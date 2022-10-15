TAMPA BAY (3-2) at PITTSBURGH (1-4)
Sunday 1 p.m., CBS.
OPENING LINE: Buccaneers by 8 1/2, according to FanDuel SportsBook.
AGAINST THE SPREAD: Buccaneers 2-3; Pittsburgh 1-3-1.
SERIES RECORD: Steelers lead 9-2.
LAST MEETING: Steelers beat Buccaneers 30-27 on Sept. 24, 2018, in Tampa.
LAST WEEK: Buccaneers beat Falcons 21-15; Steelers lost to Bills 38-3.
BUCCANEERS OFFENSE: OVERALL (21), RUSH (31), PASS (3), SCORING (19).
BUCCANEERS DEFENSE: OVERALL (6), RUSH (18), PASS (6), SCORING (6).
STEELERS OFFENSE: OVERALL (28), RUSH (29), PASS (23), SCORING (30).
STEELERS DEFENSE: OVERALL (30), RUSH (23), PASS (30), SCORING (25).
TURNOVER DIFFERENTIAL: Buccaneers plus-3; Steelers plus-1.
BUCCANEERS PLAYER TO WATCH: QB Tom Brady is 12-3 all time vs. the Steelers, including postseason. He's thrown for 34 touchdowns against them, while averaging 296.7 yards passing per game. Since getting off to a slow start this season, the seven-time Super Bowl champion has thrown for a combined 736 yards and four touchdowns without an interception the past two weeks.
STEELERS PLAYER TO WATCH: WR George Pickens. The rookie second-round pick has been one of the few bright spots during Pittsburgh's woeful start and has quickly developed a rapport with rookie QB Kenny Pickett. Pickens has six catches in each of the past two games. The one thing he doesn't have? A touchdown. Then again, neither do any of the other Steelers wide receivers.
KEY MATCHUP: Brady vs. Pittsburgh's secondary. The Steelers are beat up on the back end and will likely be missing two and as many as four of their top six defensive backs. That's not a great recipe for finding a way to slow down Brady, who leads the NFL in completions (141) and has thrown for seven touchdowns against one interception five games into his 23rd season.
KEY INJURIES: Bucs TE Cameron Brate (concussion) and WRs Julio Jones (knee) and Breshad Perriman (hamstring, knee) did not play last week. They, along with CBs Carlton Davis (hip) and Sean Murphy-Bunting (quad), could be game-day decisions. ... Steelers LB T.J. Watt will miss his fifth straight game because of a torn left pectoral muscle. CB Ahkello Witherspoon (hamstring), CB Cam Sutton (hamstring), CB Levi Wallace (concussion) and S Minkah Fitzpatrick (knee) are all hurting, with Witherspoon and Sutton likely out. ... DT Larry Ogunjobi (back), DT Montravius Adams (hip), C Mason Cole (foot) and TE Zach Gentry (knee) are also ailing. S Terrell Edmunds, who missed last week's game with a concussion, could return to the lineup.
SERIES NOTES: The Steelers have won five of the past six meetings and are 4-1 all time against Tampa Bay in Pittsburgh. It's a telling stat about Brady's longevity that he's faced the Steelers more times (15) than Tampa Bay has (11) since joining the NFL in 1976. ... With Watt out, the Steelers have just two starters (DT Cam Heyward, Edmunds) remaining from the group that beat Tampa Bay 30-27 in Tampa in 2018. ... The Bucs' only win in Pittsburgh came in their most recent trip to Acrisure Stadium (formerly Heinz Field), a 27-24 upset in 2014, one of only two victories that season by Tampa Bay that season.
STATS AND STUFF: Brady leads the NFL in passing yards (11,358) and is second in TD passes (90) since joining the Bucs in 2020. ... RB Leonard Fournette had a career-best 10 receptions, a season-high 139 yards from scrimmage (83 rushing, 56 rushing) and scored a touchdown rushing and receiving against Atlanta last week. ... Since Bucs coach Todd Bowles was hired as defensive coordinator in 2019, Tampa Bay has the third-most sacks (161) in the NFL behind the Steelers (175) and Los Angeles Rams (163). The team has 19 spread among 11 players through five games this season. ... Pittsburgh is riding a four-game losing streak and is hoping to avoid the franchise's first 1-5 start since 1988. ... The franchise hasn't dropped five straight games since 2009, the year after winning its sixth Super Bowl. ... Pittsburgh's defense has struggled without Watt, the reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year. The Steelers had seven sacks and five turnovers in a Week 1 win in Cincinnati with Watt in the lineup. They have created five turnovers and three sacks combined in the past four weeks with Watt on the sideline in sweatpants. The Steelers are 0-8 with Watt out since he entered the league in 2017, including 0-4 this season. ... Pittsburgh may give rookie RB Jaylen Warren a heavier workload with starter Najee Harris struggling. Harris is averaging 3.2 yards per carry for the league's 29th-ranked rushing offense while Warren is averaging 4.9 yards per carry. ... Pickett's 327 yards passing against Buffalo were a franchise record for a QB in his first start with the team. ... The 20th overall pick in the 2022 draft is still waiting for his first touchdown pass. He's already thrown four interceptions in six quarters. ... The difference in career starts between Brady (321) and Pickett (1) is the largest between two quarterbacks in NFL history.
FANTASY TIP: Considering Brady's track record against far better versions of the Steelers and Pittsburgh's injuries in the secondary, Tampa Bay's so-so offensive start figures to get a significant boost. Give WR Mike Evans (20 receptions, three TDs) a look against a defense that gave up 432 yards passing last week against Buffalo.
------
NEW ENGLAND (2-3) at CLEVELAND (2-3)
Sunday, 1 p.m., CBS
OPENING LINE: Browns by 3 according to FanDuel SportsBook.
AGAINST THE SPREAD: Patriots 2-2-1, Browns 2-3.
SERIES RECORD: Series tied 13-13.
LAST MEETING: Patriots beat Browns 45-7, on Nov. 24, 2021, in Foxborough, Massachusetts.
LAST WEEK: Patriots beat Lions 29-0; Browns lost to Chargers 30-28.
PATRIOTS OFFENSE: OVERALL (17), RUSH (9), PASS (21T), SCORING (19T).
PATRIOTS DEFENSE: OVERALL (15), RUSH (22), PASS (11), SCORING (12).
BROWNS OFFENSE: OVERALL (4), RUSH (1), PASS (24), SCORING (6).
BROWNS DEFENSE: OVERALL (19), RUSH (28), PASS (14T), SCORING (23).
TURNOVER DIFFERENTIAL: Patriots minus-2; Browns even.
PATRIOTS PLAYER TO WATCH: RB Rhamondre Stevenson. He's taken on a bigger role in the rushing attack and had a career-high 161 yards last week. Stevenson will be even more integral this week with Damien Harris dealing with a hamstring injury. Cleveland has given up more than 200 yards the past two weeks and the Patriots will make the Browns stop them.
BROWNS PLAYER TO WATCH: QB Jacoby Brissett. He's played better than expected while filling in while Deshaun Watson serves his suspension. However, Brissett has thrown three interceptions late in Cleveland's three losses and the Browns, with their defensive issues, have little margin for error.
KEY MATCHUP: Patriots LB Matthew Judon vs. Browns LT Jedrick Wills Jr. and RT Jack Conklin. Judon was the AFC's Defensive Player of the Week after mauling the Lions. He got two sacks, forced a fumble and was credited with seven QB pressures against the Lions. New England isn't averse to moving him around to find the right matchup so the Browns will have to be on their toes.
KEY INJURIES: Patriots QB Mac Jones (ankle) was listed as questionable as he continues to recover from an ankle injury that has sidelined him each of the past two games. ... LB Josh Uche is out with a hamstring issue ... DT Lawrence Guy is questionable after sitting out against the Lions with a shoulder injury. ... RB Damien Harris is questionable with a hamstring issue. ... Browns DE Jadeveon Clowney (ankle, knee, elbow) and Pro Bowl CB Denzel Ward (concussion) are both out. This will be Clowney's third missed game in four weeks. Ward has had at least three concussions in the past four seasons.
SERIES NOTES: The teams are meeting for the second straight season, with New England holding a 13-12 edge in regular-season matchups. ... Cleveland won the only postseason meeting when the Bill Belichick-coached Browns beat the Patriots 20-13 on Jan. 1, 1995. ... The Patriots have won four straight. ... This is the first meeting in Cleveland since New England's 33-13 win on Oct. 9, 2016. ... The Browns scored the game's first TD last year, the Patriots the next 45.
STATS AND STUFF: Belichick enters Sunday with 323 career victories (including playoffs), one shy of tying George Halas for second place among NFL coaches. Don Shula is first with 347. Belichick won 36 games with the Browns from 1991-1995. ... Belichick is 8-2 vs. the Browns. ... The Patriots will be looking to average at least 5.0 yards per carry for a fourth straight game for the first time. They've had three, three-game stretches (1977, 2020, 2022). ... The Patriots are converting on just 40% (6 of 15) of their chances in the red zone. ... New England hasn't posted back-to-back shutouts since 1982 when they beat Miami 3-0 and Seattle 16-0. ... LB Matt Judon was the AFC Defensive Player of the Week after having two sacks, a tackle for loss and forcing a fumble vs Detroit. He's the only player in the league with a sack in each of the first five weeks. Judon enters tied with San Francisco's Nick Bosa and Dallas' Micah Parsons with six sacks. With a sack this week, he'll set the team record for the most over six games. Judon (2021), Chandler Jones (2015) and Andre Tippett (1984) hold the record with 6 1/2. ... K Nick Folk extended his NFL record to 63 straight field goals under 50 yards with five against the Lions. His most recent miss inside the 50 was a 45-yarder in the 2020 opener. ... S Devin McCourty is one of three active players with at least 30 interceptions. ... Rookie DB Jack Jones has an INT each of the past two games. He can become the first New England rookie with a pick in three consecutive games since McCourty in 2010. ... The Browns lead the NFL with 962 rushing yards, averaging 192.4 per game. ... Cleveland leads the league in rushing first downs (57), runs over 10 yards (33) and runs over 20 yards (11). ... RBI Nick Chubb is first in rushing yards (593) and TDs (seven). ... WR Amari Cooper rebounded from a one-catch game to get seven for 76 yards and a TD last week. ... DE Myles Garrett remains one sack shy of Clay Matthews career record for sacks (62). Garrett played last week after missing one game following a car crash but had minimal impact. ... The Browns gave up 238 yards rushing last week to the Chargers, who came in averaging a league-low 64.5 per game. ... Cleveland traded for LB Deion Jones this week to help its rushing defense. He spent six seasons with Atlanta. ... Rookie K Cade York missed a potential game-winning kick from 54 yards last week with 11 seconds left. Earlier he misfired on a 45-yarder. York has also missed two PATs at home.
FANTASY TIP: Belichick typically tries to take away an opponent's strengths, so look for the Patriots to stack the box to slow Chubb. That could open things up for Cooper, who is Brissett's favorite playmaker as Cleveland's most seasoned and dependable receiver.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.