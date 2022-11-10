West Virginia Mountaineers (1-0) at Pitt Panthers (1-0)
When: 7 p.m. Friday.
Where: Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh.
BOTTOM LINE
Pitt faces the West Virginia Mountaineers after Blake Hinson scored 27 points in the Panthers’ 80-58 season-opening victory over the UT Martin Skyhawks on Monday.
WVU opened the season on Monday with a 76-58 win over Mount St. Mary’s in Morgantown. Emmitt Matthews Jr. led the Mounties with 15 points.
The Panthers went 11-21 overall with an 8-11 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Panthers shot 41.4% from the field and 31.4% from 3-point range last season.
West Virginia went 0-10 on the road and 16-17 overall last season. The Mountaineers averaged 7.8 steals, 4.5 blocks and 11.6 turnovers per game last season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.