PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS
SENIOR BRITISH OPEN
Site: Gleneagles, Scotland.
Course: Gleneagles Hotel (Kings Course) Yardage: 6,859. Par: 70.
Prize money: $2.5 million. Winner’s share: $275,000.
Television: Thursday-Friday, 7-9:30 a.m., 11:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 9 a.m. to noon (Golf Channel), noon to 2 p.m. (NBC).
Defending champ: Stephen Dodd.
Charles Schwab Cup leader: Steven Alker.
Last tournament: Padraig Harrington won the U.S. Senior Open.
Notes: The Senior British Open dates to 1987, with the inaugural event won by Neil Coles at Turnberry. ... Gleneagles is best known for hosting the Ryder Cup in 2014, but that was on the Centennial course. ... Bernhard Langer won the Senior British Open four times in a decade from 2010 to 2019. All his wins came on links courses, two of them at Royal Porthcawl. ... The senior majors this year have been won by Steve Stricker (Tradition), Steven Alker (Senior PGA), Padraig Harrington (Senior U.S. Open) and Jerry Kelly (Senior Players Championship). ... Not since 2011 have the five senior majors been won by five players — Tom Lehman, Tom Watson, Olin Browne, Fred Couples and Russ Cochran. ... The winner gets a spot in the British Open next year at Royal Liverpool. ... By winning the U.S. Senior Open, Harrington became the fifth player to go over $1 million for the year on the PGA Tour Champions. ... Alker leads the money list by more than $800,000 over Stricker. ... Brad Rollinson, a 1976 Hickory High graduate will compete in the tourney. He recently placed second in a qualifier at Blairgowrie Golf Club in Perthshire, which is located in central Scotland. A total of 51 players advanced to the tourney through qualifiers.
PGA TOUR
3M OPEN
Site: Blaine, Minnesota.
Course: TPC Twin Cities. Yardage: 7,431. Par: 71.
Prize money: $7.5 million. Winner’s share: $1.35 million.
Television: Thursday-Friday, 2-6 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (CBS).
Defending champ: Cameron Champ.
FedEx Cup leader: Scottie Scheffler.
Last week: Cameron Smith won the British Open and Chez Reavie won the Barracuda Championship.
Notes: The tournament falls after consecutive weeks in Scotland, which has led to a weaker than usual field. ... Ten players who made the cut in the British Open are in the field for Minnesota, including Tony Finau, Hideki Matsuyama and Sungjae Im. ... The field does not have anyone from the top 10 in the world. Matsuyama and Finau are the only players from the top 20 who are playing the 3M Open. ... The inaugural year for the 3M Open was 2019, when Matthew Wolff made an eagle on the final hole to finish one shot ahead of Collin Morikawa and Bryson DeChambeau. Since then, Wolff and DeChambeau have joined the Saudi-funded LIV Golf rival league. ... Two of the runner-up finishers from last year, Louis Oosthuizen and Charl Schwartzel, also are part of LIV Golf. ... After this week, only two more PGA Tour events are left — in Detroit and North Carolina — to get into the top 125 and qualify for the PGA Tour postseason.
