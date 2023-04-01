Today, hundreds of thousands of anglers turned out for the opening day of trout season across Pennsylvania.
Despite rain across much of the state this morning, the opening day tradition was enjoyed on hundreds of streams and lakes, all stocked with trout, which were open to fishing beginning at 8 a.m.
Anglers of all ages said it’s a great day to be outside, and a bonus that the fish were biting.
Throughout the 2023 season, the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission will stock approximately 3.2 million trout into public waterways, with volunteer sportsman’s groups stocking another one million fish.
Anglers need a fishing license and a trout permit, and may keep up to five trout per day, from now until Labor Day.
To buy a fishing license and find great places to fish for trout, visit fishandboat.com
Visit this youtube video released by the PFBC: https://youtu.be/rU4b_UVaUyw
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.