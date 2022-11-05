Freshman running back Nicholas Singleton received much-deserved praise earlier this season for jump-starting a Nittany Lions' ground game that was largely dormant in 2021. Singleton, however, was part of a two-running back
signing class during the last recruiting cycle that also included Kaytron Allen, a standout prep prospect from Florida's IMG Academy.
On Saturday, Allen offered a glimpse into the future in just his second-career start. The freshman accounted for 158 total yards and three touchdowns to help lift No. 15 Penn State to a 45-14 road win against Indiana.
Allen finished with 86 yards rushing on 18 carries and 72 yards receiving on two catches to lead the Nittany Lions in rushing and yards receiving.
Penn State's running backs operated behind an offensive line down two starters in Landon Tengwall and Olu Fashanu. Offensive lineman Hunter Nourzad was injured on the first play of the game for Penn State's offense, but he later returned to the lineup.
Allen posted scoring runs of 11 and 6 yards in the first half. He added a 6-yard scoring run in the third quarter. Singleton, meanwhile, finished with 73 yards rushing and one touchdown on 16 carries. He scored on a 1-yard run halfway through the first quarter to register the game's first touchdown.
Penn State (7-2, 4-2 Big Ten) freshmen accounted for six touchdowns.
Quarterback Drew Allar tossed touchdown passes to Harrison Wallace III and Theo Johnson in the fourth quarter to join classmates Allen and Singleton in scoring.
After questions this week about who would get the start at quarterback, Sean Clifford took the field with the first-team offense in his 42nd career start. The sixth-year player threw a first-quarter interception and finished 15 for 23 passing for 229 yards. Allar entered the game midway through the third quarter, marking his seventh appearance this season. He completed nine of his 12 pass attempts for 75 yards.
Penn State's offense was 6 for 6 in the red zone and posted 483 yards. The Nittany Lions also registered 27 first downs to the Hoosiers' 11.
Penn State's defense smothered Indiana to the tune of 196 yards. Nittany Lions defenders accumulated six sacks and posted 16 tackles for a loss.
Hoosiers quarterback Jack Tuttle was injured after taking a sack in the second quarter, sending true freshman Brendan Sorsby into action. Hoosiers quarterback Dexter Williams II entered the game in the third quarter.
Defensive end Dani Dennis-Sutton, and cornerbacks Kalen King and Daequan Hardy tallied interceptions to up the unit's total this season to 10. The interception was the first of King's collegiate career.
Nearly everything Indiana attempted on offense was met with resistance.
Tuttle led the Hoosiers on an eight-play, 75-yard scoring drive during Indiana's second of the game to tie the score at 7. After that, though, Indiana didn't record more than 9 yards on a drive until late in the third quarter. Penn State's defense forced seven three-and-outs. The Hoosiers
averaged just 3.1 yards per play as they dropped their sixth-consecutive game this season.
Penn State hosts Maryland next Saturday. Wisconsin defeated Maryland, 23-10, on Saturday to drop the Terrapins to 6-3 this season.
ELTON HAYES covers Penn State athletics for CNHI newspapers.
------
No. 16 PENN STATE 45, INDIANA 14
Penn St. 7 17 7 14 — 45
Indiana 7 0 0 7 — 14
1st Quarter
PSU-Singleton 1 run (Pinegar kick), 6:50.
IND-Barner 11 pass from Tuttle (Campbell kick), 4:09.
2nd Quarter
PSU-Allen 11 run (Pinegar kick), 9:25.
PSU-Allen 6 run (Pinegar kick), 5:04.
PSU-FG Pinegar 50, :50.
3rd Quarter
PSU-Allen 6 run (Pinegar kick), 8:21.
4th Quarter
PSU-H.Wallace 1 pass from Allar (Pinegar kick), 14:09.
PSU-Th.Johnson 4 pass from Allar (Pinegar kick), 13:51.
IND-J.Lucas 1 run (Campbell kick), 6:16.
TEAM STATS
PSU IND
First downs 27 11
Total Net Yards 483 196
Rushes-yards 49-179 34-65
Passing 304 131
Punt Returns 3-25 1-12
Kickoff Returns 0-0 1-22
Interceptions Ret. 3-38 1-0
Comp-Att-Int 24-35-1 16-29-3
Sacked-Yards Lost 1-9 6-34
Punts 6-42.833 9-46.333
Fumbles-Lost 1-0 1-0
Penalties-Yards 5-33 5-50
Time of Possession 35:53 24:07
INDIVIDUAL STATS
RUSHING-Penn State: Allen 18-86, Singleton 16-73, Allar 3-11, Smith 6-6, Holzworth 2-5, S.Clifford 4-(minus 2). Indiana: Henderson 7-44, D.Williams 4-24, Tuttle 10-8, J.Lucas 7-7, D.Matthews 1-(minus 4), Shivers 3-(minus 6), Sorsby 2-(minus 8).
PASSING-Penn State: S.Clifford 15-23-1-229, Allar 9-12-0-75. Indiana: Tuttle 9-12-0-82, D.Williams 4-11-2-41, Sorsby 3-6-1-8.
RECEIVING-Penn State: Tinsley 5-63, Th.Johnson 4-43, Washington 4-30, L.Clifford 3-31, Allen 2-72, Strange 2-29, Kh.Dinkins 1-17, Holzworth 1-9, Lambert-Smith 1-9, H.Wallace 1-1. Indiana: E.Simmons 3-26, D.Matthews 3-5, Barner 2-24, McCulley 2-15, Swinton 2-12, Coby 1-35, Henderson 1-9, Shivers 1-4, J.Lucas 1-1.
MISSED FIELD GOALS-None.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.