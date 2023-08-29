TRAFFORD, Pa. — The Allegheny College men’s cross country program was voted as the Presidents’ Athletic Conference (PAC) favorite this fall, according to the league’s annual preseason coaches’ poll.
The results of this year’s poll, voted on by the conference’s 11 head coaches, were released Tuesday along with the PAC’s Runners to Watch List.
The Gators, led by seventh-year head coach Ben Mourer, were first on six ballots and scored 90 points to be voted as the favorite to win their first PAC title since 1979. Allegheny placed five runners in the top 15 last fall to score 56 points and finish second at PAC Championships.
Coming in second place in the preseason poll was Saint Vincent College and eighth-year head coach Kevin Wanichko, who secured three first-place votes and 85 points, just edging out Geneva College, who had a pair of first-place votes and 84 total points to rank third. Saint Vincent also enters the season ranked seventh in the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) Mid-Atlantic Region preseason rankings.
It was also very close between the next two teams in the poll, with Washington & Jefferson College totaling 70 points to take fourth place, just in front of Grove City College (68), who has won a PAC-high 21 league titles.
Three-time defending PAC champion Franciscan University, whose four runners in the top 12 at last year’s Championships helped the Barons finish with 41 points to win the 2022 title, totaled 60 points to come in sixth in the preseason poll. They were followed by Waynesburg University in seventh (50), Chatham University in eighth (32), Thiel College and Westminster College tied for ninth (24) and Bethany College in 11th (18).
The 2023 Runners to Watch list is highlighted by 10 returning all-conference performers, including two First Team All-PAC selections, four Second Team All-PAC selections and four Honorable Mention All-PAC runners from last fall.
Saint Vincent senior Tim Patterson and sophomore Brady Sundin, as well as Geneva junior Kevin Arseneaux are among those featured on this year’s Runners to Watch list.
Patterson is the top returning runner from last year’s PAC Championship meet, as he earned his third straight First Team All-PAC accolade by finishing second in 25:55.66. He was also the Bearcats’ top runner at the NCAA Division III Mid-Atlantic Regional by placing 33rd, which helped Saint Vincent finish 10th as a team.
Arseneaux was also a First Team All-PAC runner last fall, placing third at the conference meet just behind Patterson. Arseneaux bettered his time by two seconds a couple weeks later at the Mid-Atlantic Regional, crossing the finish line in 25:59.1 to place 23rd overall and earn All-Region distinction.
Sundin returns for his sophomore year with Saint Vincent after he was recognized as the 2022 PAC Newcomer of the Year. He finished in ninth place at PAC Championships with a time of 26:37.43 to earn the top first-year award and Second Team All-PAC.
The Runners to Watch list also includes 13 members of the Fall 2022 PAC Academic Honor Roll, which recognizes student-athletes on varsity sports teams who have earned a grade-point average (GPA) of 3.6 or higher on a 4.0 scale during their semester of competition.
The 2023 PAC Championships will be hosted by Thiel on Saturday, Oct. 28, at the Greenville Airport. The men’s 8,000-meter race will begin at 11 a.m., followed by the women’s 6,000-meter race at 12 p.m.
RUNNERS TO WATCH
Grove City: Sophomores Jacob Colbert, Caleb Hawke (Grove City High), Luke Roberts, Michael Singley, and freshman James Yoho.
Thiel: Freshman Andrew Yocum, sophomore Nate Turner, and grad student Matt Beuermann.
Westminster: Freshman Dennis Jones (West Middlesex High).
WOMEN
After winning the title last season, the Allegheny College women’s cross country program was selected as the favorite in the Presidents’ Athletic Conference (PAC) this fall, according to the league’s annual preseason coaches’ poll.
Seventh-year head coach Ben Mourer and the Gators claimed six of 11 first-place votes and 93 total points to earn the top spot in this year’s poll.
After winning 16 North Coast Athletic Conference (NCAC) championships, Allegheny claimed its first-ever PAC crown in its first year back in the conference in 2022. The Gators posted 41 points in the 6K race and saw its five scoring runners finish in the top 14 of the 11-team, 107-runner field to place ahead of runner-up Geneva College, who scored 83 points. Mourer was selected as the PAC Coach of the Year following the Championships.
Geneva, led by fifth-year head coach Phil Thompson, also came in second in this year’s preseason balloting, securing four first-place votes and 90 points. Ranking third was Saint Vincent College with 79 points, while Grove City College, winners of a PAC-best 27 conference titles, collected one first-place vote and 78 points.
Coming in fifth place was Washington & Jefferson College with 59 points, followed by Franciscan University in sixth (56), Waynesburg University in seventh (51), Chatham University in eighth (40), Westminster College in ninth (25), Thiel College in 10th (23) and Bethany College (11).
This season’s Runners to Watch list features 13 All-PAC runners from a season ago, including five First Team All-PAC selections, four Second Team All-PAC selections and four Honorable Mention performers from last fall.
Highlighting this year’s Runners to Watch list are Saint Vincent sophomore Kristen Prince, W&J senior Cassie Carr and Geneva junior Carmen Medvit.
Prince returns after earning the PAC Newcomer of the Year award and was a First Team All-PAC honoree after placing third at the PAC Championship meet held at Saint Vincent. She went on to earn an at-large berth to the NCAA Championship after placing 11th in a field of 209 runners at the NCAA Mid-Atlantic Regional Championship, becoming the first Saint Vincent female runner to compete at the NCAA National Cross Country Championship since Ivette Mejia in 2011.
After placing third at PAC Championships as a sophomore, Carr jumped one spot to finish second overall at the 2022 conference meet for her second consecutive First Team All-PAC honor. Then at the NCAA Division III Mid-Atlantic Regional, she paced the Presidents with a time of 22:36.6 to finish 12th and earn All-Region status for the second consecutive year.
Later in the spring, Carr added another honor, being voted to the 2022-23 NCAA Division III Academic All-America® Team for Women’s Track & Field/Cross Country, as selected by the College Sports Communicators (CSC). She became the first member of the W&J women’s track & field/women’s cross country programs to earn Academic All-America® since Jennifer Baumgartel did so in 1999.
Medvit’s first season with the Golden Tornadoes featured a strong finish that sent her to national championships. She helped Geneva take second at PAC Championships with a 13th-place finish to earn Second Team All-PAC distinction. At the NCAA Mid-Atlantic Regional, Medvit finished in ninth place overall, which not only helped her team place seventh out of 29 teams at the meet but also qualified her for the Division III Championships, where she would finish 156th out of 292 runners.
The Runners to Watch list also includes 24 members of the Fall 2022 PAC Academic Honor Roll, which recognizes student-athletes on varsity sports teams who have earned a grade-point average (GPA) of 3.6 or higher on a 4.0 scale during their semester of competition.
RUNNERS TO WATCH
Grove City: Juniors Lydia Bennett, Emma Fiscus, and Virginia Williams, sophomore Audrey Karwowski, and freshman Cayla Lawrence.
Thiel: Senior Hannah Jones (Commodore Perry High) and freshman Madalyn Semmler.
Westminster: Sophomore Monica Curtis and freshmen Kady Alexander (Lakeview High) and Sylvia Tsrnas.
