SHARON – The Thiel College Department of Athletics and the Blue-Gold Club held its annual Blue-Gold Golf Outing Friday at Avalon at Buhl.
Ninety-four alumni, faculty, staff and friends of Thiel College athletics made up 24 teams at the event.
The winning team was comprised of Jonathan Loomis, Ted Buchanan, Bryan Saeler and Luke Hudson (-13). Tim Fox, George Sterner, George Joseph and John Cummings took second (-10, scorecard playoff), while the team comprised of Dylan Lasher, Aaron Wakely, Rory Bancroft and Mike Dickson finished third (-10).
"I would like to thank everyone who made this year's Blue-Gold Golf outing a success, including our sponsors, golfers, athletics department staff, and advancement staff," said Thiel College Director of Athletics Jason Fautas. "It was great engaging with alumni and supporters of Thiel College Athletics. It's because of them we can enhance the student-athlete experience. I look forward to working with our alumni and supporters to revitalize the Blue-Gold Club."
Other prize winner included:
Closest to the Pin (#4): Mike Mason
Closest to the Pin (#6): Steve Vosler
Closest to the Pin (#14): Brad Barker
Closest to the Pin (#16): Fred Graham
Closest to the Pin (#18): Cameron Leary
Long Drive (#2): Tim Fox
Long Drive (#17): Kathryn Watson
Long Putt: George Sterner
