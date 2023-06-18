Sharon American Legion defeated Laskey’s Furniture, 5-4, to capture the Sharon Little League Major Division (11-12) title on Saturday at Paul Krivosh Field.
Nick Fromm gave American Legion the 5-4 lead in the bottom of the fifth inning as he stole home plate. Laskey’s loaded the bases in the top of the sixth, but Lai’on Lampkins recorded a strikeout to end the game.
Fromm hit two singles and drove in four runs for American Legion while Lampkins and Jermill Jackson both singled. Jackson scored three times.
Fromm started and pitched 4 2/3 innings. He struck out nine batters, issued two walks, and only allowed three runs (two earned) on four hits. Lampkins closed it out. He fanned two hitters, issued two walks, and gave up no hits.
For Laskey’s, Aiden Sweeney singled and drove in two runs while Bryce Bodien and Lucas Perks contributed singles.
Bodien went the distance on the mound for Laskey’s Furniture. He had 11 strikeouts, two walks, and only allowed four hits.
• Sharon Little League’s Championship Saturday also featured title games for Tee Ball, Coach Pitch/Minor League, and FOPA played Mercer County State Bank for the Farm Division (9-10) title.
