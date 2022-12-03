PITTSBURGH (4-7) at ATLANTA (5-7)
Sunday, 1 p.m., CBS
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NFL LINE: Steelers by 1 1/2
AGAINST THE SPREAD: Steelers 5-5-1; Falcons 7-5
SERIES RECORD: Steelers lead 14-2-1
LAST MEETING: Steelers beat Falcons 41-17 on Oct. 7, 2018, at Pittsburgh.
LAST WEEK: Steelers beat Colts 24-17; Falcons lost to Commanders 19-13.
STEELERS OFFENSE: OVERALL (28), RUSH (21), PASS (25), SCORING (28)
STEELERS DEFENSE: OVERALL (25), RUSH (6), PASS (30), SCORING (24)
FALCONS OFFENSE: OVERALL (27), RUSH (4), PASS (31), SCORING (14)
FALCONS DEFENSE: OVERALL (28), RUSH (21), PASS (28), SCORING (25)
TURNOVER DIFFERENTIAL: Steelers plus-2; Falcons minus-1.
STEELERS PLAYER TO WATCH: WR George Pickens. The rookie returns to Georgia less than a year after helping the Bulldogs capture a national title. He quickly has developed a rapport with Steelers rookie QB Kenny Pickett, who has made it a habit of looking for the 6-foot-3 Pickens whenever he runs into trouble. Pickens' 14.2 yards per reception ranks in the top 15 in the league and he is the only receiver on the team who consistently makes plays down the field.
FALCONS PLAYER TO WATCH: RB Cordarrelle Patterson. With Kyle Pitts done for the year and rookie WR Drake London struggling to contribute, there's even more of a burden on multidimensional Patterson to give the offense an explosive element. Over the past two weeks, he's averaged nearly 5 yards per carry and set an NFL record with his ninth career kickoff return for a touchdown. This week, he'll be facing a kickoff unit that allowed the Colts to average 45 yards per return last Monday.
KEY MATCHUP: Falcons QB Marcus Mariota vs. Steelers' pass coverage. Mariota is looking to bounce back after throwing a crucial interception at the goal line that cost Atlanta a shot at beating the Commanders. He may have a chance to open up a run-oriented offense against the league's 30th-ranked pass defense.
KEY INJURIES: Steelers RB Najee Harris is dealing with an abdominal injury sustained in the first half against Indianapolis. His status is uncertain. ... Backup RB Jaylen Warren missed the Colts game with a hamstring injury and could be out again. ... Falcons TE Kyle Pitts already was on injured reserve, but the team revealed that he's done for the season after undergoing knee surgery. ... G Elijah Wilkinson was designated to return from injured reserve and could play against the Steelers if the Atlanta coaches deem him ready. ... OLB Arnold Ebiketie (forearm), OL Chuma Edoga (knee) and DL Jalen Dalton (toe) have been slowed by injuries.
SERIES NOTES: The Steelers are playing in Atlanta for the first time since 2014. ... Atlanta's previous win in the series was a 41-38 overtime triumph in 2006. ... The Steelers went more than a quarter-century without losing to the Falcons, ripping off nine straight victories and a tie between Atlanta's wins in 1970 and 2006. ... Pittsburgh S Damontae Kazee was a fifth-round pick by the Falcons in 2017 and spent his first four seasons with Atlanta.
STATS AND STUFF: The Steelers are attempting to win consecutive games for the first time this season. At 4-7, Pittsburgh is off to its worst start under head coach Mike Tomlin. The Steelers need to win five of their last six for Tomlin to avoid the first losing season of his 16-year career. ... Pittsburgh is 40-29-1 all time the week following an appearance on “Monday Night Football.” Tomlin is 13-7-1 on a short week. ...The Steelers’ 59 wins on five days' rest rank second in NFL history behind San Francisco (61). ... Pittsburgh is 37-31 in domed stadiums, including 13-7 under Tomlin. The Steelers’ .650 winning percentage in domes under Tomlin is the best in the NFL by a non-dome team since Tomlin took over in 2007. ... Pittsburgh’s improving running game is taking some of the pressure off Pickett. The Steelers have topped 100 yards in four straight, with backup RBs Benny Snell and Anthony McFarland chipping in during the second half against Indianapolis with both Harris and Warren unavailable. ... Steelers WR Diontae Johnson, a Pro Bowler last season, is still searching for his first touchdown of 2022 despite having 94 targets, by far the most on the team. ... Pittsburgh LB T.J. Watt was quiet last week against Indianapolis (three tackles, one QB hit). Fellow OLB Alex Highsmith, however, collected his 10th sack. ... Falcons rookie RB Tyler Allgeier leads the team with 552 yards rushing. He is 82 yards away from surpassing Jerious Norwood for the second-most yards by a rookie runner in franchise history. Williams Andrews tops the list with a 1,023 yards in the 1979. ... Mariota has thrown 30 passes in only two games this season. ... In a rare bright spot for the defense, Atlanta's 10 interceptions are its most through the first 12 games of the season since 2015. ... The Falcons haven't finished above .500 since 2017 and they'll need to win four of their last five to break that streak. Yet, despite a losing record, they are just a half-game behind Tampa Bay in the weak NFC South.
FANTASY TIP: Steelers TE Pat Freiermuth. A consistent fantasy performer, he's got 47 catches for 521 yards and has been targeted at least four times in every game but one. He'll have another chance to shine against the leaky Atlanta defense.
------
CLEVELAND (4-7) at HOUSTON (1-9-1)
Sunday, 1 p.m., CBS
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NFL LINE: Browns by 7.
AGAINST THE SPREAD: Browns 5-6; Texans 4-6-1.
SERIES RECORD: Texans lead 7-5
LAST MEETING: Browns beat Texans 31-21 on Sept. 19, 2021, in Cleveland.
LAST WEEK: Browns beat Buccaneers 23-17 in OT; Texans lost to Dolphins 30-15.
BROWNS OFFENSE: OVERALL (5), RUSH (5), PASS (15), SCORING (11).
BROWNS DEFENSE: OVERALL (18), RUSH (23), PASS (15), SCORING (13).
TEXANS OFFENSE: OVERALL (32), RUSH (29), PASS (27), SCORING (31).
TEXANS DEFENSE: OVERALL (29), RUSH (32), PASS (17), SCORING (23).
TURNOVER DIFFERENTIAL: Browns minus-7; Texans minus-4.
BROWNS PLAYER TO WATCH: All eyes will be on QB Deshaun Watson, who returns from his 11-game suspension for alleged sexual misconduct to make his Cleveland debut against his former team. Watson spent four seasons with the Texans before asking to be traded and eventually being dealt to the Browns for three first-round draft picks. It will be Watson's first regular-season game in 700 days.
TEXANS PLAYER TO WATCH: QB Kyle Allen will make his second start Sunday since Davis Mills was benched. He’ll try to bounce back after a terrible performance in his season debut where he threw two interceptions and led Houston to just 32 yards in the first half as the team fell into a 30-0 hole.
KEY MATCHUP: Browns run defense vs. Texans rushing offense. Cleveland has struggled to stop teams from rolling up big rushing yards, and Houston has had its two worst rushing performances of the season in the past two weeks. The Texans had just 36 yards rushing Sunday for the second-worst rushing performance of the season after finishing with a season-low 21 yards rushing against Washington Nov. 20. Rookie Dameon Pierce had 772 yards rushing after nine games, but has mustered just 8 yards rushing in each of the past two games to keep the running game stalled.
INJURIES: Browns All-Pro DE Myles Garrett was limited in practice this week while dealing with a badly sprained shoulder he sustained in a car crash in September and aggravated last week. Garrett has acknowledged he may need surgery at some point. ... Browns CB Greg Newsome (concussion) will start after missing two games. ... Browns TE David Njoku (knee) will miss his third game in five weeks. Njoku made a one-handed TD catch with 32 seconds to go in regulation last week. ... Texans CB Derek Stingley is likely to miss his third straight game with a hamstring injury. ... RB Rex Burkhead is in the concussion protocol. ... DL Maliek Collins missed practice this week with a chest injury.
SERIES NOTES: The Browns have won two straight in the series. ... Houston won the previous five in a row. ... The teams first met in Houston’s inaugural season in 2002 when the Browns got a 34-17 victory in their fourth season as an expansion team. ... The Texans have outscored Cleveland 240-201 in the series.
STATS AND STUFF: Watson's acquisition is supposed to end Cleveland's two-decade search for a franchise quarterback. The 27-year-old led the NFL with 4,823 yards passing and had 33 touchdowns in 2020. The Browns lured him — he initially declined their offer — with a fully guaranteed five-year, $230 million contract. ... Watson has the highest completion rate (67.8%) of any player with at least 1,500 attempts. ... Browns RB Nick Chubb is second in the league with 1,039 rushing yards and 12 TDs. He's averaged 84 yards and one TD against Houston. ... Chubb joined Hall of Famer Jim Brown as the only Browns backs with four straight 1,000-yard seasons. ... WR Amari Cooper has delivered in his first season, leading the Browns in yards (792) and receptions (57). ... Rookie CB Martin Emerson Jr. was credited with four pass breakups last week. He held Bucs WR Mike Evans to zero catches on seven targets. ... Cleveland's poor special teams had a rare positive last week with WR Donovan Peoples-Jones' season-best 29-yard punt return. ... Garrett had 1 1/2 sacks last week, including a critical one of Tom Brady late in the fourth quarter. ... Browns WR Anthony Schwartz scored his first career TD last week on a 31-yard reverse. ... Browns rookie K Cade York missed his sixth field-goal try last week. York, a fourth-round draft pick, has struggled with trajectory issues on long kicks. ... Cleveland is 5-0 against the AFC South since 2020. ... The Texans have lost six straight games since their only win on Oct. 9 against Jacksonville. ... RB Dare Ogunbowale had his first TD of the season last week. ... WR Brandin Cooks had five catches for 59 yards last week and had 78 yards receiving and a touchdown in his previous game against Cleveland. ... WR Nico Collins has had at least five catches in three straight games. ... TE Jordan Akins had a TD catch last week, but also lost a fumble that was returned for a score. ... DL Maliek Collins had a career-high three tackles for losses and two sacks last week. ... DL Jerry Hughes has four tackles for losses and three sacks combined in his past three home games. ... DL Mario Addison had his first sack of the season last week. ... LB Christian Kirksey had seven tackles and a sack last week. He’s had at least seven tackles in four consecutive games.
FANTASY TIP: While Watson gets up to speed following his long layoff, the Browns could lean even more on Chubb, who had a season-high 26 carries for 116 yards last week against Tampa Bay.
