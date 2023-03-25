AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A.J. Allmendinger dominated early, then had to fight to retake the lead at the start of the final stage to earn his 11th career NASCAR Xfinity series road course victory Saturday at the Circuit of the Americas.
Allmendinger bumped Sheldon Creed out of the lead with 14 laps to go, then held off William Byron over the next couple of laps before pulling away for the victory, his second in a row at the Texas track. Byron will be starting Sunday's NASCAR Cup series race from the pole position.
Allmendinger had the dominant car in the field and started Saturday from the pole. He built a big lead early before a pit stop strategy misstep and getting caught in some caution flag restart traffic dropped him to the back.
“I feel like I'm on vacation,” Allmendinger told his garage as he steadily pulled away from the pack in the first stage.
The race got much harder from there.
Allmendinger pitted from the front, dropping him to 27th and turned a 3.5-second lead into a deficit of about 37 seconds. He then got stuck in the pack on a restart, one of four in stage two, and the car in front of him got bumped and spun around, forcing Allmendinger into a complete stop.
Creed won the stage, leaving him the chance to race for his first career Xfinity series win. But another restart saw Allmendinger launch from sixth to second and right on Creed's bumper.
With those two battling for the lead and Byron waiting behind them for an opening, Allmendinger tagged Creed's left rear wheel and pushed him sideways. Creed fought back to finish ninth.
Ty Gibbs finished third. Austin Hill, who won at Daytona, Las Vegas and Atlanta, retired early after reporting gear change problems in the opening laps.
UP NEXT
The series moves to short track racing next Saturday at Richmond Raceway in Richmond, Virginia.
------
NASCAR-Xfinity Series
Pit Boss 250 presented by USA Today Results
At Circuits of the Americas
Austin, Texas.
Lap length: 3.41 miles
(Start position in parentheses)
1. (1) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, 46 laps, 0 points.
2. (9) William Byron, Chevrolet, 46, 0.
3. (3) Ty Gibbs, Toyota, 46, 0.
4. (2) Sammy Smith, Toyota, 46, 37.
5. (8) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, 46, 36.
6. (11) Daniel Hemric, Chevrolet, 46, 31.
7. (14) Sam Mayer, Chevrolet, 46, 31.
8. (15) Josh Berry, Chevrolet, 46, 35.
9. (4) Sheldon Creed, Chevrolet, 46, 47.
10. (7) Riley Herbst, Ford, 46, 32.
11. (26) Brandon Jones, Chevrolet, 46, 29.
12. (27) Chandler Smith, Chevrolet, 46, 25.
13. (18) Miguel Paludo, Chevrolet, 46, 24.
14. (25) Jeremy Clements, Chevrolet, 46, 23.
15. (23) Alex Labbe, Chevrolet, 46, 22.
16. (29) Anthony Alfredo, Chevrolet, 46, 21.
17. (34) Parker Retzlaff, Chevrolet, 46, 20.
18. (20) Kaz Grala, Toyota, 46, 19.
19. (22) Connor Mosack, Toyota, 46, 18.
20. (32) Ryan Ellis, Chevrolet, 46, 17.
21. (21) Jeb Burton, Chevrolet, 46, 17.
22. (33) Kyle Weatherman, Chevrolet, 46, 15.
23. (31) Ryan Sieg, Ford, 46, 23.
24. (13) Aric Almirola, Ford, 46, 0.
25. (36) Jeffrey Earnhardt, Chevrolet, 46, 12.
26. (38) Kyle Sieg, Ford, 46, 11.
27. (6) John H. Nemechek, Toyota, 46, 18.
28. (24) Josh Bilicki, Chevrolet, 46, 9.
29. (30) Brad Perez, Chevrolet, 46, 8.
30. (35) Joe Graf Jr, Ford, 46, 7.
31. (5) Parker Kligerman, Chevrolet, 46, 14.
32. (10) Cole Custer, Ford, 45, 5.
33. (37) Brennan Poole, Chevrolet, garage, 29, 4.
34. (28) Brett Moffitt, Ford, engine, 27, 3.
35. (16) Sage Karam, Chevrolet, engine, 23, 2.
36. (19) Preston Pardus, Chevrolet, suspension, 16, 1.
37. (12) Austin Hill, Chevrolet, engine, 13, 1.
38. (17) Carson Hocevar, Chevrolet, transmission, 7, 0.
Race Stats
Average Speed of Race Winner: 75.256 mph.
Time of Race: 2 hours, 5 minutes, 3 seconds.
Margin of Victory: 0.853 seconds.
Caution Flags: 5 for 7 laps.
Lead Changes: 6 among 4 drivers.
Lap Leaders: A.Allmendinger 0-14; S.Creed 15-26; W.Byron 27; S.Creed 28; P.Kligerman 29; S.Creed 30-32; A.Allmendinger 33-46
Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): A.Allmendinger, 2 times for 28 laps; S.Creed, 3 times for 16 laps; W.Byron, 1 time for 1 lap; P.Kligerman, 1 time for 1 lap.
Wins: A.Hill, 3; J.Nemechek, 1; S.Smith, 1.
Top 16 in Points: 1. A.Hill, 248; 2. J.Nemechek, 202; 3. R.Herbst, 202; 4. C.Smith, 171; 5. J.Allgaier, 164; 6. S.Mayer, 156; 7. S.Smith, 148; 8. J.Berry, 148; 9. C.Custer, 147; 10. D.Hemric, 145; 11. P.Kligerman, 142; 12. S.Creed, 137; 13. B.Moffitt, 123; 14. R.Sieg, 120; 15. A.Alfredo, 108; 16. J.Burton, 107.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.