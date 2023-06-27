American Legion

The American Legion team poses after capturing the Sharon Little League Major Division (11-12) championship. Laying down in front is Ashton Patton and Vito Donatelli. Kneeling: Dom Benedetto, Jermill Jackson, Taijh McCoy, Mark Zoccoli, and Marcus Mitchell. Standing: Coach Mark Zoccoli, Kain Marshall, Albert Wilson, Manager Bob Fromm, Nicholas Fromm, Lai’on Lampkins, and Coach Ray Donatelli.

The American Legion team recently captured the Sharon Little League Major Division (11-12) championship.

American Legion defeated Laskey’s Furniture, 5-4, in the title game. Game recap was published in The Herald last week.

Players are Ashton Patton, Vito Donatelli, Dom Benedetto, Jermill Jackson, Taijh McCoy, Mark Zoccoli, Marcus Mitchell, Kain Marshall, Albert Wilson, Nicholas Fromm, and Lai'on Lampkins.

Team manager is Bob Fromm. Coaches are Mark Zoccoli and Ray Donatelli.

