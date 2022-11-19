CINCINNATI (5-4) at PITTSBURGH (3-6)
Sunday, 4:25 p.m., FOX
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NFL LINE: Bengals by 4 1/2.
AGAINST THE SPREAD: Bengals 6-3; Steelers 4-4-1.
SERIES RECORD: Steelers lead 68-38.
LAST MEETING: Steelers beat Bengals 23-20 in overtime on Sept. 11, 2022, in Cincinnati.
LAST WEEK: Bengals were off; Steelers beat Saints 20-10.
BENGALS OFFENSE: OVERALL (8), RUSH (27), PASS (6), SCORING (6).
BENGALS DEFENSE: OVERALL (10), RUSH (17), PASS (12), SCORING (13).
STEELERS OFFENSE: OVERALL (28), RUSH (22), PASS (24), SCORING (31).
STEELERS DEFENSE: OVERALL (27), RUSH (6), PASS (30), SCORING (20).
TURNOVER DIFFERENTIAL: Bengals plus-3; Steelers minus-2.
BENGALS PLAYER TO WATCH: RB Joe Mixon had a breakout game Nov. 6 in Cincinnati's most recent game before the bye week. In the 42-21 win over Carolina, Mixon averaged nearly 7 yards per carry in rushing for 153 yards with four touchdowns. He added another 58 receiving yards and a TD catch.
STEELERS PLAYER TO WATCH: QB Kenny Pickett. The rookie is coming off the first victory of his career in a game in which he both started and finished. While coach Mike Tomlin has praised Pickett's development, he still needs to make strides in terms of reading the field. Pickett has thrown just two touchdowns against eight interceptions. If the Steelers are going to make a run in the second half, they are going to have to be as much of a threat with his arm as he is with his legs.
KEY MATCHUP: Cincinnati's offensive line vs. Pittsburgh's defensive front seven. The Steelers pulled off a stunner in Week 1 thanks in large part to a defense that sacked Burrow seven times and forced five turnovers. Pittsburgh LB T.J. Watt went down late in that game with a torn left pectoral and the Steelers slumped in his absence. Watt returned last week and held New Orleans to just 186 total yards. If the Bengals can't protect Burrow, another upset may be in the offing.
KEY INJURIES: Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase is still out with a hip injury with no timetable for his return. ... DB Dax Hill (shoulder) is week to week. ... NT D.J. Reader and S Brandon Wilson practiced this week and could be activated for the game. ... Steelers S Minkah Fitzpatrick (appendectomy) is likely to return after sitting out last week. ... DT Larry Ogunjobi (knee) could miss a second straight game. ... RB Najee Harris is dealing with a knee issue but is expected to play.
SERIES NOTES: Pittsburgh's victory in Week 1 snapped a three-game losing streak against the Bengals. The Steelers had won 11 straight over Cincinnati before the slide. Pittsburgh is 35-17 at home versus the Bengals.
STATS AND STUFF: The Bengals are one game behind Baltimore for the lead in the AFC North and are looking to win in Pittsburgh in consecutive seasons for the first time since 2005 and 2006. ... With a career-high 211 yards from scrimmage and a team-record five touchdowns (four rushing, one receiving), Mixon became one of six players in the Super Bowl era with at least 200 scrimmage yards and five total TDs in a game. ... The Bengals are 24 of 29 (82.8%) in the red zone with 21 TDs. ... After losing the first two games, including the opener to the Steelers, Cincinnati has won five of its past seven games. ... The Bengals 5-4 record is identical to the bye week last year when they ended up going to the Super Bowl. ... Burrow is completing 70% of his passes, including 18 touchdowns. ... Burrow threw four interceptions in the Week 1 loss to the Steelers and thrown only two since. ... Burrow has been sacked 30 times, second most in the NFL behind the Bears' Justin Fields (36). ... The Steelers ran for 217 yards last week, easily their best performance on the ground on the season. Pittsburgh had four different players with a carry of at least 20 yards. That's the first time the Steelers have done that since 2011. ... Harris ran for a season-best 99 yards, including a 36-yard sprint that marked the second-longest run of his young career. ... Pittsburgh LB Alex Highsmith's 8 1/2 sacks are already a career best and tied for second in the AFC. ... Steelers WR Diontae Johnson is struggling to develop chemistry with Pickett. Johnson, who signed a two-year $36-million contract extension in August, does not have a touchdown reception yet this year. ... Pittsburgh is 66-36-4 since 1950 when facing a QB drafted first overall (as Burrow was in 2020), including 1-1 against Burrow. Pittsburgh's .644 winning percentage over that span against QBs taken No. 1 is tops in the NFL ... The Steelers are 9-3-1 at home since 1990 against teams coming off a bye.
FANTASY TIP: The Bengals may have stumbled upon the way to win with Chase out when they gave the ball to Mixon early and often two weeks ago. Mixon has averaged 112 yards rushing in Cincinnati's past three games against the Steelers.
------
CLEVELAND (3-6) vs BUFFALO (6-3) at Detroit.
Sunday 1 p.m., CBS.
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NFL LINE: Bills by 7 1/2.
AGAINST THE SPREAD: Cleveland 4-5; Buffalo 4-5.
SERIES RECORD: Browns lead 13-9.
LAST MEETING: Browns beat Bills 19-16 on Nov. 10, 2019, in Cleveland.
LAST WEEK: Browns lost to Dolphins 39-17; Bills lost to Vikings 33-30 OT.
BROWNS OFFENSE: OVERALL (5), RUSH (5), PASS (20), SCORING (10).
BROWNS DEFENSE: OVERALL (17), RUSH (23), PASS (19), SCORING (31).
BILLS OFFENSE: OVERALL (1), RUSH (10), PASS (2), SCORING (2).
BILLS DEFENSE: OVERALL (8), RUSH (7), PASS (14), SCORING (2).
TURNOVER DIFFERENTIAL: Browns minus-5; Bills minus-1.
BROWNS PLAYER TO WATCH: WR Donovan Peoples-Jones. In his third season, Peoples-Jones has developed into a dependable pass catcher with the ability to make tough grabs in traffic and stretch the field. He's had six games with at least 50 yards receiving, the first player to do that since Braylon Edwards in 2007.
BILLS PLAYER TO WATCH: QB Josh Allen. The fifth-year starter has thrown six of his NFL-leading 10 interceptions over the past three outings, and also fumbled a snap in the end zone which was recovered for a TD against the Vikings. Allen has especially been inefficient in the second half and OT of the past three games in completing a combined 25 of 55 attempts for 337 yards with five interceptions, one lost fumble and no TDs.
KEY MATCHUP: RB Nick Chubb vs. Bills run D. After holding five of its first six opponents to 80 yards rushing or fewer, Buffalo has allowed 529 yards rushing in its past three games combined. Chubb has topped 100 yards rushing five times this season, but just once in his past four outings.
KEY INJURIES: Browns starting CB Greg Newsome II sustained a concussion during a collision Friday in practice and will miss the game. ... LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (knee) is expected to play after missing the past two games. ... Browns Pro Bowl RG Wyatt Teller (calf) had to leave last week's game in the first quarter following a two-game absence. ... TE David Njoku (ankle) declared himself ready to play after sitting out the last two games, depriving Cleveland one of its top playmakers. ... Bills S Jordan Poyer (elbow) returned to practice after missing two games and is listed as questionable. ... CB Kaiir Elam (ankle) is listed questionable after missing one game. ... LB Tremaine Edmunds (groin), DE Greg Rousseau (ankle) and CB Tre'Davious White (left knee) have been ruled out.
SERIES NOTES: The Bills have won four of the past six meetings — and three straight at home — since an infamous and comically inept 6-3 loss at Buffalo on Oct. 11, 2009. The Browns won despite quarterback Derek Anderson completing two of 17 passes for 23 yards and a touchdown. The game, played in gusting winds, was decided when Buffalo’s Roscoe Parrish fumbled a punt, which was recovered at the Buffalo 16, setting up Billy Cundiff’s 18-yard field goal with 23 seconds left. ... Two years earlier, the teams played in a blizzard at Cleveland, with the Browns winning 8-0 — on two field goals and a safety. The Bills were forced to bus home the next day after their plane slid off the runway while approaching the airport gate.
STATS AND STUFF: The NFL shifted the game from Buffalo to Detroit for safety reasons with a lake-effect storm projected to drop between one and three feet of snow on the Buffalo region. The Bills last played a neutral site game in Detroit in 2014 when a lake-effect storm led to the league moving the Bills home game against the New York Jets. The Bills won 38-3. ... The Browns' playoff hopes are hanging by the thinnest of threads following a wretched performance last week in Miami. ... The Dolphins came in ranked No. 28 in rushing and gashed Cleveland for 195 yards. Miami was the third team to post a season-high in rushing against the Browns. ... Cleveland's normally potent running attack was off last week as the Browns gained 112, most of them after the score got out of hand. ... Chubb leads the NFL with 11 rushing TDs and a 5.65-yard average per carry. ... Chubb's been especially effective in the fourth quarter, leading the league with 296 yards. ... This will be Jacoby Brissett's second-to-last start before turning things over to Deshaun Watson, who returned to practice this week for the first time while serving his 11-game NFL suspension. ... Browns DE Myles Garrett and Buffalo's Von Miller are the only players with at least seven sacks in each of the past six seasons. ... Garrett has been slowed by a shoulder injury sustained in a Sept. 26 car crash. ... Browns offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt played quarterback (1994-2003) and coached (2006-09) in Buffalo. He also spent two seasons as the Bills' radio color analyst. ... The Bills have lost two straight for just the third time since the start of the 2019 season, and haven't dropped three in a row since a four-game skid in 2018. ... The Bills are 4-3 when tied or leading at the half. ... Bills coach Sean McDermott is 0-1 against Cleveland, one of just four teams — and the only AFC opponent — he's yet to register a win against since taking over in 2017. ... Allen is 25-20 overall, and 5-3 this season when committing a turnover. He's 7-13 overall when committing a turnover after halftime. ... WR Stefon Diggs has topped 100 yards receiving six times this season, and ranks third in the NFL with 72 catches and 985 yards, and tied for second with seven TD catches. ... The Bills have turned the ball over in the red zone in each of their past five outings (three interceptions, two fumbles). ... Poyer is tied for third in the NFL with four interceptions despite missing four games because of an injury.
FANTASY TIP: Moving indoors should provide traction to the Browns' Chubb-led ground attack against a Bills defense which could be missing Edmunds.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.