Amateur Rick Stimmel shot a 35-32–67 (5-under) to win Monday’s Tri-State PGA Tam O’Shanter Open in Hermitage.
Pine Creek Golf Center’s Easton Renwick (36-35–71), R.M.U. Island Sports Center’s Jim Cichra (37-34–71), and Hickory Height Golf Club’s Shawn McCall (38-33–71) tied for second place.
Treesdale Golf & Country Club’s Joe Boros shot 36-36–72 to place fifth.
Tamie’s Ari Papadopoulos tied for 10th place after shooting 36-38–74. He finished tied with The Club at Nevillewood’s Kevin Shields (36-38–74), Shooters Golf’s Dennis Munko (35-39–74), and No Offseason Golf’s Mike Van Sickle (37-37–74).
