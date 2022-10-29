PHILADELPHIA (AP) — PITTSBURGH (2-5) at PHILADELPHIA (6-0)
Sunday, 1 p.m., CBS
OPENING LINE: Eagles by 10, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.
AGAINST THE SPREAD: Pittsburgh 3-3-1; Philadelphia 4-2.
SERIES RECORD: Eagles lead 48-29-3.
LAST MEETING: Steelers beat Eagles 38-29 on Oct. 11, 2020, in Pittsburgh.
LAST WEEK: Steelers lost to Dolphins, 16-10. Eagles had bye week.
EAGLES OFFENSE: OVERALL (5), RUSH (6), PASS (13), SCORING (4).
EAGLES DEFENSE: OVERALL (4), RUSH (12), PASS (5), SCORING (4).
STEELERS OFFENSE: OVERALL (30), RUSH (27), PASS (24), SCORING (31).
STEELERS DEFENSE: OVERALL (28), RUSH (18), PASS (29), SCORING (22).
TURNOVER DIFFERENTIAL: Steelers minus-2; Eagles plus-12.
EAGLES PLAYER TO WATCH: QB Jalen Hurts has won nine straight regular-season games, the longest active streak in the NFL. This season, Hurts has been giving defenses fits with his arm and his legs. Hurts has passed for 1,514 yards and six TDs and has run for 293 yards and six TDs while accumulating a 98.4 QB rating.
STEELERS PLAYER TO WATCH: Rookie first-round QB Kenny Pickett has started the past three games after replacing veteran Mitch Trubisky at halftime of the Steelers’ 24-20 loss to the Jets on Oct. 2. The No. 20 overall pick, Pickett has shown promise at times, but has experienced growing pains thus far. Ball security has been an issue. Pickett has thrown seven interceptions, including two in the final minutes of last Sunday night’s 16-10 defeat at Miami, in just 13 quarters. Only two quarterbacks in the NFL, Matt Ryan (nine) and Matthew Stafford (eight), have thrown more picks — and both of those quarterbacks have at least 98 more passes than Pickett. For the season, the University of Pittsburgh product has passed for 771 yards while completing 87 of 127 (68.5 percent) attempts with two touchdowns.
KEY MATCHUP: Eagles secondary vs. Pickett. With Darius Slay, C.J. Gardner-Johnson and James Bradberry, Philadelphia has one of the league’s top backfields. The trio has combined for eight interceptions, with Slay and Gardner-Johnson leading the team with three apiece. Philadelphia has forced a league-best 14 turnovers on defense (nine INTs, five fumble recoveries) while accumulating 46 points off turnovers, also tops in the NFL. Pickett will have his hands full trying to solve the Eagles’ secondary, especially while playing in a loud, hostile environment in Philadelphia. The Eagles defense has held opposing quarterbacks to a 66.0 passer rating, which also is tops in the NFL.
KEY INJURIES: Pittsburgh OLB T.J. Watt (left pectoral) is “highly unlikely” to play, coach Mike Tomlin said early in the week. The 2021 Defensive Player of the Year hasn’t played since getting injured in the Steelers’ 23-20 season-opening win at Cincinnati on Sept. 11. The availability of Steelers CB Levi Wallace (shoulder) is “in question,” Tomlin said. The coach sounded more optimistic about the game-day status of CB Josh Jackson (groin), who is expected to be limited in practice during the week. WR Calvin Austin III (foot), a rookie fourth-round pick who hasn’t seen action all season, would miss the remainder of the season if he isn’t activated off IR this week. Tomlin didn’t sound optimistic about Austin’s chances of seeing the field against the Eagles.
SERIES NOTES: The Eagles have won nine consecutive games over Pittsburgh in Philadelphia. The Steelers’ previous win in the City of Brotherly Love was a 20-14 victory on Oct. 24, 1965.
STATS AND STUFF: The Steelers have led the NFL in sacks in each of the past five seasons, but have amassed just 12 sacks this season and are tied for 22nd in the league. Last week against the Dolphins, Pittsburgh had zero sacks and just one hit on QB Tua Tagovailoa. ... Philadelphia is 6-0 for the third time in franchise history. The Eagles started 7-0 in 2004 when they finished 13-3 in the regular season before falling in the Super Bowl to the Patriots and began 6-0 in 1981, but dropped their first playoff game. ... Offseason free-agent signee Haason Reddick leads the Eagles with 4½ sacks, three of which have been strip-sacks.. ... Philadelphia RB Miles Sanders, a Pittsburgh native, has rushed for 485 yards and four TDs. ... WR George Pickens leads the Steelers with 338 receiving yards, just a yard in front of WR Diontae Johnson. ... The Steelers are minus-55 in point differential, having allowed 162 and scored 107. Philadelphia is plus-56 in the category with 161 points scored and 105 allowed. ... Pittsburgh’s secondary dropped four potential interceptions last week against Miami. ... Philadelphia WR A.J. Brown has a team-best total of 503 receiving yards. ... Pittsburgh is 5-8 in games against teams that are undefeated through six games or more.
FANTASY TIP: Eagles TE Dallas Goedert is one of Hurts’ most reliable playmakers, ranking third on the team with 357 passing yards. Goedert, though, has found the end zone just once this season. The Steelers likely will focus on stopping the run in the red zone, as the Eagles lead the NFL with 13 rushing TDs, which could free Goedert for a short touchdown reception.
------
CINCINNATI (4-3) at CLEVELAND (2-5)
Monday, 8:15 p.m., ESPN
OPENING LINE: Bengals by 3, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.
AGAINST THE SPREAD: Bengals 5-2; Browns 2-5.
SERIES RECORD: Bengals 51-46.
LAST MEETING: Browns beat Bengals 21-6, on Jan. 9 in Cleveland.
LAST WEEK: Bengals beat Falcons 35-17; Browns lost to Ravens 23-20.
BENGALS OFFENSE: OVERALL (11), RUSH (28), PASS (5), SCORING (8).
BENGALS DEFENSE: OVERALL (11), RUSH (19), PASS (9), SCORING (7T).
BROWNS OFFENSE: OVERALL (6) RUSH (3), PASS (22), SCORING (10).
BROWNS DEFENSE: OVERALL (16), RUSH (24), PASS (14), SCORING (28T).
TURNOVER DIFFERENTIAL: Bengals even; Browns minus-4.
BENGALS PLAYER TO WATCH: RB Joe Mixon. With star wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase expected to miss a few games with a hip injury, the Bengals may have to be more reliant on their running game. Mixon has yet to have a 100-yard game this season, but he's had some big ones in the past against Cleveland, including a 162-yard performance in 2019.
BROWNS PLAYER TO WATCH: WR Amari Cooper. He's become QB Jacoby Brissett's comfort blanket, the go-to target when a big play is needed. Last week, they hooked up on a 55-yard reception, the Browns' longest play this season. This will be Cooper's first foray in the Cincinnati-Cleveland rivalry.
KEY MATCHUP: Bengals WRs Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd vs. Cleveland's defensive backs. Chase's absence puts more pressure on Cincinnati's other wideouts to produce. The Browns could be without Denzel Ward, who has missed the past two games with a concussion.
INJURIES: Chase's injury is a big blow to the defending AFC champions. He's been catching everything QB Joe Burrow throws his way and was coming off a two-TD performance last weekend. ... DE Trey Hendrickson’s status is unclear after leaving Sunday with a neck stinger. ... Bengals CB Eli Apple (hamstring) didn't practice on Friday after being limited earlier in the week. ... Bengals LB Logan Wilson (shoulder) may return after sitting out last week. ... Browns TE David Njoku (sprained ankle) went out in the second half last week. He's improved, but will likely sit out with a bye approaching. ... Browns LB Jacob Phillips sustained a season-ending pectoral injury last week. He had replaced Anthony Walker Jr. (quadriceps) as the team's signal-caller. ... Browns LF Wyatt Teller (strained calf) could miss his second straight game. ... Browns TE Pharaoh Brown sustained a concussion last week.
SERIES NOTES: The Browns have won seven of the past eight games in the “Battle of Ohio.” ... Cleveland has swept the season series the past two years. ... This is the third Monday night meeting between the AFC North rivals and first since 1990. ... The Browns are 11-11 at home on Monday nights. ... Burrow is 0-3 against the Browns. He sat out last year's visit to Cleveland as the Bengals rested starters before the playoffs.
STATS AND STUFF: After losing their first two games, the Bengals have won four of five. ... QB Joe Burrow was the AFC Offensive Player of the Week after completing 34 of 42 passes for 481 yards and three TDs. It was the second-best game of his three-year career. ... Burrow surpassed 9,000 yards passing against Atlanta in his 33rd game. That made him tied for the fifth-fastest quarterback in history to reach the plateau. ... Boyd got his 417th reception last week, tying him with WR Cris Collinsworth for fifth place in team history. ... On the Bengals' most recent appearance on “Monday Night Football,” they beat the Pittsburgh Steelers 27-17 at home on Dec. 21, 2020. ... The Browns have lost four straight and are 4-10 since last season. ... It's a critical division game for Cleveland, which needs a win to stop playoff hopes from fading further. ... Brissett bounced back from a three-turnover performance with one of his best games last week, completing 22 of 27 passes for 258 yards. Brissett did fumble on a strip-sack. ... RB Nick Chubb leads the NFL with 740 yards rushing, but he's not getting enough carries to satisfy some Cleveland fans who want him to get the ball every play. He had 16 attempts last weekend, 12 the week before. ... Chubb's yardage total is the team's highest through seven games since Hall of Famer Jim Brown's 777 in 1965. ... DE Myles Garrett had one sack last week, giving him six this season. Garrett is one of four players to have at least six sacks in each of the past six seasons. ... Cleveland's special teams had two major breakdowns last week, giving up a 46-yard punt return and getting a field goal blocked in the final minutes. ... The Browns' maligned defense had its best game last week led by LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, who had six tackles, two pass breakups and forced a fumble. ... The Browns will honor former CB Joe Haden, who was drafted by the team in 2010. A three-time Pro Bowler, Haden will sign a one-day contract to retire with Cleveland. He played for the Steelers after the Browns released him in 2018. ... The Browns have their bye next week.
FANTASY TIP: Chubb has averaged 94.6 yards in seven career games against the Bengals with five rushing TDs, one receiving. After a sluggish start last weekend, Chubb picked it up after halftime as coach Kevin Stefanski called his number more often. If the Browns aren't down by double digits, that could be the formula again.
