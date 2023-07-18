STEELERS (9-8)
CAMP SITE
Saint Vincent College in Latrobe, Pa.
KEY ADDITIONS
DB Patrick Peterson, G Isaac Seumalo, LB Cole Holcomb, OL Nate Herbig, LB Elandon Roberts, S Keanu Neal, OT Broderick Jones, LB Nick Herbig, CB Joey Porter Jr., TE Darnell Washington, DL Keeanu Benton.
KEY LOSSES
S Terrell Edmunds, LB Devin Bush, LB Rob Spillane, CB Cam Sutton, LB Malik Reed, OL J.C. Hassenauer.
KEY STORYLINES
The Steelers are hoping their strong finish to 2022 following a 2-7 start will carry over into 2023. QB Kenny Pickett enters his second NFL training camp firmly entrenched as the starter after starting last summer third on the depth chart behind Mitch Trubisky and Mason Rudolph. The Steelers made it a point to beef up the protection in front of Pickett, signing Seumalo from Philadelphia, drafting left tackle Broderick Jones in the first round and grabbing massive tight end Darnell Washington in the third. The secondary received a significant makeover, with Peterson looking to prove there’s still plenty of fuel left in his tank. Holcomb and Roberts arrived in free agency to revamp an inside linebacker group that was enigmatic at best last season. Pittsburgh is intent on being the physical yin to the high-powered yang found in places such as Kansas City and Buffalo, teams the Steelers believe they can catch — and pass — in 2023.
FANDUEL SUPER BOWL ODDS
+4500.
––––––
BROWNS (7-10)
CAMP SITES
White Sulphur Springs, W.Va.; Berea, Ohio
KEY ADDITIONS
Defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz, special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone, DE Za’Darius Smith, S Juan Thornhill, DT Dalvin Tomlinson, DE Ogbo Okoronkwo, S Rodney McLeod, WR Elijah Moore, WR Marquise Goodwin, TE Jordan Akins, rookie WR Cedric Tillman, QB Joshua Dobbs.
KEY LOSSES
Defensive coordinator Joe Woods, special team coordinator Mike Priefer, QB Jacoby Brissett, DE Jadeveon Clowney, S John Johnson III, S Ronnie Harrison, RB Kareem Hunt, DE Chase Winovich, T Chris Hubbard, RB D’Ernest Johnson, LB Deion Jones, CB Greedy Williams.
KEY STORYLINES
Quarterback Deshaun Watson’s legal entanglements are no longer a distraction or excuse for the Browns, one of the NFL’s biggest disappointments the past two seasons. Watson played just six games last season — his first with Cleveland — after being suspended 11 by the NFL for violating its personal conduct policy after he was accused of sexual assault by two dozen women during massage therapy sessions while playing for Houston. Watson needs to develop chemistry with Moore and Goodwin, speedy playmakers brought in to stretch the field. Cleveland invested heavily into fixing its defensive front, and it’s up to Schwartz to improve a unit that woefully underperformed in 2022. Thornhill, who won a Super Bowl with the Chiefs last season, should improve a secondary beset by communication problems throughout much of last season. This is a critical season for coach Kevin Stefanski, who enters Year 4 with his most talented roster and expectations that the Browns will challenge Cincinnati for the AFC North title.
FANDUEL SUPER BOWL ODDS
+2800.
