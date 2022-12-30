CLASS 4A

OFFENSE

Quarterback

Stone Saunders, Bishop McDevitt – 6-2, 200 sophomore

Cadin Olsen, Armstrong – 6-5, 225 senior

Brady Jordan, Jersey Shore – 5-8, 170 senior

Running Back

Tiqwai Hayes, Aliquippa – 6-1, 194 sophomore

Marquese Williams, Bishop McDevitt – 5-11, 190 senior

Mikey Bentivegna, York Suburban – 5-8, 190 senior

Noah Schultz, Crestwood – 6-1, 170 senior

Abu Kamara, Interboro – 6-1, 205 senior

Parker Bolesta, Dallas – 6-0, 205 senior

Wide Receiver

Tyshawn Russell, Bishop McDevitt – 6-2, 185 senior

Rico Scott, Bishop McDevitt – 6-1, 190 junior

Jareel Calhoun , Allentown Central Catholic – 5-9, 150 soph.

Offensive Line

Gabriel Arena, Bishop McDevitt – 6-5, 295 senior

Neco Eberhardt, Aliquippa – 6-2, 285 senior

John Jones, Crestwood – 6-1, 275 senior

Luke Springman, Jersey Shore – 6-0, 225 senior

Ty Banco, Trinity – 6-1, 274 senior

Naquan Crowder, Aliquippa – 6-3, 331, senior

Athlete

Rodney Gallagher, Laurel Highlands – 5-11, 175 senior

Khalon Simmons, Meadville – 5-9, 175 senior

Brycen Armold, Manheim Central – 5-8, 185 junior

DEFENSE

Defensive Line

Riley Robell, Bishop McDevitt – 6-3, 300 senior

Zach Rooney, Jersey Shore – 6-2, 250 senior

Jackson Tonya, Central Valley – 6-2, 231 senior

Magnus Bibla, Crestwood – 6-2, 219 senior

Jordan Mayer, Thomas Jefferson – 6-5, 210 senior

Linebacker

Hadyn Packer, Jersey Shore – 6-2, 225 senior

Kade Werner, Bishop McDevitt – 5-11, 200 senior

Ethan Hosak, Allentown Central Catholic – 6-2, 215 senior

Rocco Daugherty, Manheim Central – 5-10, 195 senior

Cameron Lindsey, Aliquippa – 6-2, 200 junior

Griffin Patridge, Allentown Central Catholic – 6-2, 190 senior

Defensive Back

D.J. Walker, Aliquippa – 6-1, 175 senior

Jayvin Thompson, Central Valley – 6-2, 185 senior

Nick Miscavage, Crestwood – 5-8, 140 senior

Bobbie Boyd, McKeesport – 5-9, 175 senior

Specialist

Breck Miller, Jersey Shore – 6-1, 180 senior

Carter Young, Selinsgrove – 5-10, 173 junior

Athlete

Isaiah Session, Bonner Prendergast – 5-10, 185 junior

Kooper Peacock, Jersey Shore – 6-1, 195 senior

Caiden Shaffer , Allentown Central Catholic – 5-10, 205 senior

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Stone Saunders, Bishop McDevitt

COACH OF THE YEAR: Jeff Weachter, Bishop McDevitt

––––––

CLASS 5A

OFFENSE

Quarterback

Ryan Palmieri, Pine-Richland – 5-10, 175 senior

Colin O’Sullivan, Upper Dublin – 5-11, 180 senior

Jalen Harris, Chester – 6-1, 175 sophomore

Running Back

Sam Steffey, Cocalico – 5-10, 180 junior

Jabree Wallace-Coleman, Imhotep Charter – 6-1, 195 sophomore

Nigel Linton, Whitehall – 5-8, 175 senior

Tavon Cooper, Greencastle-Antrim – 5-10, 163 senior

Wide Receiver

Tyseer Denmark, Roman Catholic – 5-11, 185 junior

Braden Cummings, Elizabethtown – 6-0, 185 senior

Wakeem Page, Erie Cathedral Prep – 5-10, 170 senior

Thomas Smyser, Dover – 5-10, 165 junior

Tight End

Aiden Black, Delaware Valley – 6-3, 225 junior

Markus Dixon, Archbishop Wood – 6-5, 230 senior

Offensive Line

Ryan Cory, Pine-Richland – 6-4, 280 junior

Joe Enick, Penn-Trafford – 6-3, 295 senior

Anthony Caccese, Exeter Township – 6-7, 280 senior

Andrew Kirlin, Marple Newtown – 6-6, 305 junior

Lucas Palange, Exeter Township – 6-1, 236 senior

Athlete

Joey Schlaffer, Exeter Township – 6-6, 215 senior

DEFENSE

Defensive Line

Jamieal Lyons, Roman Catholic – 6-5, 257 senior

Kyle Lash, Exeter Township – 6-0, 220 senior

Kyree Butler, Upper Dublin – 6-0, 315 senior

Chuckie Drain, Cocalico – 5-11, 215 senior

Jason Patterson, Roman Catholic – 6-3, 230 senior

Tyler Hurst, Garden Spot – 5-10, 215 senior

Linebacker

Max Heckert, Pine-Richland – 6-1, 217 senior

Jordan Montgomery, Roman Catholic – 6-2, 225 senior

Semaj Bridgeman, Imhotep Charter – 6-2, 230 senior

Gavin Moul, Bethel Park – 6-1, 217 senior

Tyler Angstadt, Cocalico – 5-8, 165 senior

Jyree Roberts, Erie Cathedral Prep – 6-1, 235 senior

Defensive Back

DaMario Crawford, Erie Cathedral Prep – 5-11, 170 senior

Andrew Osmun, Spring Grove – 6-1, 205 senior

Dallas Harper, Gateway – 6-1, 185 senior

Kenneth Woseley, Imhotep Charter – 6-0, 185 junior

Idriz Ahmetovic, New Oxford – 6-0, 175 junior

Specialist

Ben Sosnowski, Hollidaysburg – 6-1, 192 senior

Mason Yohn, Northern York – 6-0, 175 senior

Athlete

Cole Bartram, Northern York – 5-10, 180 junior

Josiah Forren, Solanco – 6-0, 170 senior

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Ryan Palmieri, Pine-Richland

COACH OF THE YEAR: Jon LeDonne, Pine-Richland

––––––

CLASS 6A

OFFENSE

Quarterback

Samaj Jones, St. Joseph’s Prep – 6-1, 210 junior

Sam Stoner, York High – 6-0, 190 senior

Harrison Susi, Coatesville – 6-0, 185 senior

Hayden Johnson, Manheim Township – 6-1, 180 junior

Running Back

Jaheim White, York High – 5-9, 190 senior

Ethan Shine, Central Bucks East – 5-11, 215 senior

Artis Simmons, McDowell – 5-8, 175 senior

Mahkai Hopkins, Harrisburg – 6-1, 240 senior

D’Antae Sheffey, State College – 5-11, 180 freshman

Wide Receiver

Dylan Darville, Emmaus – 6-1, 180 senior

Pete Gonzalez, Pittsburgh Central Catholic – 6-3, 200 junior

Kenny Johnson, Dallastown – 6-2, 190 senior

David Washington, St. Joseph’s Prep – 6-0, 190 junior

Tight End

Jack Donnelly, Central Bucks East – 6-2, 220 junior

Offensive Line

Cooper Cousins, McDowell – 6-6, 310 junior

Michael Dincher, State College – 6-2, 300 senior

Ryan Howard, Downingtown West – 6-7, 305 junior

Deyvid Palepale, Hempfield – 6-3, 275 junior

Sean Kinney, Nazareth – 6-3, 290 junior

Athlete

Juelz Goff, Central York – 5-9, 190 junior

Kahmir Prescott, Northeast – 6-1, 192 junior

Isaac Sines, Cumberland Valley – 5-11, 190 senior

DEFENSE

Defensive Line

Terrell Reynolds, Harrisburg – 6-2, 245 senior

Cole Sullivan, Pittsburgh Central Catholic – 6-3, 200 junior

Manny Miller, Altoona – 6-2, 220 senior

Stephen Scourtis, State College – 6-4, 240 senior

Kion Wright, Cheltenham – 6-3, 235 senior

JW Scott, State College – 6-1, 230 senior

Linebacker

Amir Jones, Harrisburg – 6-1, 185 senior

Josiah Trotter, St. Joseph’s Prep – 6-3, 230 senior

Owen Johnson, Bethlehem Freedom – 6-0, 215 junior

Carson Pascoe, Perkiomen Valley – 6-1, 195 senior

Domenic Grove, Central York – 6-0, 220 junior

Cole Nilles, St. Joseph’s Prep – 6-3, 235 senior

Defensive Back

Omillio Agard, St. Joseph’s Prep – 6-0, 170 junior

Anthony Sacca, St. Joseph’s Prep – 6-4, 205 sophomore

Matthew Buchman, Hazleton Area – 6-1, 205 senior

Khiryn Boyd, North Allegheny – 5-10, 165 junior

Ezeekai Thomas, Carlisle – 6-0, 185 senior

Specialist

Gryffin Mitstifer, Parkland – 6-1, 160 senior

Athlete

Razan Parker, South Philadelphia – 5-11, 200 senior

Kyle Williams, Harrisburg – 6-0, 185 senior

Cam Jones, Wilson-West Lawn – 5-11, 183 senior

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Samaj Jones, St. Joseph’s Prep

COACH OF THE YEAR: Calvin Everett, Harrisburg

Note: Class 1A, 2A, 3A were released on Thursday.

