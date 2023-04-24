It was a historic season for the Kennedy Catholic High girls basketball team and the Golden Eagles led the way on the Pennsylvania Sports Writers’ Class 2A All-State team.
Sophomore Layke Fields was named the Player of the Year and First Team All-State, freshman Bella Magestro was a Second Team selection, and Justin Magestro was named Coach of the Year.
In Class 3A, Wilmington sophomore standout Lia Krarup was named Third Team All-State.
Fields and Bella Magestro led KC to its 14th region title, 13th straight District 10 championship, the program’s 29th overall D-10 crown, and the Golden Eagles’ second state title, the first coming in 2001.
KC’s two state titles are the only girls basketball state championships in Mercer County history.
Fields, who was named Second Team All-State as a freshman last season, has compiled 905 career points and 548 rebounds.
Kennedy Catholic captured the Class 2A state title on March 23 with a 65-45 win over Homer-Center at the Giant Center in Hershey. Fields scored 23 points and grabbed 11 rebounds while Bella Magestro had 15 points.
Fields averaged 19.1 points-per-game this past season and routinely had double-doubles.
“It is such a deserving honor for Layke,” said Justin Magestro. “She was a dominant force on both sides of the ball all season. She’s very humble and a great teammate.
“Am I surprised by the honor? Not really because Layke was that dominating. She’s dominated the entire season. Not just in points, but in all facets — rebounding, scoring, blocks. She was the complete package this year.
“My personal belief is that she was the best post player in the entire state in all classes. We played teams in all classes and she dominated in every classification. As her coach, I’ll say if she wasn’t the best post player in the entire state, she was definitely in the top two or three.”
Bella Magestro came off the bench for the Golden Eagles and averaged 12.1 points-per-game.
“I talked to all of my players at the start of the season and explained what their roles were,” said Justin Magestro. “I told Bella she’ll be coming off the bench and she said ‘I don’t care where I play, I just want to do whatever I can to get a win.’
“She really embraced that sixth-man role. She’s a very, very unselfish player. She loves to get her teammates involved. I don’t know how many times she passed up an open layup on a breakaway and passed to a teammate so they could score.
“I’m really happy for her. She came in and embraced that role. She put the time in, just like all of the other kids, and when you do that you reap the rewards. She understands there’s a lot more work to do and that she would’ve never gotten this honor without the help of her teammates. They really believed in her and supported her.”
Justin Magestro’s squad started the season 0-3 after opening against strong competition, including 4A West Virginia state champ Morgantown and North Catholic, but those games paid dividends down the road as KC rolled in region play and throughout the D-10 and state playoffs.
During the regular season, KC picked up huge road wins over Indiana, Blackhawk, and McDowell, and also defeated Mercyhurst Prep. Blackhawk reached the PIAA Class 4A championship game.
The Golden Eagles defeated Maplewood (73-33) in the D-10 championship game and then picked up wins over Brentwood (77-20), Burgettstown (56-39), Bishop McCort (60-48), and Greensburg Central Catholic (56-44) before winning the 2A title and finishing with a 26-4 record.
“I’m very humbled by being named coach of the year,” said Justin Magestro. “I’m surrounded by great people and great players. There’s many moving parts to that and I’m just at the end of it. I’m happy and appreciative to all who voted.
“I coached against some phenomenal coaches and they’ve made me a better coach. In my mind, there’s a lot of people involved in this and I’m humbled by it. I have a lot more things to do to be a better coach, improve my weaknesses and get stronger. I have the support of great people all around me — assistant coaches, players, and administration. There’s a lot of people involved in this honor.”
Wilmington’s Krarup, who averaged 20.2 ppg., wrapped up her sophomore season with 872 career points.
The Hounds’ went 21-5 and lost to Mercyhurst Prep (48-33) in the District 10 Class 3A championship game.
Wilmington won its first region title since 1995 and beat Greenville (52-39) in the D-10 semifinals. The Hounds’ last playoff appearance was in 1991.
“I’m super excited for her and what she’s accomplished in her short high school career,” said Wilmington coach Mike Jeckavitch. “She’s a true competitor, a perfect team player and leader.
“The amount of hard work she’s put in to her craft of basketball — it’s just so good to see her get the recognition she deserves. She’s so humble too and truly does it for the team and the other girls are very happy for her because of her hard work and dedication to basketball.”
CLASS 6A
1st Team
Jillian Jekot, Cumberland Valley, 6-0, Jr., 22.9
Olivia Jones, Cedar Cliff, 5-10, So., 15.3
Abby Sharpe, Plymouth-Whitemarsh 6-0, Sr., 18.7
Jasmine Timmerson, North Allegheny, 5-7, Sr., 16.4
Natalie Wetzel, Peters Township, 6-3, So., 18.6
2nd Team
Kailah Correa, Lebanon, 5-4, So., 18.1
Grace Galbavy, Perkiomen Valley, 5-11, So., 13.5
Marissa Gingrich, Mifflin County, 5-8, Sr., 22.0
Molly Rullo, Cardinal O’Hara, 6-0, So., 16.8
Brooke Wilson, Archbishop Carroll, 5-9, Jr.. 11.3
Taylor Wilson, Archbishop Carroll, 6-0, Sr., 14.8
Cire Worley, Abington, 6-0, Sr., 20.4
3rd Team
Anna Azzara, Spring-Ford, 5-8, Jr., 14.7
Kendall Berger, Norwin, 5-9, So., 13.2
Erin Daley, Plymouth-Whitemarsh, 6-0, Sr., 16.5
Caroline Dotsey, Haverford, 6-2, Sr., 16.9
Casey Harter, Souderton, 5-10, Sr., 16.1
Lauren Palangio, Norwin, 6-1, Jr., 11.9
Rylee Kalocay, Upper St. Clair, 5-9, So., 20.0
Reese Zemitis, Neshaminy, F, 6-1, Jr., 13.8
Player of the year – Olivia Jones, Cedar Cliff
Coach of the year – Renie Shields, Archbishop Carroll
CLASS 5A
1st Team
Deja Evans, Archbishop Wood, 6-2, Sr., 8.7
Maddie Knier, Manheim Central, 6-0, Sr., 23.5
Jayden McBride, Cathedral Prep, 5-11, Jr., 16.7
Laine McGurk, West Chester Rustin, 5-11, Sr., 22.5
Maddie Webber, South Fayette, 5-11, Sr., 17.3
2nd Team
Hannah Griffin, Gwynedd Mercy, 5-9, Sr., 10.5
Alison Hatajik, Hollidaysburg, 6-0, Sr., 15.2
Cici Hernandez, Bethlehem Catholic, 5-6, Jr., 14.1
Gianna Johnson, George School, 6-5, Jr., 12.0
Senaya Parker, Samuel Fels, 5-6, So., 5-6, 43.1
Ava Renninger, Archbishop Wood, 5-6, Jr., 8.0
Alexa Washington, Oakland Catholic, 5-7, Sr., 16.3
3rd Team
Eve Fiala, Indiana, 6-5, Sr., 14.4
Haley Noblit, Greencastle-Antrim, 5-3, Jr., 13.0
Priyanka Ponnam, George School, 6-3, So., 12.0
Daniella Ranieli, Pittston, 5-3, So. 16.3
Janay Rissmiller, York Suburban, 5-6, Jr., 14.0
Lena Walz, Cathedral Prep, 5-10, Jr., 12.8
Player of the year – Maddie Weber, South Fayette
Coach of the year – Mike McDonald, Archbishop Wood, and Lauren Stackhouse, West Chester Rustin
CLASS 4A
1st Team
Gabby Casey, Lansdale Catholic, 5-10, Sr., 21.5
Alexis Hess, Fleetwood, 6-1, Sr., 17.6
Alena Fusetti, Blackhawk, 5-10, Jr., 17.4
Peyton Dincher, Jersey Shore, 6-0, So., 20.8
Alayna Rocco, North Catholic, 5-11, Jr., 17.6
Shayla Smith, Audenried, So., 5-10, 24.8
Amaya Stewart, Wyomissing, 6-1, Sr., 15.3
2nd Team
Kendall Bennett, Germantown Academy, 6-3, Sr., 12.0
Hope Garrity, Fairview, 5-8, Sr., 14.9
Maya Jenkins, Scranton Prep, 5-8, So., 13.4
Dacia Lewandowski, North Catholic, 5-11, Sr., 12.0
Maddy Wetzel, North Schuylkill, 5-8, Sr., 20.1
3rd Team
Quinn Borroni, Blackhawk, 5-10, Sr., 11.0
Schuyler Coles, Susquehanna Township, 5-8, Jr., 20.2
Molly Driscoll, Allentown Central Catholic, 5-8, Jr., 14.7
Carryn Easley, Neumann-Goretti, 5-4, So., 13.5
Jaida Helm, Lansdale Catholic, 5-10, Sr., 12.0
Amya Scott, Neumann-Goretti, 5-4, So., 15.7
Paige Sevrain, Northwestern Lehigh, Sr., 6-0, 12.4
Player of the year – Gabby Casey, Lansdale Catholic
Coach of the year – Eric Gidney, Lansdale Catholic
CLASS 3A
1st Team
Brie Droege, Columbia, 5-10, Jr., 23.8
Zahra King, Westtown, Jr., 5-10, 13.3
Mairan Haggerty, Neshannock, 6-1, Sr., 22.5
Ava Perischetti, River Valley, 5-8, So., 19.8
Aleah Snead, Penn Charter, 5-11, Sr., 16.2
Ciera Toomey, Dunmore, 6-4, Sr., 10.2
2nd Team
Mary Bolesky, Lancaster Catholic, 5-4, Jr., 15.4
Savannah Curry, Westtown, 5-10, Jr., 5-10, 9.1
Madeline Evans, Bloomsburg, Sr., 6-1, 18.3
Logyn Greer, Friendsí Central, 6-3, So., 15.2
Grace Sundback, Westtown, Sr., 5-8, 13.2
Tiffany Zelmore, Mount Pleasant, 5-10, Sr., 28.8
3rd Team
Joniyah Bland-Fitzpatrick, Westtown, 5-11, Sr., 7.0
Belle Bosch, Chestnut Ridge, 5-11, Sr., 21.0
Mallory Daly, Seton LaSalle, 5-8, Jr., 21.7
Christiana Gordon, Westmont Hilltop, 5-11, So., 16.6
Lia Krarup, Wilmington, 5-6, So., 20.2
Olivia Kulyk, Mercyhurst Prep, 6-0, Jr., 19.7
Alyssa Reisinger, Mount Carmel, 6-0, Sr., 15.5
Bella Toomey, Penn Charter, 6-0, Sr., 10.6
Player of the year – Ciera Toomey, Dunmore
Coach of the year – Carrie Toomey, Dunmore
CLASS 2A
1st Team
Shaye Bailey, Freedom Area, 5-7, Jr., 21.6
Layke Fields, Kennedy Catholic, 6-0, So., 19.1
Bella Forker, Faith Christian, 5-8, Sr. 16.5
Genesis Meadows, Lancaster Country Day, 5-4, Sr., 25.2
Macy Sardone, Homer-Center, 5-7, Sr., 18.0
Iyanna Wade, Clairton, 5-5, So., 33.3
2nd Team
Bria Bair, Bishop McCort Catholic, 5-11, Sr., 16.2
Erica Gribble, Greensburg Central Catholic, 5-8, Fr., 16.9
Bella Magestro, Kennedy Catholic, 5-8, Fr., 12.1
Maddison Maynard, Panther Valley, 5-10, Jr., 22.6
Lauren Patnode, Perkiomen, 6-0, Jr., 17.0
3rd Team
Minyhah Easterling, Glendale, 6-3, Sr., 19.2
Saraiah Franklin, Penn Treaty, 5-7, Sr., 23.4
Mylee Harmon, Redbank Valley, 5-6, So., 21.0
Molly Kosmack, Homer-Center, 6-0, Sr., 13.6
Lacey Kriebel, South Williamsport, 6-0, So., 14.9
Lydia Worthing, Bellwood-Antis, 5-10, Sr., 17.0
Player of the year – Layke Fields, Kennedy Catholic
Coach of the year – Justin Magestro, Kennedy Catholic
CLASS 1A
1st Team
Amber Bullard, The Christian Academy, 6-1, Sr., 18.3
Kelly Cleaver, Union (New Castle), 6-0, Jr., 15.4
Ayla Hileman, Williamsburg, 5-8, Jr., 19.7
Addison Kilmer, Mountain View, 6-1, Fr., 20.5
Jenna Muha, Shade, 6-1, Sr., 31.6
2nd Team
Kailey Devlin, Meadowbrook Christian, 5-9, Jr., 20.7
Kylie Fruehstorfer, Union (New Castle), 5-5, So., 12.5
Grace Sechler, Berlin Brothersvalley, 5-9, Sr., 16.5
Katie Sheeler, Otto-Eldred, 5-7, Sr., 22.2
Sheiana Tutler, St. John Neumann, 6-0, Sr., 6-0, 13.0
3rd Team
Linda Brown, Christian School of York, Sr., 5-7, 14.0
Paityn Moyer, Lourdes Regional, 5-9, Jr., 7.6
Masie Reed, Lourdes Regional 5-8, Jr., 11.8
Julie Spinelli, St. Joseph, 5-11, Jr., 19.2
Jayla Woodruff, Williamsburg, 6-0, Sr., 12.7
Player of the year – Amber Bullard, The Christian Academy
Coach of the year – Rob Nogay, Union (New Castle)
