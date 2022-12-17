PITTSBURGH (5-8) at CAROLINA (5-8)
Sunday, 1 p.m., CBS
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NFL LINE: Panthers by 2 1/2.
AGAINST THE SPREAD: Pittsburgh 6-6-1, Carolina 7-6.
SERIES RECORD: Steelers lead 6-1.
LAST MEETING: Steelers beat Panthers 52-21 on Nov. 18, 2018, in Pittsburgh.
LAST WEEK: Steelers lost to Ravens 16-14; Panthers beat Seahawks 30-24.
STEELERS OFFENSE: OVERALL (26), RUSH (19), PASS (24), SCORING (27).
STEELERS DEFENSE: OVERALL (22), RUSH (15), PASS (24), SCORING (14).
PANTHERS OFFENSE: OVERALL (30), RUSH (13), PASS (30), SCORING (24).
PANTHERS DEFENSE: OVERALL (16), RUSH (24), PASS (15), SCORING (13).
TURNOVER DIFFERENTIAL: Steelers even; Panthers minus-2.
STEELERS PLAYER TO WATCH: WR George Pickens. The rookie has endured an uneven season but showcased once again last week against Baltimore that he is Pittsburgh’s best downfield passing threat by a wide margin, catching all three passes for 78 yards and drawing a pass interference penalty that set up a touchdown. He was only targeted once after halftime, however, a number that needs to tick up no matter who is at quarterback.
PANTHERS PLAYER TO WATCH: DT Derrick Brown has been the anchor of Carolina's run defense this season. The 2020 first-round draft pick out of Auburn has 51 tackles and needs four more to tie Kawann Short (55 in 2015 and 2016) for the most tackles by a Panthers defensive tackle in a single season.
KEY MATCHUP: Panthers RBs D’Onta Foreman and Chuba Hubbard vs. Steelers defense. The Panthers are coming off a 223-yard rushing performance at Seattle, led by 74 yards each from Foreman and Hubbard. Carolina’s 223 yards are the second most this season and the second most league-wide in Week 14 in the NFL. Since Week 7, Carolina is fourth in the league with 237 rushing attempts and fifth in the league with 1,082 yards. Pittsburgh is allowing 115.8 yards per game on the ground.
KEY INJURIES: QB Kenny Pickett was limited in practice during the week after entering the concussion protocol for the second time in two months but will play if cleared. Coach Mike Tomlin did not commit to either Mitch Trubisky or Mason Rudolph if Pickett can’t go. ... Pittsburgh lost DE Chris Wormley to a season-ending left knee injury against Baltimore. Steelers RB Najee Harris (hip), LB Myles Jack (groin), TE Pat Freiermuth (foot) and DT Larry Ogunjobi (toe) missed time during the week but will likely play. ... Panthers WR D.J. Moore injured his ankle in Sunday's game, but did return to practice on Wednesday and is expected to play. However, Moore did not have a catch last week against the Seahawks, and the Panthers may need to rely more on Terrace Marshall Jr, Laviska Shenault and Shi Smith against the Steelers if he's banged up.
SERIES NOTES: The Panthers won the first matchup in 1996, a 16-14 victory that allowed them to win their first division title in just their second season in the NFL. But Pittsburgh has owned Carolina ever since, winning the past six matchups by an average margin of 36-13. All six of those Pittsburgh wins have been by at least 10 points, including a 52-21 triumph in 2018.
STATS AND STUFF: The Panthers will win the NFC South if they go 4-0 the remainder of the season. All four remaining games are against teams with losing records. ... At 5-8, the Steelers need to win their final four games to avoid the first losing season of Tomlin’s 16-year tenure. ... Pittsburgh’s run defense was pushed around last week against Baltimore even with the Ravens starting backup quarterback Tyler Huntley then going to third-stringer Anthony Brown. The Steelers gave up 215 yards on the ground and now have to face a Panthers club that has piled up 408 yards rushing over its past two games. ... Steelers LB T.J. Watt picked up his first full sack since Week 1 last Sunday, but has just 2 1/2 sacks in six games and is dealing with a rib injury that likely won’t fully heal until the offseason. ... Expect a close game. Those are the only ones the Steelers seem to play. Pittsburgh has been in 20 one-score games since the start of 2021, third most in the NFL behind Baltimore and Minnesota. The Steelers are 12-8 in those games. ... If the Steelers win, Tomlin would become the third-fastest coach in NFL history to reach 160 wins (253 games). ... Carolina is 4-3 at home this season. ... QB Sam Darnold is 2-0 as the team's starter since returning from a high ankle sprain that kept him on injured reserve most of the season. Darnold hasn't turned the ball over in two starts. ... RB D'Onta Foreman leads the Panthers with 637 yards rushing. ... DE Brian Burns has 10 1/2 sacks and needs 4 1/2 more sacks this season to tie Kevin Greene (1998) and Greg Hardy (2013) for the franchise single-season record with 15. ... PK Eddy Pineiro has connected on 25 field goals and trails just Seattle's Jason Myers (Seattle) in field goal rate at 92.6%. Pineiro is currently tied for ninth in the NFL with 11 field goals made from at least 40 yards. ... CB Jaycee Horn has been playing at a high level and had his third interception of the season against Seattle last week. Horn nearly had a fourth pick, but bobbled the pass as his momentum carried him out of bounds.
FANTASY TIP: Foreman has run for at least 100 yards in four of Carolina's past seven games. And while the team reduced his role last week by giving more carries to Hubbard and Raheem Blackshear, he's expected to be a major factor on Sunday.
BALTIMORE (9-4) at CLEVELAND (5-8)
Saturday, 4:30 p.m., NFL Network
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NFL LINE: Browns by 3,
AGAINST THE SPREAD: Ravens 5-7-1; Browns 6-7.
SERIES RECORD: Ravens lead 35-12.
LAST MEETING: Ravens beat Browns 23-20 on Oct. 23 in Baltimore.
LAST WEEK: Ravens beat Steelers 16-14; Browns lost to Bengals 23-10.
RAVENS OFFENSE: OVERALL (14, RUSH (3, PASS (27), SCORING (12)
RAVENS DEFENSE: OVERALL (12), RUSH (2), PASS (26), SCORING (8)
BROWNS OFFENSE: OVERALL (6), RUSH (5), PASS (18), SCORING (13)
BROWNS DEFENSE: OVERALL (17), RUSH (22), PASS (16), SCORING (27)
TURNOVER DIFFERENTIAL: Ravens plus-9; Browns minus-5.
RAVENS PLAYER TO WATCH: RB J.K. Dobbins returned from a six-game absence and rushed for 120 yards last weekend against Pittsburgh. It was easily his biggest contribution since injuring his knee during the 2021 preseason. The running game is even more important than usual for the Ravens as they manage injuries to QBs Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley.
BROWNS PLAYER TO WATCH: QB Deshaun Watson makes his home debut after playing twice on the road following his reinstatement from an 11-game suspension for sexual misconduct allegations. Watson played much better on Sunday in Cincinnati, but has only led Cleveland's offense to one touchdown in eight quarters. With the Browns' playoff hopes nearly over, the final four weeks are about getting him ready for 2023.
KEY MATCHUP: Browns offensive line vs. Ravens defensive front. Injuries have taken a toll on perhaps Cleveland's best unit, which had a rough time against the Bengals while being penalized five times — three for holding.
KEY INJURIES: Jackson hurt his knee two weekends ago and missed the game against the Steelers. Huntley started instead but left in the third quarter and entered concussion protocol. Anthony Brown was next in line, making his NFL debut and completing three passes for 16 yards. Huntley returned to practice this week and appears in line to start. ... Ravens RG Kevin Zeitler (knee) and P Jordan Stout (knee) are questionable. ... Browns LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah will miss the remainder of the season after injuring his left foot last week. He's the fourth Cleveland starting linebacker to sustain a season-ending injury. ... Browns top WR Amari Cooper is dealing with a core muscle injury that slowed him against the Bengals and limited him during a short practice week. ... Browns rookie WR David Bell (toe) is questionable.
SERIES NOTES: Baltimore has dominated, winning 23 of the past 28 matchups. ... Ravens coach John Harbaugh is 24-5 against the Browns, and 11-3 in Cleveland. ... The Ravens won 11 straight against the Browns from 2008-13.
STATS AND STUFF: Since acquiring LB Roquan Smith on Nov. 1, Baltimore's defense has allowed the fewest rushing yards (55.0), the second-fewest points (13.4) and second-fewest touchdowns (six). ... Smith has 37 tackles, two sacks and an interception in five games with Baltimore. ... K Justin Tucker is tied with Matt Stover for the Ravens' career lead with 354 field goals. ... Baltimore is one of four teams (Rams, Vikings and 49ers) that have not allowed a 100-yard rusher this season. Nick Chubb managed 91 for the Browns in October. ... The Ravens have scored in 332 consecutive games, the longest active streak in the NFL. ... Baltimore DL Calais Campbell blocked the ninth field goal of his career last weekend, the most among active players. He also needs one sack to reach 100. ... The Ravens haven’t trailed by more than seven points at any point this season. Cleveland and Tampa Bay both led by a touchdown in games Baltimore ultimately won. ... Baltimore hasn't had a TD scored by one of its WRs since Week 3. ... Cleveland's remote playoff chances more or less ended with last week's loss. The Browns haven't been mathematically eliminated, but are close. ... Watson played through a wild winter storm in 2020 in his only previous start at FirstEnergy Stadium. ... Watson lost both starts against Baltimore while with Houston. He completed 43 of 65 passes for 444 yards in the two matchups with one touchdown and two interceptions. The Ravens sacked him 10 times. ... Browns WR Donovan Peoples-Jones set career highs with receptions (eight) and yards (114) last week. However, he couldn't pull down a fourth down pass for a TD that could have brought the Browns within six points in the fourth quarter. ... Chubb has only rushed for more than 100 once in nine games (165 in 2019) against Baltimore. ... Chubb is second in the NFL with 12 rushing TDs. ... Browns DE Myles Garrett sacked Joe Burrow last week and has 12 this season. Garrett has 4 1/2 sacks in nine games against Baltimore. He scored his only career TD on a 15-yard fumble return after a strip-sack of Jackson last season.
FANTASY TIP: Now healthy, Dobbins could be in line for a monster day against Cleveland's porous run defense, which has been a problem most of the season. The Browns have given up at least 160 yards rushing five times.
