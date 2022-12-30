CLASS 4A
OFFENSE
Quarterback
Stone Saunders, Bishop McDevitt – 6-2, 200 sophomore
Cadin Olsen, Armstrong – 6-5, 225 senior
Brady Jordan, Jersey Shore – 5-8, 170 senior
Running Back
Tiqwai Hayes, Aliquippa – 6-1, 194 sophomore
Marquese Williams, Bishop McDevitt – 5-11, 190 senior
Mikey Bentivegna, York Suburban – 5-8, 190 senior
Noah Schultz, Crestwood – 6-1, 170 senior
Abu Kamara, Interboro – 6-1, 205 senior
Parker Bolesta, Dallas – 6-0, 205 senior
Wide Receiver
Tyshawn Russell, Bishop McDevitt – 6-2, 185 senior
Rico Scott, Bishop McDevitt – 6-1, 190 junior
Jareel Calhoun , Allentown Central Catholic – 5-9, 150 soph.
Offensive Line
Gabriel Arena, Bishop McDevitt – 6-5, 295 senior
Neco Eberhardt, Aliquippa – 6-2, 285 senior
John Jones, Crestwood – 6-1, 275 senior
Luke Springman, Jersey Shore – 6-0, 225 senior
Ty Banco, Trinity – 6-1, 274 senior
Naquan Crowder, Aliquippa – 6-3, 331, senior
Athlete
Rodney Gallagher, Laurel Highlands – 5-11, 175 senior
Khalon Simmons, Meadville – 5-9, 175 senior
Brycen Armold, Manheim Central – 5-8, 185 junior
DEFENSE
Defensive Line
Riley Robell, Bishop McDevitt – 6-3, 300 senior
Zach Rooney, Jersey Shore – 6-2, 250 senior
Jackson Tonya, Central Valley – 6-2, 231 senior
Magnus Bibla, Crestwood – 6-2, 219 senior
Jordan Mayer, Thomas Jefferson – 6-5, 210 senior
Linebacker
Hadyn Packer, Jersey Shore – 6-2, 225 senior
Kade Werner, Bishop McDevitt – 5-11, 200 senior
Ethan Hosak, Allentown Central Catholic – 6-2, 215 senior
Rocco Daugherty, Manheim Central – 5-10, 195 senior
Cameron Lindsey, Aliquippa – 6-2, 200 junior
Griffin Patridge, Allentown Central Catholic – 6-2, 190 senior
Defensive Back
D.J. Walker, Aliquippa – 6-1, 175 senior
Jayvin Thompson, Central Valley – 6-2, 185 senior
Nick Miscavage, Crestwood – 5-8, 140 senior
Bobbie Boyd, McKeesport – 5-9, 175 senior
Specialist
Breck Miller, Jersey Shore – 6-1, 180 senior
Carter Young, Selinsgrove – 5-10, 173 junior
Athlete
Isaiah Session, Bonner Prendergast – 5-10, 185 junior
Kooper Peacock, Jersey Shore – 6-1, 195 senior
Caiden Shaffer , Allentown Central Catholic – 5-10, 205 senior
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Stone Saunders, Bishop McDevitt
COACH OF THE YEAR: Jeff Weachter, Bishop McDevitt
––––––
CLASS 5A
OFFENSE
Quarterback
Ryan Palmieri, Pine-Richland – 5-10, 175 senior
Colin O’Sullivan, Upper Dublin – 5-11, 180 senior
Jalen Harris, Chester – 6-1, 175 sophomore
Running Back
Sam Steffey, Cocalico – 5-10, 180 junior
Jabree Wallace-Coleman, Imhotep Charter – 6-1, 195 sophomore
Nigel Linton, Whitehall – 5-8, 175 senior
Tavon Cooper, Greencastle-Antrim – 5-10, 163 senior
Wide Receiver
Tyseer Denmark, Roman Catholic – 5-11, 185 junior
Braden Cummings, Elizabethtown – 6-0, 185 senior
Wakeem Page, Erie Cathedral Prep – 5-10, 170 senior
Thomas Smyser, Dover – 5-10, 165 junior
Tight End
Aiden Black, Delaware Valley – 6-3, 225 junior
Markus Dixon, Archbishop Wood – 6-5, 230 senior
Offensive Line
Ryan Cory, Pine-Richland – 6-4, 280 junior
Joe Enick, Penn-Trafford – 6-3, 295 senior
Anthony Caccese, Exeter Township – 6-7, 280 senior
Andrew Kirlin, Marple Newtown – 6-6, 305 junior
Lucas Palange, Exeter Township – 6-1, 236 senior
Athlete
Joey Schlaffer, Exeter Township – 6-6, 215 senior
DEFENSE
Defensive Line
Jamieal Lyons, Roman Catholic – 6-5, 257 senior
Kyle Lash, Exeter Township – 6-0, 220 senior
Kyree Butler, Upper Dublin – 6-0, 315 senior
Chuckie Drain, Cocalico – 5-11, 215 senior
Jason Patterson, Roman Catholic – 6-3, 230 senior
Tyler Hurst, Garden Spot – 5-10, 215 senior
Linebacker
Max Heckert, Pine-Richland – 6-1, 217 senior
Jordan Montgomery, Roman Catholic – 6-2, 225 senior
Semaj Bridgeman, Imhotep Charter – 6-2, 230 senior
Gavin Moul, Bethel Park – 6-1, 217 senior
Tyler Angstadt, Cocalico – 5-8, 165 senior
Jyree Roberts, Erie Cathedral Prep – 6-1, 235 senior
Defensive Back
DaMario Crawford, Erie Cathedral Prep – 5-11, 170 senior
Andrew Osmun, Spring Grove – 6-1, 205 senior
Dallas Harper, Gateway – 6-1, 185 senior
Kenneth Woseley, Imhotep Charter – 6-0, 185 junior
Idriz Ahmetovic, New Oxford – 6-0, 175 junior
Specialist
Ben Sosnowski, Hollidaysburg – 6-1, 192 senior
Mason Yohn, Northern York – 6-0, 175 senior
Athlete
Cole Bartram, Northern York – 5-10, 180 junior
Josiah Forren, Solanco – 6-0, 170 senior
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Ryan Palmieri, Pine-Richland
COACH OF THE YEAR: Jon LeDonne, Pine-Richland
––––––
CLASS 6A
OFFENSE
Quarterback
Samaj Jones, St. Joseph’s Prep – 6-1, 210 junior
Sam Stoner, York High – 6-0, 190 senior
Harrison Susi, Coatesville – 6-0, 185 senior
Hayden Johnson, Manheim Township – 6-1, 180 junior
Running Back
Jaheim White, York High – 5-9, 190 senior
Ethan Shine, Central Bucks East – 5-11, 215 senior
Artis Simmons, McDowell – 5-8, 175 senior
Mahkai Hopkins, Harrisburg – 6-1, 240 senior
D’Antae Sheffey, State College – 5-11, 180 freshman
Wide Receiver
Dylan Darville, Emmaus – 6-1, 180 senior
Pete Gonzalez, Pittsburgh Central Catholic – 6-3, 200 junior
Kenny Johnson, Dallastown – 6-2, 190 senior
David Washington, St. Joseph’s Prep – 6-0, 190 junior
Tight End
Jack Donnelly, Central Bucks East – 6-2, 220 junior
Offensive Line
Cooper Cousins, McDowell – 6-6, 310 junior
Michael Dincher, State College – 6-2, 300 senior
Ryan Howard, Downingtown West – 6-7, 305 junior
Deyvid Palepale, Hempfield – 6-3, 275 junior
Sean Kinney, Nazareth – 6-3, 290 junior
Athlete
Juelz Goff, Central York – 5-9, 190 junior
Kahmir Prescott, Northeast – 6-1, 192 junior
Isaac Sines, Cumberland Valley – 5-11, 190 senior
DEFENSE
Defensive Line
Terrell Reynolds, Harrisburg – 6-2, 245 senior
Cole Sullivan, Pittsburgh Central Catholic – 6-3, 200 junior
Manny Miller, Altoona – 6-2, 220 senior
Stephen Scourtis, State College – 6-4, 240 senior
Kion Wright, Cheltenham – 6-3, 235 senior
JW Scott, State College – 6-1, 230 senior
Linebacker
Amir Jones, Harrisburg – 6-1, 185 senior
Josiah Trotter, St. Joseph’s Prep – 6-3, 230 senior
Owen Johnson, Bethlehem Freedom – 6-0, 215 junior
Carson Pascoe, Perkiomen Valley – 6-1, 195 senior
Domenic Grove, Central York – 6-0, 220 junior
Cole Nilles, St. Joseph’s Prep – 6-3, 235 senior
Defensive Back
Omillio Agard, St. Joseph’s Prep – 6-0, 170 junior
Anthony Sacca, St. Joseph’s Prep – 6-4, 205 sophomore
Matthew Buchman, Hazleton Area – 6-1, 205 senior
Khiryn Boyd, North Allegheny – 5-10, 165 junior
Ezeekai Thomas, Carlisle – 6-0, 185 senior
Specialist
Gryffin Mitstifer, Parkland – 6-1, 160 senior
Athlete
Razan Parker, South Philadelphia – 5-11, 200 senior
Kyle Williams, Harrisburg – 6-0, 185 senior
Cam Jones, Wilson-West Lawn – 5-11, 183 senior
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Samaj Jones, St. Joseph’s Prep
COACH OF THE YEAR: Calvin Everett, Harrisburg
Note: Class 1A, 2A, 3A were released on Thursday.
