The Pitt men’s basketball team, coming off of wins against ranked opponents North Carolina and Virginia, host Clemson today. The following is the AP preview capsule.
Clemson Tigers (12-3, 4-0 ACC) at
Pitt Panthers (11-4, 4-0 ACC)
WHEN: 4 p.m. Saturday.
WHERE: Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh.
BOTTOM LINE: Pitt heads into a matchup with Clemson as winners of five games in a row.
The Panthers are 8-1 in home games. Pitt ranks sixth in the ACC in team defense, giving up 67.7 points while holding opponents to 41.1% shooting.
The Tigers are 4-0 against ACC opponents. Clemson is the top team in the ACC shooting 38.8% from deep. Alex Hemenway paces the Tigers shooting 50.0% from 3-point range.
Today’s matchup is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.
TOP PERFORMERS: Blake Hinson is averaging 17 points and 7.1 rebounds for the Panthers. Greg Elliott is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Pitt.
Chase Hunter is averaging 14.5 points and 4.6 assists for the Tigers. Hunter Tyson is averaging 15.5 points over the last 10 games for Clemson.
LAST 10 GAMES
Panthers: 9-1, averaging 79.3 points, 36.6 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points per game.
Tigers: 8-2, averaging 76.4 points, 32.1 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 4.5 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points.
The AP created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar. Visit sharonherald.com today for the game story and box score.
