 yards per carry, the No. 2 figure in the conference.
Parenti earned Honorable Mention All-PAC after his sophomore and junior years.
Pfeuffer led the conference in the conference with 2,038 passing yards, 2,188 total offensive yards and a 158.4 passer rating this season. He started all 10 regular season games and accounted for a conference-best 23 total touchdowns, 19 passing and four rushing.
Tamburrino earned Second Team recognition at the fullback/H-back/tight end category after serving as a primary lead blocker for Flati, Guida and senior running back Clayton Parrish (West Middlesex High).
Thanks in part to Tamburrino, the Wolverines lead the conference with 33 rushing touchdowns, a figure that ranks seventh in NCAA Div. III. Tamburrino is a three-year starter for Grove City.
Custer only had to punt 27 times during the regular season but still forced a dozen fair catches. He placed six kicks inside the opponents’ 20-yard-line and had only one touchback while averaging 35.8 yards per punt.
Custer also held for Morrow’s place-kicks again this year. Custer is a three-year letterman at punter and holder for the Wolverines.
Flati led Grove City’s three-back attack by rushing for 690 yards in the regular season. He ranks seventh in the conference in rushing yards and has five rushing touchdowns. Flati ran for 677 yards in eight games as a rookie.
Freyermuth leads Grove City with five interceptions this season. That is the highest interception total for a Grove City linebacker in the program’s modern era. He started all 10 games and finished with 39 total tackles in the regular season.
Grabiec is a four-year starter at outside linebacker and safety for Grove City. He recorded 41 tackles and three interceptions during the regular season. Grabiec punctuated the regular season Saturday by returning an interception 27 yards for a touchdown in the 38th Mercer County Cup game against Thiel.
Guida accumulated 995 all-purpose yards in nine regular season games. He ranks third on the squad with 452 rushing yards and six total touchdowns. His 36 points rank fourth on the team. This is Guida’s first season at Grove City.
Lane has been a fixture at right tackle since the start of his freshman season. He has made 21 straight starts and is now a two-time All-PAC honoree. Lane captured Honorable Mention All-PAC as a freshman in 2021.
Grove City (7-3, 5-3 PAC) will host Farleigh Dickinson University-Florham at 12 p.m. Saturday in the ECAC James Lynah Bowl.
WESTMINSTER
Did not send a press release by deadline on Tuesday.
First Team All-PAC selections for the Titans: Gomes, Butler, OL Gabe Cleveland, DL Brayden Thimons, LB Ian Barr, DB Bryce Thomas, P Chevy Dawson.
Second Team: DL Tyree Reeder, LB Nicholas Treloar.
Honorable Mention: Eilam, Williams, OL Devin Little, WR Jalen Washington, QB Cole Konieczka, LB Jarred Kohl.
Konieczka was also named to the PAC Sportsmanship Team for the Titans.
This will be updated on The Herald receives a press release from the school.
