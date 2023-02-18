NASCAR takes center stage on Sunday as the auto racing season gets underway in earnest with the 65th running of the Daytona 500. The race begins the final year for 2014 champion Kevin Harvick and marks the return of seven-time series champ Jimmie Johnson as an owner and part-time driver. Denny Hamlin leads active drivers with three wins in the season-opening race.
NASCAR CUP SERIES
Daytona 500
Site: Daytona Beach, Florida.
Schedule: Today, practice, 10:30 a.m.; Sunday, race, 2:30 p.m. (Fox)
Track: Daytona International Speedway
Race distance: 200 laps, 500 miles
Last year: Cup Series rookie Austin Cindric won after starting fifth.
Last race: Joey Logano won at Phoenix in the season finale to claim his second NASCAR Cup Series championship for Roger Penske.
Fast facts: With Will Power claiming the IndyCar title, Team Penske won two major auto racing titles in the United States last year. ... Logano (2018) and Kyle Busch (2015, 2019) are the ony active drivers with more than one NASCAR Cup Series title. ... Busch now races for Richard Childress after his long run with Joe Gibbs Racing came to an end. ... Ty Gibbs replaced Busch in the JGR ride. ... Seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson will make his return to NASCAR as a part-time driver (five races) and owner of the Legacy Motor Club, previously Petty GMS. ... 2014 champion Kevin Harvick is beginning his final season as a driver before moving into the broadcast booth. ... Martin Truex Jr., winless last year, opened this season with a victory in the exhibition race at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. ... IndyCar driver Conor Daly will attempt to qualify for the Daytona 500 with the NASCAR team owned by Floyd Mayweather. ... Chevrolet drivers have won the last 10 pole positions.
Next race: Feb. 26 at Fontana, Calif.
––––––
NASCAR XFINITY SERIES
Beef It’s What’s For Dinner 300
Site: Daytona Beach, Florida.
Schedule: Today, qualifying, 11:30 a.m., and race, 5 p.m. (FS1).
Track: Daytona International Speedway
Race distance: 120 laps, 300 miles.
Last year: Austin Hill won after starting second.
Last race: Ty Gibbs, the only non JR Motorsports driver in the four-driver finale, held off Noah Gragson for his first NASCAR Xfinity Series championship at Phoenix.
Fast facts: Gibbs and Gragson (Petty GMS) are among the drivers who have moved up to the Cup Series. They combined (Gibbs 7, Gragson 8) to win 15 of the 33 series races last season. ... Kyle Busch, the career leader with 102 victories in the series, will drive five races for Kaulig Racing, sharing the No. 10 car with AJ Allmendinger, Austin Dillon and Justin Haley. Busch will race at Las Vegas, Phoenix, Charlotte, Watkins Glen and Darlington.
Next race: Feb. 25, Fontana, Calif.
––––––
SUNDAY’S RACE LINEUP
DAYTONA 500
1. (48) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 181.686 mph.
2. (5) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 181.057.
3. (24) William Byron, Chevrolet, 180.727.
4. (10) Aric Almirola, Ford, 180.723.
5. (22) Joey Logano, Ford, 180.712.
6. (14) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 180.661.
7. (12) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 180.054.
8. (2) Austin Cindric, Ford, 180.014.
9. (21) Harrison Burton, Ford, 179.748.
10. (8) Kyle Busch, Chevrolet, .000.
11. (23) Bubba Wallace, Toyota, 180.011.
12. (99) Daniel Suarez, Chevrolet, 179.921.
13. (17) Chris Buescher, Ford, 179.888.
14. (9) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 179.881.
15. (1) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 179.863.
16. (41) Ryan Preece, Ford, 179.849.
17. (4) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 179.684.
18. (6) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 179.673.
19. (54) Ty Gibbs, Toyota, 179.616.
20. (45) Tyler Reddick, Toyota, 179.612.
21. (20) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 179.497.
22. (19) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota, 179.347.
23. (84) Jimmie Johnson, Chevrolet, 179.276.
24. (34) Michael McDowell, Ford, 179.265.
25. (67) Travis Pastrana, Toyota, 179.254.
26. (11) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 179.154.
27. (43) Erik Jones, Chevrolet, 178.998.
28. (42) Noah Gragson, Chevrolet, 178.941.
29. (36) Zane Smith, Ford, 178.862.
30. (16) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, 178.813.
31. (31) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 178.763.
32. (62) Austin Hill, Chevrolet, 178.660.
33. (3) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 178.525.
34. (38) Todd Gilliland, Ford, 178.204.
35. (47) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Chevrolet, 177.925.
36. (78) BJ McLeod, Chevrolet, 177.834.
37. (51) Cody Ware, Ford, 177.169.
38. (15) Riley Herbst, Ford, 176.849.
39. (77) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 176.315.
40. (7) Corey Lajoie, Chevrolet, 176.287.
41. (13) Chandler Smith, Chevrolet, 175.022.
42. (50) Conor Daly, Chevrolet, .000.
