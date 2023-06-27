The American Legion team recently captured the Sharon Little League Major Division (11-12) championship.
American Legion defeated Laskey’s Furniture, 5-4, in the title game. Game recap was published in The Herald last week.
Players are Ashton Patton, Vito Donatelli, Dom Benedetto, Jermill Jackson, Taijh McCoy, Mark Zoccoli, Marcus Mitchell, Kain Marshall, Albert Wilson, Nicholas Fromm, and Lai'on Lampkins.
Team manager is Bob Fromm. Coaches are Mark Zoccoli and Ray Donatelli.
